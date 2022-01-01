Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Antidote Tap House - Woodland 1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A

Woodland, WA 98674

Small Plates & Favorites

Hummus

$10.00

Chips N' Queso

$7.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Steak Bites

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Pretzels

$9.00

Brat Bites

$10.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Nachos

$13.00

Tots

$6.00

Taco Special

$6.00

Dessert!

$6.00

Salads

Stockyard Salad

$15.00

Forager's Feast

$14.00

Li'l Chop

$9.00

ATH Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

NoLa Bowl

$15.00

Luau Bowl

$13.00

Chicken Curry Bowl

$16.00

Hot & Cold Handhelds

BLT

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$8.00

KBBQ Tacos

$8.00

Cubano Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Half Tuna Melt

$8.00

Hawaiian Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Beef So Gouda

$13.00

Cali Wrap

$14.00

Uptown Philly

$17.00

Sandwich Special

$12.00

Extras & Sauces

Add/Extra Avocado

$1.50

Add/Extra Bacon

$1.00

Add/Extra Cheese

$0.50

Andy Sauce

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Big Queso

$3.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cowboy Butter

$0.50

Extra Naan Bread

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Hawaiian Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

Mayo

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Siracha

Small Queso

$1.50

SNAX

$2.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Your Mom

$0.02

Yum Yum

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Draft Beer

Nitro

ATH Cure All

ATH Elixir

$7.00

IPA

Red/Amber

DJ

Sour/Gose

Stout

Porter

Cider

Seltzer

Rainier

Flight

$12.00

Wheat

Kolsch

Lager

Pale Ale

Pilsner

Brown Ale

ALL 10% plus 10oz

$7.00

ALL 8% to 9.9% 10oz

$6.00

ALL 8% to 9.9% 12oz

$7.00

Blonde Ale

$7.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

16oz can up to 7.9%

$7.00

16oz can 8% - 9.9%

$8.00

16oz can 10% +

$10.00

12oz can up to 7.9%

$5.00

12oz can 8% - 9.9%

$6.00

12oz can 10% +

$7.00

Great Notion 16oz 5%-7.9%

$9.00

Great Notion 16oz 8% - 9.9%

$10.00

Great Notion 16oz 10% +

$12.00

Bottled Beer 22oz

$13.00

64oz Growler Fill

$18.00

32oz Growler Fill

$12.00

64oz First Time Fill

$12.00

32oz First Time Fill

$10.00

64oz Imperial Fill

$22.00

32oz Imperial Fill

$12.00

64oz Glass Growler

$20.00

32oz Glass Growler

$16.00

16oz Fill

$5.00

128oz Fill

$30.00

64oz Imperial First Fill

$14.00

32oz Imperial First Fill

$12.00

DubTown Blackstrap

$25.00

Pistachio Dessert

$20.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

NA Brew

$5.00

Drinks

Agave La Gloria

$11.00

Alchemist

$10.00

Antidote Mule

$3.50

Appleseed's Nightcap

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$3.50

Cocktail of the Week

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$3.50

Dreamy Day

$3.50

Forest Fable

$9.00

Gimlet

$3.50

Governess

$10.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$3.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$4.00

Hot Toddy

$2.50

Irish Coffee

$3.50

Lemon Drop

$3.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$3.50

Manhattan

$3.50

Margarita

$3.50

Martini

$2.00

Mexican Mule

$3.50

Mimosa

$2.00

Mojito

$3.50

Old Fashioned

$3.50

Peach Bellini

$4.00

Polynesia

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

Tattooed Lady

$10.00

Tic Tac

$3.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

WA Apple Tini

$2.00

Whiskey Rebel

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Shooters

Duck Fart

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Pickleback

$8.00

BOILER ROOM

Goldfinger Martini

$12.00

The Old Fox

$14.00

The Cat's Pajamas

$12.00

Crescent City

$11.00

Fughedaboutit

$12.00

Tiger Milk

$11.00

Vodka

Svedka

$5.50+

Svedka Vanilla

$5.50

Tito's

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

360 Lemon

$5.50+

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Gordon's

$5.50+

Hendrick's

$13.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50+

Hampden

$12.00

Malibu

$5.50+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Hornitos Plata

$8.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00+

Javelina

$5.50+

Mi Campo

$5.50+

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$8.50+

Crown

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Fireball

$5.50+

Glenmorangie

$12.00+

Hellcat-Maggie

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$5.50+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Pendleton

$8.00+

Pendleton Midnight

$10.00+

Potter's Crown

$4.00

Scotch/Bourbon

4 Rose's

$10.00+

Blanton's

$10.00+

Bowmore 12 yr

$11.00+

Buchanan's

$10.00+

Drambuie

$10.00+

Elijah Craig

$13.00+

George Dickel

$9.00+

High West Rye

$9.00+

Jefferson's

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Laphroaig

$16.00+

Red Breast

$11.00+

Talisker

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Woodinville

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Blue Curacao

$4.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Bailey's

$7.00+

Absinthe

$6.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Apertivo

$8.00+

White Wine

Riesling

$10.00

Vilaine

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bottle Riesling

$24.00

Bottle Grigio

$24.00

Bottle Rose'

$24.00

Red Wine

Glass Cab

$10.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bottle Cab

$24.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$24.00

Rose

Rose

$10.00

Champagne By the Glass

GLS St. Vincent

$5.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$4.00

Redbull Flavored

$4.00

Bang Energy Drink

$3.75

Club Soda

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$4.00

CBD Shot

Cranberry/Orange

$6.00

Glassware

Camping Mug

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Pint Glass

$16.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Anniversary Glass

$10.00

Clothing

Medium Green Tee

$25.00

Large Green Tee

$25.00

XL Green Tee

$25.00

Small Hooded Long Sleeve

$32.00

Medium Hooded Long Sleeve

$32.00

Large Hooded Long Sleeve

$32.00

XL Hooded Long Sleeve

$32.00

Medium Gray Hoodie

$55.00

Large Gray Hoodie

$55.00

XL Gray Hoodie

$55.00

Small V-Neck Black Tee

$25.00

Medium V-Neck Black Tee

$25.00

Large V-Neck Black Tee

$25.00

XL V-Neck Black Tee

$25.00

Medium Black Crew Neck Tee

$25.00

Large Black Crew Neck Tee

$25.00

XL Black Crew Neck Tee

$25.00

Beer Me Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Beanie

$16.00

Camo Visor

$14.00

Black Hat

$25.00

Headband

$12.00

Camo Hat

$20.00

Beer Girl Hat

$25.00

Accessories

Coin Key Chain

$2.00

Gator

$12.00

Jersey Mask

$18.00

Beer Me Sticker

$2.00

Leather Patch

$6.00

Mask

$8.00

Patch

$4.00

White Logo Sticker

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

18 rotating craft taps, pub menu in a relaxed friendly environment.

Location

1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A, Woodland, WA 98674

Directions

Gallery
Antidote Tap House - Woodland image
Antidote Tap House - Woodland image
Antidote Tap House - Woodland image

