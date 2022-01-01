Antique Table Restaurant Winthrop, MA
605 Reviews
$$
19 Crest Avenue
Winthrop, MA 02152
APPETIZERS
ENTREE
Eggplant Parmigiana
$21.95
Chicken Parmigiana
$24.95
Veal Parmigiana
$28.95
Chicken Florentine
$24.95
Veal Florentine
$28.95
Chicken Marsala
$24.95
Veal Marsala
$28.95
Chicken Saltimbocca
$23.95
Veal Saltimbocca
$24.95
Chicken Valdostano
$24.95
Veal Valdostano
$28.95
Chicken Picatta
$24.95
Veal Picatta
$28.95
Chicken Francese
$24.95
Veal Francese
$28.95
Pork Chop
$29.95
Chicken Miguel
$24.95
Haddock Francese
$28.95
Di Mare w/Risotto
$32.95
Di Mare w/Pasta
$32.95
Salmon
$29.95
AT Haddock
$28.95
Veal Miguel
$28.95
PASTAS
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli
$23.95
Penne Vodka
$21.95
Cheese Ravioli
$17.95
Lobster Ravioli
$28.95
Gnocchi Basilico
$18.95
Bolognese
$23.95
Ricotta Gnocchi
$24.95
Orechiette
$23.95
Carbonara
$16.95
Antique Shrimp Alfredo
$27.95
Linguini Shrimp Scampi
$27.95
Linguini Mussels
$23.95
Pasta
$12.95
Linguini And Meatballs
$23.95
Shrimp Fradiavolo
$27.95
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
$19.95
Pasta Primavera
$17.95
SPECIALS
PIZZA
SALADS
SIDES
Chx Cutlet And FF Combo
$12.95
Oven Roasted Potatoes
$8.95
Side of Risotto
$10.95
Sautéed spinach w/Garlic & Oil
$8.95
Seasonal Vegetables
$10.95
Side Of Pasta
$12.95
Side of French Fries
$5.95
Side Meatballs
$8.00
Side Caesar
$5.95
Side House
$5.95
Side Red Sauce
$3.50
Side of breaded chicken
$6.95
Side of grilled chicken
$6.95
Side of Grilled shrimp
$8.95
Side Of Brocoli
$6.95
Kids Linguini One Meatball
$13.95
Side Cheese
$1.00
Cake Fee
$1.50
Kids Raviolis
$12.95
DESSERTS
DRINK LIST
Pomegranate Martini
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Negroni
$12.00
Red Sangria
$11.00
Caramel Apple Martini
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$13.00
Blood Orange Manhattan
$13.00
Italian Margarita
$12.00
Tanqueray Gimlet Martini
$13.00
French Martini
$13.00
Cucumber martini
$13.00
Creamsicle Martini
$12.00
Dark and stormy
$12.00
Antique Cosmo
$13.00
Bourbon Smash
$12.00
Strawberry Paloma
$12.00
Sidecar Martini
$13.00
Pina Colada
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Kentucky Kiss
$12.00
Mojito
$12.00
Italian Ice
$12.00
Margarita Flavored
$12.00
Berry Berry Martini
$13.00
Cantaloupe Martini
$13.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Berry Spritz
$12.00
Antique Table 14
$12.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Gin Lavender
$12.00
Tropical Punch
$12.00
Pear Martini
$13.00
LIQUOR
Beefeaters
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Hendricks
$13.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Empress Gin
$12.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Captain Morgan
$11.00
Gosling
$11.00
Malibu
$11.00
Dewars
$12.00
Glenfiddich 12
$13.00
Glenlivet 12
$13.00
J&B Scotch
$10.00
Jonnie Walker Black
$13.00
Jonnie Walker red
$12.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 15
$15.00
Chivas
$12.50
J&B
$10.00
Glenfiddich 15
$15.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$11.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$11.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Casamigos
$15.00
Absolut
$11.00
Absolut Citron
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Ketel One Orange
$11.00
Sminorf Vanila
$10.00
Smirnoff
$10.00
Stoli Bluberry
$10.00
Stoli Raz
$11.00
Titos
$10.00
Cucumber Vodka
$11.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Angels Envy
$15.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$12.00
Canadian Club
$11.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Markers Mark
$13.00
Old Forest
$12.00
Seagrams 7
