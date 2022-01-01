Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antique Table Salem

review star

No reviews yet

26 Congress Street

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Meatballs

BREAD

Focaccia Bread

Repeat Focccia Bread

SOUPS

Minestrone Soup

$10.95

Chicken & Vegetable Soup

$10.95

Clam Chowder

$10.95

SALADS

House Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Cucumber Salad

$14.95

APPETIZERS

Meatballs

$16.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$16.95

Calamari Fritti

$18.95

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$19.95

Antipasto Platter

$18.95

Prosciutto Rollatine

$18.95

Mussels

$18.95

ENTREE

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Chicken Picatta

$24.95

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Chicken Florentine

$24.95

Veal Florentine

$28.95

Chicken Valdostano

$24.95

Veal Valdostano

$28.95

Chicken Miguel

$24.95

AT Haddock

$28.95

Haddock Francese

$28.95

Salmon

$29.95

Di Mare w/Risotto

$32.95

Di Mare w/Pasta

$32.95

Chicken Francese

$24.95

Veal Francese

$28.95

New York Strip Steak

$33.95

Pork Chop

$29.95

Veal Miguel

$28.95

Chicken Saltimbuca

$24.95

PASTAS

Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli

$23.95

Penne Vodka

$21.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli

$28.95

Gnocchi Ricotta

$24.95

Carbonara

$16.95

Bolognese

$23.95

Antique Shrimp Alfredo

$27.95

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$27.95

Linguini And Meatballs

$23.95

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.95

Linguine Mussels

$25.95

Gnocchi Basilico

$18.95

Orechiette

$19.95

SPECIALS

ANGUS RIBEYR STEAK

$34.00Out of stock

Chicken Pumpking Risotto

$25.95

Shrimp Pumpking Risotto

$27.99

KIDS

Cheese Flatbread (KIDS)

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet Plate (KIDS)

$9.95

Linguine & Meatball (KIDS)

$9.59

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Ziti With Chicken

$9.99

SIDES

Sautéed spinach w/Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Oven Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$10.95

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$8.95

Side of Risotto

$10.95

Side Of Pasta

$12.95

Side of French Fries

$6.95

Side Caesar

$6.95

Side House

$6.95

Extra Sauce On Side

$2.00

Side of breaded chicken

$7.95

Side of grilled chicken

$6.95

Side of Grilled shrimp

$7.95

Side Of Brocoli

$5.95

Pint of Sauce

$5.95

1 Meatball

$4.99

French Fries

$6.95Out of stock

Side Of Salmon

$15.95

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

PIZZAS

Cheese Americano Pizza

$15.95

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

Antique table Pizza

$18.95

Boscaiola Pizza

$17.95

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.95

DRINK LIST

Espresso martini

$12.00

Pistachio martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Antique Table Cosmo

$12.00

Cucumber Matini

$12.00

Blood Orange Manhattan

$12.00

French martini

$12.00

Lechmere martini

$12.00

Elder flower martin

$12.00

Spiced Sea Breeze

$11.00

Antique Table Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Very Berry Spritz

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

GLS Red Sangria

$12.00

CARAFE Red sangria

$42.95

GLS Rose Sangria Lambrusco

$14.00

CARAFE Rose Sangria Lambrusco

$44.95

Phase 2 Martini

$12.00

Pumpking Martini

$12.00

Drunken Pumpking

$12.00

BEER

Peroni

$7.50

Moretti

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Miller Light

$6.50

Coors Light

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Stella Artois

$8.00

Sam Adams

$6.50

True North IPA

$9.99

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$6.50

Lagunitas I.P.A

$8.50

Wormtown Be Hoppy I.P.A.

$7.50

Notch I.P.A.

$6.50

Buckler

$5.00

Shipyard

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$9.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$12.00

MARTINI/MANHATTAN

Titos Martini

$12.00

Absolut Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini

$13.00

Ketel One Martini

$12.00

Stoli Martini

$12.00

Belvedere Martini

$13.00

Smirnoff Martini

$12.00

Tanqueray Martiny

$11.00

Bombay Saphire Martini

$12.00

Hendricks Martini

$13.00

Beefeater Martini

$12.00

Makers Mark Mahnattan

$12.00

VO Manhanttan

$11.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$11.00

South Comfort Manhattan

$11.00

Rye Bullet Manhattan

$11.00

Bourbon Bullet Manhattan

$11.00

Knob Creek Manhatan

$11.00

Woodford Manhatan

$12.00

Blueberry Martini

$11.00

Old Forrester Manhattan

$11.00

C.C Manhattan

$11.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$11.00

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$13.00

Crown Royal Manhattan

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

Mothers Day Martini

$12.95

Lech Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Elder Flower Martini

$12.00

J And B Martini

$12.00

LIQUOR

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Beefeaters

$11.00

Bulldog Gin

$11.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Bacardi Oakheart

$10.00

Gosling

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

JB Scotch

$11.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$13.00

Jonnie Walker red

$12.00

Macallan 12 Y

$14.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Oban

$14.00

Lagavulin

$15.00

Macallan 18

$33.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$34.00

Chivas Regal

$12.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$9.00Out of stock

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$10.50Out of stock

Pueblo Viejo Anejo

$11.50Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$30.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Absolut

