Antique Table Restaurant Winthrop, MA

605 Reviews

$$

19 Crest Avenue

Winthrop, MA 02152

APPETIZERS

Antipasto

$18.95

Calamari Fritti

$18.95

Mussels

$18.95

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$19.95

Three Meatballs

$16.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$16.95

Prosciutto Rollatine

$18.95

ENTREE

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Chicken Florentine

$24.95

Veal Florentine

$28.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.95

Chicken Valdostano

$24.95

Veal Valdostano

$28.95

Chicken Picatta

$24.95

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Chicken Francese

$24.95

Veal Francese

$28.95

Pork Chop

$29.95

Chicken Miguel

$24.95

Haddock Francese

$28.95

Di Mare w/Risotto

$32.95

Di Mare w/Pasta

$32.95

Salmon

$29.95

AT Haddock

$28.95

Veal Miguel

$28.95

PASTAS

Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli

$23.95

Penne Vodka

$21.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli

$28.95

Gnocchi Basilico

$18.95

Bolognese

$23.95

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.95

Orechiette

$23.95

Carbonara

$16.95

Antique Shrimp Alfredo

$27.95

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Linguini Mussels

$23.95

Pasta

$12.95

Linguini And Meatballs

$23.95

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.95

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.95

Pasta Primavera

$17.95

SPECIALS

Baked Haddock

$26.95

Filet Mignon Special

$38.95

New York Steak

$33.95

Beet Salad

$10.95

Short Rib

$25.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$22.95

Roulade Chicken

$30.95

Seafood Fettucine

$32.95

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Antique Table Pizza

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.95

Boscaiola Pizza

$17.95

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

SOUPS

Minestrone Soup

$10.95

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$10.95

Clam Chowder

$10.95

SALADS

House Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Cucumber Salad

$14.95

House Special Salad

$18.95

SIDES

Chx Cutlet And FF Combo

$12.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$8.95

Side of Risotto

$10.95

Sautéed spinach w/Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$10.95

Side Of Pasta

$12.95

Side of French Fries

$5.95

Side Meatballs

$8.00

Side Caesar

$5.95

Side House

$5.95

Side Red Sauce

$3.50

Side of breaded chicken

$6.95

Side of grilled chicken

$6.95

Side of Grilled shrimp

$8.95

Side Of Brocoli

$6.95

Kids Linguini One Meatball

$13.95

Side Cheese

$1.00

Cake Fee

$1.50

Kids Raviolis

$12.95

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Add Scoop

$1.50

Side focaccia Bread

$2.00

Special Dessert

$9.00

Affogato

$8.00

Employee Dessert

$4.00

Affogato Decaf

$8.00

DRINK LIST

Pomegranate Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Blood Orange Manhattan

$13.00

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Tanqueray Gimlet Martini

$13.00

French Martini

$13.00

Cucumber martini

$13.00

Creamsicle Martini

$12.00

Dark and stormy

$12.00

Antique Cosmo

$13.00

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Strawberry Paloma

$12.00

Sidecar Martini

$13.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Kentucky Kiss

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Italian Ice

$12.00

Margarita Flavored

$12.00

Berry Berry Martini

$13.00

Cantaloupe Martini

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Berry Spritz

$12.00

Antique Table 14

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Gin Lavender

$12.00

Tropical Punch

$12.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

LIQUOR

Beefeaters

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Empress Gin

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Gosling

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

J&B Scotch

$10.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$13.00

Jonnie Walker red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Chivas

$12.50

J&B

$10.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Orange

$11.00

Sminorf Vanila

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stoli Bluberry

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Cucumber Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Canadian Club

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Markers Mark

$13.00

Old Forest

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$11.00

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Whistlepig Rye

$16.00

MIXED DRINKS

White Sangria

$11.00

White russian

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bay breeze

$12.00

Sea breeze

$12.00

Cape codder

$12.00

Screw Driver

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Toasted Almond

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Whisky & Sour

$12.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Cape Codder

$8.50

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Kir

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras

$8.50

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mojito

$8.50

Planter Punch

$8.50

Red Sangria

$11.00

Screw Driver

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

White sangria

$7.95

Colombian Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Antique Coffee

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Cofee

$9.00

Nutty Irish

$9.00

Margaritas

Casa Amigos Margarita

$14.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

BEER

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Be Hoppy

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Miller Light

$6.50

Sam Adams Non-alcoholic

$5.00

Peroni

$7.50

Sam Adams

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Stella Artois

$8.00

Cordials/Grappa/Port

Bailys Irish Cream

$9.00

BB

$11.00

Chambord

$8.50

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème de Menthe

$7.50

Di saronno Amaretto

$11.00

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kaluah

$9.00

Limoncello

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Sambuca Black

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Grappa Candolini

$11.00

Port Wine

$12.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennesy VSOP

$15.00

Courvoisier

$10.50

Butterscotch

$7.00

Amaro

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Anissete

$7.50

MIXED MARTINIS

Apple Martini

$13.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.50

Gin Gimilet Martini

$13.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$12.00

Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Kamakazi

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

DESSERT MARTINI

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Limoncello Martini

$13.00

Coconut Martini

$13.00

Pecan Pie Martini

$13.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Rasberry Martini

$13.00

Caramel Cappuccino Martini

$13.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Specialty Coffee

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Colombian Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Irish Cream Coffee