$11.00
Seagrams VO
$11.00
Southern Comfort
$11.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Whistlepig Rye
$16.00
MIXED DRINKS
White Sangria
$11.00
White russian
$12.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Bay breeze
$12.00
Sea breeze
$12.00
Cape codder
$12.00
Screw Driver
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$12.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Kahlua Sombrero
$11.00
Mojito
$12.00
Sex On The Beach
$12.00
Madras
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Virgin Mary
$8.00
Vodka Collins
$12.00
Skinny Margarita
$11.00
Toasted Almond
$11.00
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Whisky & Sour
$12.00
Black Russian
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$8.50
Cape Codder
$8.50
Dark N Stormy
$8.00
Kir
$7.95
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Madras
$8.50
Margarita
$12.00
Mimosa
$7.50
Mojito
$8.50
Planter Punch
$8.50
Red Sangria
$11.00
Screw Driver
$8.50
White Russian
$8.50
White sangria
$7.95
Colombian Coffee
$9.00
Italian Coffee
$9.00
Antique Coffee
$9.00
Spanish Coffee
$9.00
Irish Cofee
$9.00
Nutty Irish
$9.00
BEER
Cordials/Grappa/Port
Bailys Irish Cream
$9.00
BB
$11.00
Chambord
$8.50
Cointreau
$9.00
Crème de Menthe
$7.50
Di saronno Amaretto
$11.00
Drambuie
$8.50
Frangelico
$11.00
Godiva
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Kaluah
$9.00
Limoncello
$11.00
Sambuca
$11.00
Sambuca Black
$11.00
Tia Maria
$9.00
Grappa Candolini
$11.00
Port Wine
$12.00
Remy Martin
$11.00
Campari
$11.00
Hennessy
$12.00
Hennesy VSOP
$15.00
Courvoisier
$10.50
Butterscotch
$7.00
Amaro
$8.00
Fernet
$9.00
Creme De Menthe
$6.00
Anissete
$7.50
MIXED MARTINIS
DESSERT MARTINI
Specialty Coffee
Holliday Drinks
Cherry True Love Sidecar
$13.00
Strawberry Crush Old Fashioned
$12.00
Pomegranate Cosmopielitan
$12.00
Strawberry Fizz Kiss
$12.00
Raspberry Forever Chocolate
$12.00
Cutie Pie Mudslide
$12.00
Scarlett Bull Cupid Kiss
$12.00
Wheel Of Passion
$11.00
Peach Pomegranate Martini
$12.00
Caramel Pumpkin Martini
$13.00
Dark & Spook
$12.00
Green Witches Martini
$13.00
Pumpkin Sangria
$12.00
Poison Apple Cocktail
$12.00
Hallo-Rita
$12.00
RED WINE GLASS
WHITE WINE GLASS
GLS Mionetto Prosecco Brut
$10.00
GLS Foxbrook Chardonnay
$9.50
GLS White Zinfandel
$9.50
GLS Foris Chardonnay
$10.00
GLS Casalini Pinot Grigio
$9.50
GLS Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
GLS Muray Moscato D'asti
$12.00
GLS Riesling
$11.00
GLS La Crema Chardonnay
$12.00
GLS Gerard Rose
$12.00
GLS Pino Scarpetta
$11.00
GLS PROSECCO ROSE
$10.00
GLS ROSE Prosecco
$10.00
RED WINE BTL
BTL Foxbrook Cabernet Sauvignon
$37.95
BTL Foxbrook Merlot
$37.95
BTL Gini Chianti
$43.95
BTL Montepulciano Nicodemi
$48.95
BTL Marcelo Malbec
$43.95
BTL Caldora Sangiovese Chianti
$48.95
BTL 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon
$43.95
BTL 14 Hands Merlot
$43.95
BTL Foris Pinot Noir
$48.95
BTL Novecento Chianti Riserva
$48.95
BTL Castillo Di Cacchiano Chianti Classico
$65.95
BTL Barolo Anna Maria
$75.95
Pitcher Red Sangria
$40.95
BLT Avalon Cabernet
$48.95
Ora Sangiovese BLT
$48.95
BTL POGGIO ARGENTALI
$48.95
Blt Barbera Accornero
$65.95
WHITE WINE BLT
BTL Mionetto Prosecco Brut
$39.95
BTL Foxbrook Chardonnay
$37.95
BLT Foxbrook White Zinfandel
$37.95
BTL Foris Chardonnay
$39.95
BTL Casalini Pinot Grigio
$37.95
BTL Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc
$43.95
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling
$43.95
BTL Muray Moscato D'asti
$43.95
BLT La Crema Chardonnay
$47.95
BLT Gerard Bertrand Rose
$47.95
BLT SCARPETTA
$43.95
SODA
JUICES/MILK
COFFEE
La Carne
Antipasti
Pasta
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
19 Crest Avenue, Winthrop, MA 02152
