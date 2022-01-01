Antique Table imageView gallery

Antique Table Manchester

8 Reviews

$$

7 Central St

Manchester, MA 01944

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta
Chicken Miguel
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli

SOUPS

Minestrone Soup

$10.95

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$10.95

Clam Chowder

$10.95

SALADS

House Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Cucumber Salad

$14.95

KIDS MEALS

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kids Chicken Cutlet Plate

$9.95

Kids Three Cheese Mc & Cheese

$9.95

Kids Linguini & Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Chicken Ziti And Broccoli

$9.95

Pasta Your Choice Of Sauce

$9.95

Pasta Your Choice Of Sauce

$9.95

APPETIZERS

Antique Table Antipasto

$18.95

Calamari Friti

$18.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$16.95

Prosciuotto Rollatine

$18.95Out of stock

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$18.95

Three Meatballs

$16.95

Mussels

$18.95

PASTAS

Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli

$23.95

Penne Vodka

$21.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.95Out of stock

Bolognese

$23.95

Antique Table Shrimp Alfredo

$27.95

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Linguini And Meatballs

$23.95

Carbonara

$16.95

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.95

Gnocchi Basilico

$18.95

Orechiette

$23.95

Pasta Entree

$14.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.95

FISH ENTREE

Antique Table Haddock

$28.95

Haddock Francese Risotto

$28.95

Di Mare

$32.95

Haddock Picatta

$28.95Out of stock

Antique Shrimp Alfredo

$27.95

Haddock Francese Pasta

$26.95

Salmon

$29.95

Mussels

$18.95

Haddack Picatta

$26.95

ENTREE

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Chicken Picatta

$24.95

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Chicken Florentine

$24.95

Veal Florentine

$28.95

Chicken Valdostano

$24.95

Veal Valdostano

$28.95

Chicken Miguel

$24.95

Chicken Saltinbocca

$24.95

Chicken Francese Risotto

$24.95

Eggplant Rollatine Entree Portion

$20.95

Chicken Francese Pasta

$24.95

Veal Francese Pasta

$28.95

Veal Francese Risotto

$28.95

Veal Miguel

$28.95

Chicken Saltibucca

$23.95

Veal Saltibocca

$25.95Out of stock

Pork Chop

$29.95

New York Sirloin

$33.95

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$8.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Lava Chocolate Volcano

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake Tentacion

$9.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Americano

$11.95

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

Antique Table Pizza

$18.95

Boscaiola Pizza

$17.95

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.95

Specials

Summer Salad

$12.00

Giannone Chicken Schitzel

$26.00

Bottled Water

Small Pellegrino

$4.95

Panna Small

$4.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7 Central St, Manchester, MA 01944

Directions