$9.00

Antique Table Special Coffee

$9.00

Holliday Drinks

Cherry True Love Sidecar

$13.00

Strawberry Crush Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pomegranate Cosmopielitan

$12.00

Strawberry Fizz Kiss

$12.00

Raspberry Forever Chocolate

$12.00

Cutie Pie Mudslide

$12.00

Scarlett Bull Cupid Kiss

$12.00

Wheel Of Passion

$11.00

Peach Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Caramel Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

Dark & Spook

$12.00

Green Witches Martini

$13.00

Pumpkin Sangria

$12.00

Poison Apple Cocktail

$12.00

Hallo-Rita

$12.00

RED WINE GLASS

GLS Foxbrook Cabernet

$9.50

GLS Foxbrook Merlot

$9.50

GLS Gini Chianti

$11.00

GLS Nicodemi Montepulciano

$12.00

GLS Marcelo Malbec

$11.00

GLS Caldora Sangiovese

$12.00

GLS 14 Hands Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Foris Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Avalon Cabernet

$12.00

GLS 14 Hands Merlot

$11.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

GLS Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$10.00

GLS Foxbrook Chardonnay

$9.50

GLS White Zinfandel

$9.50

GLS Foris Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Casalini Pinot Grigio

$9.50

GLS Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Muray Moscato D'asti

$12.00

GLS Riesling

$11.00

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Gerard Rose

$12.00

GLS Pino Scarpetta

$11.00

GLS PROSECCO ROSE

$10.00

GLS ROSE Prosecco

$10.00

RED WINE BTL

BTL Foxbrook Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.95

BTL Foxbrook Merlot

$37.95

BTL Gini Chianti

$43.95

BTL Montepulciano Nicodemi

$48.95

BTL Marcelo Malbec

$43.95

BTL Caldora Sangiovese Chianti

$48.95

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.95

BTL 14 Hands Merlot

$43.95

BTL Foris Pinot Noir

$48.95

BTL Novecento Chianti Riserva

$48.95

BTL Castillo Di Cacchiano Chianti Classico

$65.95

BTL Barolo Anna Maria

$75.95

Pitcher Red Sangria

$40.95

BLT Avalon Cabernet

$48.95

Ora Sangiovese BLT

$48.95

BTL POGGIO ARGENTALI

$48.95

Blt Barbera Accornero

$65.95

WHITE WINE BLT

BTL Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$39.95

BTL Foxbrook Chardonnay

$37.95

BLT Foxbrook White Zinfandel

$37.95

BTL Foris Chardonnay

$39.95

BTL Casalini Pinot Grigio

$37.95

BTL Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc

$43.95

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$43.95

BTL Muray Moscato D'asti

$43.95

BLT La Crema Chardonnay

$47.95

BLT Gerard Bertrand Rose

$47.95

BLT SCARPETTA

$43.95

Beer

Peroni

$7.50

Be Hoppy

$7.50

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Miller Light

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Sam Adams

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Sam Adams Non-alcoholic

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

JUICES/MILK

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

COFFEE

Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaff Cappucino

$5.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaff Coffee

$3.50

Double Decaff Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Decaff Espresso

$4.50

Black Coffee

$3.50

Espresso/Cappuccino employee

$1.00

Decaff Tea

$3.50

Side of milk

Employee Espresso

$1.50

Employee Cappucino

$3.00

Bottle Water

Large Pelegrino

$5.95Out of stock

Panna Small

$3.95

Panna LTR

$5.95

Small Pelegrino

$3.95

Employee Meal

Chicken parmigiana- employee dinner

Chicken Miguel- Employee dinner

Chicken Francese- Employee Dinner

Carbonara- Employee Dinner

Chicken Marsala- Employee Dinner

Chicken Florentine- Employee

Caesar with grilled chicken- Employee Dinner

Risotto with breaded chicken- Employee dinner

Penne vodka- Employee Dinner

Oriechette- Employee dinner

Cheese Ravioli- Employee Dinner

Grilled Chicken And Brocolis

Bolognese

Side 2 Meatballs

Chicken Broc Ziti -employee

Soup

Salad Emplyoee

Pizza Employee

Side Veggies Employee

Side Pasta Employee

Chx Valdostano Employee Meal

Chx Picatta Employee Meal

Zuppe

ministrone

$10.95

Clam chowder

$11.95

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$15.95

Antique Table Pizza

$15.99

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$18.95

Il Mare

Antique Table Haddock

$28.95

Salmon

$31.95

Di Mare White Wine

$35.95

Di Mare Red Sauce

$35.95

Linguini Mussels

$25.95

Haddock Francese

$28.95

La Carne

surf n Turf

$42.95

Pork Chop

$41.95

Antipasti

Antipasto

$18.99

Calamari Fritti

$18.95

Three Meatballs

$16.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Mussels

$18.95

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$16.95

Prosciutto Rollatine

$15.95

Insalata

Caesar Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$11.95

Caprese

$13.95

Cucumber Salad

$13.95

Pasta

Bolognese

$24.95

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Linguini Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.95

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.95

Chicken Carbonara

$24.95

Orchiette

$23.95

La Terra

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Chicken Picatta

$22.99

Veal Picatta

$23.99

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Chicken Mario

$28.95

Chicken Valdostano

$28.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

All gift card purchases are secure, Gift cards can be used in all locations!

Location

19 Crest Avenue, Winthrop, MA 02152

Directions

Gallery
Antique Table Restaurant image
Antique Table Restaurant image

