Antico Little Italia Westside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Relaxed pizzeria with an open kitchen serving crisp, authentic, Naples-style pies to diners at communal tables.
Location
1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2 - Rreal Tacos- West Midtown
No Reviews
1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Humble Pie- ATL - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant