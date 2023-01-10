Antilles Cuisine: Hiawassee

A map showing the location of Antilles Cuisine: HiawasseeView gallery

Appetizers

Acra (4)

$3.50

Marinade (4)

$2.50

Banann/Plaintain (4)

$3.00

Patat/Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Manyok/Yuca

$3.00

Patties

$6.00

Pate mix

$7.00

Seafood

Poisson/Fish $30

$30.00

Price varies.

Lambi/Conch

$30.00

Poisson/fish $35

$35.00

Poisson/fish $40

$40.00

Poisson/fish $45

$45.00

Poisson/fish $50

$50.00

Poisson/fish $50

$50.00

Dinner/Fritay

Griot/Fried Pork M

$12.50

Griot/Fried Pork L

$15.00

Lalo

$20.00

served with side.

Legumes M

$12.50

served with side.

Legumes L

$15.00

served with side.

Oxtail/Ke Bef L

$20.00

Poule/Chicken M

$12.50

served with side.

Poule/Chicken L

$15.00

served with side.

Ragou L

$18.00

served with side.

Spinach M

$12.50

served with side.

Spinach L

$15.00

served with side.

Tassot/Fried Goat

$25.00

served with side.

Tassot/Fried Goat Sauce

$25.00

served with side.

Turkey M

$12.50

served with side.

Turkey L

$15.00

served with side.

Kalalou

$17.00

Soups

Bouyon M

$15.00

Bouyon L

$17.00

Soup Jomou M

$13.50

Soup Jomou L

$15.00

Sides

White Rice/Rizblan

$7.00

Brown Rice/Dirikole

$7.00

Black Rice/Djondjon

$7.00

Mayiblan/Corn Meal (white)

$7.00

Sauce Pois/Bean Puree

$2.00

Mayikole/ Corn meal w . beans

$7.00

Pikliz

$0.99

Sauce / Sòs

$1.00

Salad

$6.00

Breakfast

Spaghetti M

$10.20

Spaghetti L

$12.20

Morue/Cod M

$11.99

served with side.

Morue/Cod L

$12.99

served with side.

Fwa/Beef Lever M

$11.99

served with side.

Fwa/Beef Lever L

$12.99

served with side.

Eggs M

$10.20

Eggs L

$12.20

Drinks

Watermelon

$1.15

Coco Rico

$1.15

Jupina

$1.15

Arizona

$1.75

Power Malta

$2.75

Mystic Mango

$2.75

Mystic Carrot

$2.75

Ragaman

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Lemonade Juice

$5.00

Water

$1.50

Courrone

$2.75

Soursop/Corosol

$5.50

Papaya Juice

$6.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sports Shake Vanilla

$2.75

Sports Shake Strawberry

$2.75

Alcohol drinks

Beer

$4.00

Bucket

$20.00

Special Bucket

$18.00

Shotkleren

$10.00

Glass wine

$10.00

Bottle belair

$80.00

Bottle kleren

$100.00

Bottle champagne

$60.00

Red bull

$5.00

Catering Menu

Griot/Fried Pork Platter

$180.00

Chicken/Poule Platter

$160.00

Turkey Platter

$180.00

Brown Rice/Dirikole Platter

$160.00

Black Rice/Djondjon Platter

$180.00

Salad Platter

$80.00

Plaintain/Banan Platter

$60.00

Macaroni (rotini) Platter

$200.00

Griot Half Plater

$80.00

Chicken Half Plater

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
