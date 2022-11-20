Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Antica Trattoria

4,309 Reviews

$$

5654 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa, CA 91942

Order Again

Popular Items

Insalata Cesare One Serving
Gnocchi One Serving
Vitello One Serving

Appetizers

Cavoletti One Serving

$15.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts + pancetta + shaved Parmesan cheese + balsamic glaze

Crispy Brie One Serving

$17.00

Lightly breaded Brie + flash fried + served with jams

Burrata One Serving

$18.00

Heirloom tomato + aged balsamic + artichoke + roasted bell pepper pure

Mussels One Serving

$20.00

Garlic + onion+ Italian sausage + fresh fennel + tomato butter herbs broth

Polpettine One Serving

$17.00

Braised Nonna’s meatballs + San Marzano tomato sauce + Mediterranean olives + whipped ricotta

Frittura Mista One Serving

$23.00

Crispy shrimp + calamari + artichoke + zucchine + creamy garlic sauce

Bruschetta One Serving

$14.00

Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomato + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo

TIMBALLO DI MELENZANE

$15.00

Sicilian style eggplant + San marzano tomato + mozzarella + parmigiano reggiano + basil

Carciofi One Serving

$15.00

Artichoke + garlic + olives + capers + white wine + mint

Zucchini Blossoms

$18.00

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Brusca Special

$17.00

Carpaccio Special

$17.00

Salads

Insalata Cesare One Serving

$11.00

Classic Cesare salad with Parmesan cheese + homemade Cesare dressing + croutons

Insalata Chiara Isabella One Serving

$13.00

Wild arugula + Gorgonzola dolce + Baby heirloom tomato + red onions

Insalata Antica One Serving

$13.00

Organic spinach + local avocado + hearts of palm + shaved Parmigiano + balsamic vinegar

Insalata Venere One Serving

$13.00

Organic spring mix + poached pears + goat cheese + caramelized walnuts + house vinaigrette

Golden Beet Salad

$17.00

Main Courses

Risotto One Serving

$25.00

Creamy carnaroli risotto + wild mushrooms + asparagus + parmigiano reggiano + infused trule oil

Linguine One Serving

$28.00

Mussels + clams + calamari + shrimp + fresh herbs + garlic + tomato sauce

Fettuccine One Serving

$32.00

House made fettuccine + blue crab + garlic + baby heirloom tomato + roasted yellow corn + lobster sauce

Lasagna One Serving

$23.00

Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese

Burrata Ravioli

$27.00

Smoked salmon + shrimp + garlic + fresh tomato + brandy creamy sauce

Cavatelli One Serving

$24.00

House made ricotta cavatelli + roasted eggplant + burrata + garlic + tomato sauce

Penne One Serving

$24.00

Italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce

Gnocchi One Serving

$30.00

Nonna’s Sunday sugo + diced short ribs + green peas + tomato sauce + crumble goat cheese

Capellini One Serving

$26.00

Shrimp + garlic + wild mushroom + baby heirloom tomatoes + lobster broth

Pappardelle One Serving

$23.00

House made pappardelle + porcini mushroom + wild mushroom + garlic + white wine + Gorgonzola dolce cream

Linguine Meat Sauce

$20.00

Pollo Milanese

$26.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast + arugula + baby heirloom tomatoes + shaved parmigiano reggiano

Brasato One Serving

$33.00

Braised all-natural Angus boneless short ribs + cabernet sauvignon + fresh herbs + mashed potatoes + vegetables

Saltimbocca One Serving

$33.00

Veal scaloppini + prosciutto + sage + brown butter + white wine + mashed potatoes + vegetables

Salmone One Serving

$32.00

Pistacchio crusted wild salmone + Prosecco orange sauce + spinach risotto

Calamari e Gamberi One Serving

$29.00

Tender calamari steak + shrimp + garlic + capers + brown butter lemon sauce

Cioppino Livornese One Serving

$32.00

Clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + chef choice fish + garlic + olives + capers + tomato + herbs broth

Vitello One Serving

$33.00

Veal prepared : Marsala + picata or parmigiana

Pollo One Serving

$25.00

Chicken breast + choose your style: mushroom Marsala + lemon butter caper sauce + parmigiana style

Duroc Pork Chop One Serving

$30.00

Oven roasted + garlic + fresh herbs + au jus

Parmigiana Di Melenzane One Serving

$24.00

Sicilian style eggplant + San marzano tomato + mozzarella + parmigiano reggiano + basil

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Map
