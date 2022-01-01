Restaurant header imageView gallery

All'Antico Vinaio

729 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Popular Items

La Summer
La Schiacciata Del Boss
La Toscana

Food (Online)

La Favolosa

La Favolosa

$20.95

Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant 

La Summer

La Summer

$22.05

Prosciutto Toscana, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil 

La Schiacciata Del Boss

La Schiacciata Del Boss

$22.05

Prosciutto Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Truffle Cream 

La Dante

La Dante

$18.75

Coppa, Strachino Cheese, Truffle Cream, Arugula 

L' Inferno

L' Inferno

$18.75

Porchetta, ‘Nduja Cream, Zuchinni, Arugula 

La District

La District

$16.55

Pancetta, Pecorino Cream, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula 

La Caprese

$13.25

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

La Paradiso

La Paradiso

$18.75

Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio

La Broadway

La Broadway

$16.55

Pistachio Cream, Stracciatella, Sun Dried Tomato, Spicy Zucchini, Arugula

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$20.95

Roast Beef, Onion Porcini Cream, Tomato, Arugula

Dolcezze D'Autunno

Dolcezze D'Autunno

$22.05

Lardo, Gorgonzola, Truffle Honey

L.A. Fadeaway

L.A. Fadeaway

$16.55

Gorgonzola, Spicy Zucchini, Spicy Eggplant, Sun Dried Tomato, Arugula

The Odd Couple

The Odd Couple

$18.75

Porchetta, Gorgonzola, Pistachio Cream

La Toscana

La Toscana

$22.05

Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscano, Truffle Honey

Venice Beach

Venice Beach

$16.55

Turkey, Tomato, Mozzarella

La Schiacciata di Manolo

La Schiacciata di Manolo

$17.65

Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Truffle Cream, Spicy Eggplant

La Schiacciata di Manolo

La Schiacciata di Manolo

$17.65

Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Truffle Cream, Spicy Eggplant

Drinks (Online)

Coke

$2.40

Diet Coke

$2.40

Sprite

$2.40

Sparkling Water

$2.40

Still Water

$2.40

Peach Iced Tea

$3.60

Lemon Iced Tea

$3.60

Blood Orange Aranciata

$3.60
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The legendary Florentine sandwich shop arrives in New York! Enjoy the finest Tuscan ingredients on freshly baked schiacciata bread.

729 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

