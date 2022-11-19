Antioch Pizza Shop - Fox Lake
20 South Route 12
Fox Lake, IL 60020
PIZZA Specials - PICK UP ONLY
2 Slices & Drink
2 pizza slices & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
1 Slice, Salad & Drink
1 slice, small salad & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
SANDWICH Specials
2 HOT DOG Special.
2 Vienna Beef hot dogs, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request.
ITALIAN BEEF Special.
Italian Beef made fresh daily, fries & drink
CHEESEBURGER Special.
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
HAMBURGER Special.
juicy 1/3 pound hamburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
MEATBALL Special.
Italian meatball sandwich, fries & drink
CHICKEN SAND Special.
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
ITALIAN SAUSAGE Special.
Italian sausage sandwich, fries & drink
STEAK SANDWICH Special.
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
COMBO Special.
Italian beef and sausage combo sandwich, fries & drink
THIN CRUST
12" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 12" feeds 1-2 Get a free 12" Cheese with the purchase of an 18" Pizza, using the promo code: FREE CHEESE (BOTH pizzas must be in your cart for the code to work)
14" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 14" feeds 2-3
16" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 16" feeds 3-4
18" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 18" feeds 4-5
PAN
12" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
DOUBLE DECKER
12" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
18" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 4-5) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
STROMBOLI
12" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 1-2)
14" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 2-3)
16" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 3-4)
GLUTEN FREE
HEART Pizza
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
SUPREME
WESTERN
12" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)
14" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)
16" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)
18" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)
VEGETABLE
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
12" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
14" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
16" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 3-4)
18" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 4-5)
ITALIAN BEEF
12" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 1-2)
14" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)
16" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 3-4)
18" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 4-5)
HAWAIIAN
MEAT LOVERS
SHAMROCK Pizza
MESSAGE Pizza
APPETIZERS
Small French Fries
french fries cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Large French Fries
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Onion Rings
Appetizer Sampler
Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers & fried mushrooms with a side of ranch and marinara
7 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
12 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1 lb. BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Fried Mushrooms
Chicken Fingers (5)
Garlic Bread
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread and toasted to perfection
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread topped with melted mozzarella and toasted to perfection
Cheese Fries
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Pizza Puff
hand held a deep-fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and sausage and pepperoni
Cheese Breadsticks (4)
Bacon Cheese Fries
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
choose between cream cheese or cheddar poppers or do a mix
Ranch On Side
Cheese On Side
BBQ Sauce On Side
Marinara On Side
SANDWICHES
Hot Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dogs include fries. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
Chicken Sandwich
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Italian Beef
homemade Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add you choice of peppers and cheese
1/3 lb Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Cheese Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers upon request
Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
1/3 lb Hamburger
juicy 1/3 pound burger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Hamburger
two juicy 1/3 pound burgers EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburgers piled high with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Beef & Sausage Combo
Italian Beef & Sausage combo sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
Steak Sandwich
thick cut ribeye steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
Meatball
Italian meatball sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
SALADS
Small Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1
Large Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2
Family Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4
Chicken Salad
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
Italian Salad
Italian salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, onion, black olives, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
SWEETS
Cannoli
crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order
Deep Fried Cheesecake
LIMITED TIME ONLY Deep Fried Cheesecake served with raspberry dipping sauce.
Jumbo Cookie
chocolate chunk • oatmeal walnut raisin • double chocolate chunk
Shake - PICK UP ONLY
Malt - PICK UP ONLY
Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE. CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.
20 South Route 12, Fox Lake, IL 60020