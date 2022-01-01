Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piccolo Piatti

review star

No reviews yet

5 Crest Avenue

Winthrop, MA 02152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Canada Dry

$2.00

Bottle Of Water

$1.95

Iced Tea

$3.90

Milk

$2.75

pellegrino water

$2.65

Milk Chocolate

$3.25

Accua Panna

$2.65

Salad

House Salad

$33.95+

Caesar Salad

$48.95+

Caprese Salad

$58.95+

Antipasto

$55.95+

Pasta

Chicken ziti and broccoli

$109.95+

Cheese ravioli

$61.95+

Penne Vodka

$109.95+

Linguini shrimp scampi

$70.95+

Linguini Meatballs

$51.95+

Entree

Chicken parmesan

$109.95+

Eggplant parmesan

$58.95+

Chicken Marsala

$73.95+

Chicken Piccata

$62.95+

Ziti with Gravy

$36.95+

Chicken Miguel

$149.95

Antipasti

Procciutto Rollatine

$62.00+

Meatballs

$1.85

Eggplant Rollatine

$48.95+

Side

oven roasted potaoes

$26.95+

sauteed seasonal veggies

$26.95+

PUPPY EDDIBLE

Creammy Butter

$5.25

Peanut Butter Puppy

$5.25

Drinks

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Bottle Of Water

$2.95

Milk

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

pellegrino water

$3.65

Milk Chocolate

$4.25

Accua Panna

$3.65
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Crave it? Get it

Website

Location

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

Similar restaurants in your area

Antique Table Restaurant - Winthrop, MA
orange star4.7 • 605
19 Crest Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
130 Grovers Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Drop Zone Brewery, LLC - 10 Putnam St #6 Michaels Mall
orange starNo Reviews
10 Michaels Mall # ^ Micheals Mall Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
90 Degrees - Winthrop
orange starNo Reviews
77 Revere St Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Vuolo's- Winthrop - 140 Lincoln street
orange starNo Reviews
140 Lincoln Street Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen - 2 Michaels Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2 Michaels Mall Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winthrop

Blackstrap BBQ
orange star4.5 • 816
47A Woodside Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
La Siesta Restaurante - Winthrop
orange star4.4 • 649
70 Woodside Ave Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Antique Table Restaurant - Winthrop, MA
orange star4.7 • 605
19 Crest Avenue Winthrop, MA 02152
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winthrop
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston