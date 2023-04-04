Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antico Pizza - Avalon 3185 Avalon Blvd

No reviews yet

3185 Avalon Blvd

Alpharetta, GA 30009

16" Rosso Pizza

Margherita D.O.P.

Margherita D.O.P.

$21.00

Bufala Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

San Gennaro

San Gennaro

$23.00

Italian sausage, Sweet Red Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Cipollini Onions

Diavola

Diavola

$23.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

16" Bianche Pizza

Pomodorini

Pomodorini

$22.00

Vesuvian Cherry Tomatos, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil

Napoletana

Napoletana

$22.00

Broccoli rabe, Italian suasage, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$23.00

Italian ham, Mushroom, Artichoke, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil

Bianca

Bianca

$21.00

Four Cheese, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

Verdura

Verdura

$21.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mushroom, Vesuvian Cherry Tomatoes. Also available vegan. (No Cheese)

Sophia

Sophia

$28.00

Bufala Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cipollini Onions, White Truffle Oil

Calzoni

Fromaggio

Fromaggio

$19.00

Four Cheese, Basil, Garlic

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$19.00

Four Cheese, Spicy Salami, Italian ham, Calabrian Peppers

Gigiotto

Gigiotto

$19.00

Four Cheese, Broccoli Rabe, Italian sausage

Sides

Gio's Large Salad

Gio's Large Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Arugula, Grana Padano Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette

Gio's Small Salad

Gio's Small Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Arugula, Grana Padano Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$7.50

Two delicious meatballs topped with ricotta cheese and a side of focaccia bread.

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

One handmade shell filled with creamy fresh Sicilian sheep milk, ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$7.50

Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Temptation

$7.50

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Hazelnut Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of hazelnut cake, hazelnut cream made with hazelnuts from Piedmont and chocolate cream, finished with praline hazelnuts.

Monta Rossa

$7.50

A creamy mix of mascarpone and ricotta cheese, divided by a delicate layer of sponge cake, topped with wild strawberries.

Pistachio Cake

$7.50

A sponge cake base, topped with ricotta and pistachio creams, decorated with pistachio pieces.

Della Nonna

$7.50

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar.

Cappuccino Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of espresso drenched chocolate sponge cake and coffee cream, decorated with cocoa powder.

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with limoncello sauce.

Lemoncello Raspberry Cake

$7.50

Layers of lemoncello soaked sponge cake filled with lemon cream and raspberry marmalade, decorated with a raspberry miroir and white chocolate piping.

Frutti Di Bosco Torte

$7.50

Shortcrust pastry base filled with Chantilly cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relaxed pizzeria with an open kitchen serving crisp, authentic, Naples-style pies to diners at communal tables in the heart of Avalon.

3185 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

