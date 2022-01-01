AntidoteLV Las Vegas

AntidoteLV imageView gallery

6322 STANDING ELM ST.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV 89081

Entree

Chicken

$16.00

LG Bombs

$19.00

Nachos

$13.00

Nood chicken

$18.00

Nood pork

$18.00

Nood shrimp

$22.00

Nood steak

$34.00

Noodles

$14.00

Pork Special

$17.00

Ribeye

$29.00

Shrimp

$19.00

SML Bombs

$11.00

Stickers

$2.00

Sides

Add chicken

$4.00

Add pork

$4.00

Add shrimp

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Mac salad

$3.50

Side chicken

$8.00

Side Noods

$8.00

Side pork

$8.00

Side shrimp

$10.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sub Noods

$4.00

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Festival

Bombs

$22.00

Chicken

$21.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Steak

$25.00

Juice

$4.00

Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