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Ketel one Citron

$11.00Out of stock

Ketel One Orange

$9.00

Sminorf Vanila

$10.00

Stoli Bluberry

$10.00

Stoli Citron

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Absolute Lime

$11.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.50

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Old Forest

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.50

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Jim Beam Honey

$10.50

Dickel Tabasco

$8.00

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Pendleton Rye

$11.00

MIXED DRINKS

Aperol spritz

$11.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Red sangria

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

White russian

$11.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Sea breeze

$10.00

Bay breeze

$9.00

Dark and stormy

$10.00

Cape codder

$9.00

Screw Driver

$9.00

Kathy Kitty Kat

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$9.00

Madras

$9.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Blood Mary

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Kamakazzi

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Baby Shark

$12.00

Sunshine

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$10.00

Antique table Bloody Mary

$12.00

Italian mule

$12.00

Cranbery mule

$12.00

Cinnamon Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

The Nor'easter

$12.00

Fall Cider

$10.00

Whiskey Maple Cider

$10.00

Spiced Oakheart

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Cape Codder

$8.50

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Kir

$7.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.50

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Gold

$8.75

Mimosa

$7.50

Mojito

$12.00

Planter Punch

$8.50

GLS Red Sangria

$12.00

Screw Driver

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

White sangria

$7.95

Colombian Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Mediterranean Coffee

$9.00

My Special

$9.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Cofee

$9.00

Nutty Irish

$9.00

MIXED MARTINIS

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Vodka Gimlet Martini

$11.00

Gin Gimilet Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Sidecar Martini

$11.00

Cantalope Martini

$11.00

Rusty Nail Martini

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Kamikaze Shot

$9.00

Cordials/Grappa/Port

Bailys Irish Cream

$8.50

BB

$9.50

Chambord

$9.50

Cointreau

$8.50

Crème de Menthe

$7.00

Di saronno Amaretto

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Godiva

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kaluah

$8.50

Limoncello

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.50

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Tia Maria

$8.50

Grappa Candolini

$9.75

Ruby Port

$11.00

Quinta Porto

$9.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Campari

$9.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Furnet

$9.95

Jagermeifter

$9.00

Amaro

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Coronet VSQ Brandy

$8.00

Midori

$8.50

Anisett Liquer

$7.00

DESSERT MARTINI

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Il Lampone

$11.00

Almond Joy Martini

$11.00

Caramel cappuccino martini

$12.50

Limoncello Martini

$12.00

Antique Table Quattro Martini

$12.00

Coconut Martini

$12.00

Butterscotch Martini

$12.00

Caramel Macchiatto Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$12.00

Cordial Martini

$12.00

Dessert Coffees

Caramel Cappuccino Martini

$12.50

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Colombian Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Mediterranean Coffee

$9.00

My Special

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

AT Coffee

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Tiramisu Coffee

$9.00

Il Lampone

$11.00

Almond Joy Martini

$11.00

Porto Quinta Do Crasto

$9.00

winter drinks

pecan martini

$11.95

WHITE CHRISTMAS MARGARITA

$11.95

CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT MARTINI

$11.95

SANTA CLAUSMOPOLITAN

$11.95

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Soda water

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda + Cramberry

$2.50

Fruit Mocktail

$3.00

Virgen Piña Colada

$5.95

Virgen Mojito

$6.99

JUICES/MILK

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.95

Decaff Cappucino

$4.95

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaff Coffee

$2.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaff Espresso

$3.00

Do Not Make

Espresso/Cappuccino employee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26 Congress Street, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Antique Table Salem image
Antique Table Salem image

Similar restaurants in your area

Howling Wolf - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
76 Lafayette St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flip The Bird - SALEM
orange starNo Reviews
14 New Derby Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tacos - Salem, MA - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
41 Lafayette Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Mercy Tavern
orange star4.7 • 328
148 Derby St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
311 Derby Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Gulu Gulu Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,485
247 Essex Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
orange star4.5 • 2,467
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
orange star4.0 • 2,399
86 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
orange star4.3 • 1,322
94 Wharf St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 943
120 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston