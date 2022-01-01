Restaurant header imageView gallery
Antioch Pizza Shop - Burlington, WI

No reviews yet

980 Milwaukee ave suite 200

Burlington, WI 53105

Cannoli

SWEETS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.85

crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order

Deep Fried Cheesecake

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

LIMITED TIME ONLY Deep Fried Cheesecake served with raspberry dipping sauce.

Jumbo Cookie

Jumbo Cookie

$2.25

chocolate chunk • oatmeal walnut raisin • double chocolate chunk

Shake - PICK UP ONLY

Shake - PICK UP ONLY

$5.00
Malt - PICK UP ONLY

Malt - PICK UP ONLY

$5.25

Soft Drinks

1 Liter

1 Liter

$2.65
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Monster

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE. CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.

980 Milwaukee ave suite 200, Burlington, WI 53105

