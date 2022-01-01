Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Antioch Pizza Shop McHenry, IL

No reviews yet

514 S Route 31

McHenry, IL 60050

Soft Drinks

1 Liter

1 Liter

$2.65
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Monster

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE . CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS

Location

514 S Route 31, McHenry, IL 60050

