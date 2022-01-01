Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood

Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad

82 Reviews

$$

1650 S Harbor Blvd

Suite C

Anaheim, CA 92802

Combos

Teri Combo

$13.99

Teri Trio

$14.99
Feast

Feast

$16.49

Teri Beef & Shrimp

$14.49

Teri Chicken & Shrimp

$13.99

Teri Pork & Shrimp

$13.99
Seafood Mix

Seafood Mix

$15.99

Locomoco

$12.99

Specials

Aloha Friday

Aloha Friday

$16.49

Pork LauLau with Kalua Pork

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$14.49

$13.89

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.49
Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$15.49

Chicken Adobo

$15.49Out of stock

Pork Adobo

$15.49Out of stock

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Mahimahi

$14.99

Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Pork

Pork Teriyaki

$13.99

Kalua Pork

$14.89

Pork Laulau

$14.89

Beef

Beef Teriyaki

$14.89

Saimin

Regular Saimin

Regular Saimin

$11.99
Special Saimin

Special Saimin

$12.99

Musubi

Spam Musubi

$2.99

Portuguese Sausage Musubi

$2.99

Hawaiian Hot Dog Musubi

$2.99

Chicken Musubi

$2.99

Beef Musubi

$2.99

Pork Musubi

$2.99

Shrimp Musubi

$3.99

Shanghai Lumpia Musubi

$3.99

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.49

Pupus

Shanghai Rolls

$5.99

Vegetable Rolls

$5.99
Manapua

Manapua

$2.99+
Fries

Fries

$10.99

All Day Breakfast

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$10.49
Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$10.49
Vienna Sausage & Eggs

Vienna Sausage & Eggs

$10.49
Island Breakfast Combo

Island Breakfast Combo

$12.49

Desserts

Malasadas

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Bread Ala-Mode

$9.99Out of stock

Assorted Cakes & Cookies

$5.89

Sides

Steamed White Rice

$2.49

Mac Salad

$2.89

Side Of Fries

$3.69

Kim Chi

$4.49

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$4.49Out of stock

Kalua Pork (Side)

$9.89

Pork Laulau (Side)

$9.89

Scoop of Aloha

Sauces

Brown Gravy Side

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Snacks

Hawaiian Host "HELLO KITTY"

$5.89Out of stock

Hawaiian Host "SURFER"

$5.89Out of stock

Kauai Kookies "CHOCO CHIP/ MAC"

$5.89

Kauai Kookies "COCONUT KRISPIES"

$5.89

Kauai Kookies "GUAVA MACADAMIA"

$5.89

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$2.89

Coke/Diet Coke Can

$2.69

Water Bottle

$2.69

Fountain Soda

$2.69Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.49

Red Bull Regular

$4.49

Superstrong Energy

$4.49Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Dining serving Hawaiian and Local Specialties

Website

Location

1650 S Harbor Blvd, Suite C, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim image
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim image
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim image

