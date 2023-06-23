Antioch Pizza Shop- Paddock Lake
24730 75th Street
Salem, WI 53168
PIZZA Specials - PICK UP ONLY
SANDWICH Specials
2 Hot Dog Special
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped just the way you like it & includes a small fry and fountain drink. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
Italian Beef Special
homemade tender Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
Cheeseburger Special
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger on a gourmet bun loaded with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Hamburger Special
juicy 1/3 pound burger on a gourmet bun loaded with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Meatball Special
Three jumbo Italian meatballs on top of our fresh baked bread smothered in our special marinara sauce with the option to add your choice of cheese and peppers, includes small fry & fountain drink
Chicken Sandwich Special
Tender grilled or crispy chicken breast sandwich on a gourmet bun with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Italian Sausage Special
Chicago Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
Steak Sandwich Special
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella, includes small fry & fountain drink
Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Special
homemade tender Italian Beef and Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
BUILD YOUR OWN THIN CRUST
12" Thin Crust
crispy thin crust 12" feeds 1-2 Get a free 12" Cheese with the purchase of an 18" Pizza, using the promo code: FREE CHEESE (BOTH pizzas must be in your cart for the code to work)
14" Thin Crust
crispy thin crust 14" feeds 2-3
16" Thin Crust
crispy thin crust 16" feeds 3-4
18" Thin Crust
crispy thin crust 18" feeds 4-5
BUILD YOUR OWN PAN
12" Pan
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" Pan
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" Pan
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
BUILD YOUR OWN DOUBLE DECKER
12" Double Decker
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
14" Double Decker
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
16" Double Decker
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
18" Double Decker
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 4-5) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
STROMBOLI
12" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 1-2)
14" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 2-3)
16" Stromboli
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 3-4)
GLUTEN FREE
HEART Pizza
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
SUPREME
WESTERN
12" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)
14" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)
16" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)
18" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)
VEGETABLE
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 3-4)
18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 4-5)
ITALIAN BEEF
12" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 1-2)
14" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)
16" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 3-4)
18" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 4-5)
HAWAIIAN
MEAT LOVERS
BLT PIZZA
12" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 1-2)
14" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 2-3)
16" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 3-4)
18" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 4-5)
SHAMROCK Pizza
MESSAGE Pizza
APPETIZERS
Small French Fries
french fries cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Large French Fries
shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Onion Rings
thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, lightly battered highlighting the onion's natural sweetness
Appetizer Sampler
Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers & fried mushrooms with a side of ranch and marinara
7 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
12 Piece BONE IN Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1 lb. BONELESS Wings
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
Fried Mushrooms
Plump and tasty hand-breaded mushrooms fried just right, includes a side of Ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
Chicken Fingers (5)
5 breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
Garlic Bread
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread and toasted to perfection
Garlic Bread W/Cheese
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread topped with melted mozzarella and toasted to perfection
Cheese Fries
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown served with a choice of ranch or marinara for dipping
Pizza Puff
hand held deep-fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and sausage and pepperoni
Cheese Breadsticks (4)
4 jumbo mozzarella cheese-stuffed breadsticks that are deep fried and served with marinara
Bacon Cheese Fries
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
6 jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese or cheddar cheese
Ranch On Side
Cheese On Side
BBQ Sauce On Side
Marinara On Side
SANDWICHES
Hot Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dogs include fries. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
Chicken Sandwich
Tender grilled or crispy chicken breast sandwich on a gourmet bun with your favorite toppings EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Italian Beef
homemade tender Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
1/3 lb Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Cheese Dog
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers upon request
Italian Sausage
Chicago Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
1/3 lb Hamburger
juicy 1/3 pound burger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Double Hamburger
two juicy 1/3 pound burgers EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburgers piled high with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Italian Beef & Sausage Combo
homemade tender Italian Beef and Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
Steak Sandwich
thick cut steak on top of toasted fresh baked garlic bread with grilled onions & melted mozzarella
Italian Meatball
Three jumbo Italian meatballs on top of our fresh baked bread smothered in our special marinara sauce with the option to add your choice of cheese and peppers
SALADS
Small Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1
Garden Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2
Family Dinner Salad
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
Italian Salad
Italian salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, onion, black olives, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
Chicken Caesar Salad
crisp lettuce topped with juicy chicken, homemade crutons, parmesan and caesar dressing
PASTA
Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli baked in our special marinara sauce with the choice to add jumbo meatballs or Italian sausage. Get is baked with our creamy mozzarella. Includes our homemade garlic bread.
Chicken Parmigiana
Mostaccioli baked in our special marinara sauce topped with tender crispy chicken and our creamy mozzarella. Includes our homemade garlic bread.
SWEETS
Shake
hand dipped ice cream blended into a thick and creamy shake
Malt
hand dipped ice cream blended into a thick and creamy malt
Cannoli
crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order
Jumbo Cookie
thick jumbo cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth
Shake - PICK UP ONLY
Malt - PICK UP ONLY
Dessert Pizza - LIMITED TIME OFFER
LIMITED TIME ONLY Chocolate Chip Dessert Pizza is chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. Served warm. Choice of drizzle. Feeds 2-4
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Serving the Midwest Since 1977 LIMITED MENU ONLINE. CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.
24730 75th Street, Salem, WI 53168