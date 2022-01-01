Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake
24730 75th Street
Paddock Lake, WI 53168
Popular Items
PIZZA Specials - PICK UP ONLY
2 Slices & Drink
2 pizza slices & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
1 Slice, Salad & Drink
1 slice, small salad & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
SANDWICH Specials
2 HOT DOG Special.
2 Vienna Beef hot dogs, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request.
ITALIAN BEEF Special.
Italian Beef made fresh daily, fries & drink
CHEESEBURGER Special.
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
HAMBURGER Special.
juicy 1/3 pound hamburger, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
MEATBALL Special.
Italian meatball sandwich, fries & drink
CHICKEN SAND Special.
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise
ITALIAN SAUSAGE Special.
Italian sausage sandwich, fries & drink
STEAK SANDWICH Special.
steak sandwich, fries & drink EVERYTHING includes: toasted garlic bread, grilled onions and mozzarella
COMBO Special.
Italian beef and sausage combo sandwich, fries & drink
THIN CRUST
12" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 12" feeds 1-2 Get a free 12" Cheese with the purchase of an 18" Pizza, using the promo code: FREE CHEESE (BOTH pizzas must be in your cart for the code to work)
14" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 14" feeds 2-3
16" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 16" feeds 3-4
18" THIN CRUST
crispy thin crust 18" feeds 4-5
PAN
12" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" PAN
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
DOUBLE DECKER
12" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
18" DOUBLE DECKER
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 4-5) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
STROMBOLI
12" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 1-2)
14" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 2-3)
16" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 3-4)
GLUTEN FREE
HEART Pizza
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
SUPREME
WESTERN
12" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)
14" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)
16" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)
18" WESTERN
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)
VEGETABLE
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
12" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
14" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
16" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 3-4)
18" BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 4-5)
ITALIAN BEEF
12" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 1-2)
14" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)
16" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 3-4)
18" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 4-5)
HAWAIIAN
MEAT LOVERS
SHAMROCK Pizza
MESSAGE Pizza
APPETIZERS
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
Onion Rings
Appetizer Sampler
Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers & fried mushrooms with a side of ranch and marinara
7 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
12 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1 lb. BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Fried Mushrooms
Chicken Fingers (5)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Pizza Puff
Cheese Breadsticks (4)
Bacon Cheese Fries
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
choose between cream cheese or cheddar poppers or do a mix
Ranch On Side
Cheese On Side
BBQ Sauce On Side
Marinara On Side
SANDWICHES
Hot Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dogs include fries. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
Chicken Sandwich
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Italian Beef
homemade Italian Beef add you choice of peppers and cheese
1/3 lb Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Cheese Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers upon request
Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
1/3 lb Hamburger
juicy 1/3 pound burger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Hamburger
two juicy 1/3 pound burgers EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburgers piled high with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Beef & Sausage Combo
Italian Beef & Sausage combo sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
Steak Sandwich
thin sliced steak on top of toasted garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
Meatball
Italian meatball sandwich, add cheese & peppers to make it your way
SALADS
Small Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1
Large Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2
Family Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4
Chicken Salad
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
Italian Salad
Italian salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, onion, black olives, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
SWEETS
Cannoli
crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order
Deep Fried Cheesecake
LIMITED TIME ONLY Deep Fried Cheesecake served with raspberry dipping sauce.
Jumbo Cookie
chocolate chunk • oatmeal walnut raisin • double chocolate chunk
Shake - PICK UP ONLY
Malt - PICK UP ONLY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE. CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.
