Antique Table Restaurant imageView gallery

Antique Table Restaurant Lynn, MA

873 Reviews

$$

2 Essex St

Lynn, MA 01902

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli
Side Caesar

Soups

Minestrone

$8.95

Chicken Vegetable soup

$8.95

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Appetizers

Antipasto

$18.95

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Mussels

$16.95

Antique Table Clams

$16.95

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$16.95

Meatballs

$14.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$14.95

Stuffed Portobello

$14.95

Prosciutto Rollatine

$15.95

Bruschetta

$11.95

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

Veal Parmigiana

$24.95

Chicken Florentine

$23.95

Veal Florentine

$24.95

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Veal Marsala

$24.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$23.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$24.95

Chicken Valdostano

$23.95

Veal Valdostano

$24.95

Chicken Piccata

$23.95

Veal Piccata

$24.95

Chicken Francese

$23.95

Veal Francese

$24.95

Pork Chop

$26.95

Chicken Miguel

$22.95

Haddock Francese

$26.95

Di Mare w/Risotto

$29.95

Di Mare w/Pasta

$29.95

Salmon

$24.95

Antique Table Haddock

$26.95

Baked Haddock

$26.95

Seafood Risotto

$30.95

Veal Chop

$30.95Out of stock

Pastas

Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli

$19.95

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli

$22.95

Gnocchi Basilico

$17.95

Ricotta Gnocchi

$19.95

Orechiette

$19.95

Fettuccini Carbonara

$16.95

Fettuccini Bolognese

$19.95

Fettuccini Shrimp Alfredo

$26.95

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.95

Linguini Mussels

$19.95

Linguini Clams

$24.95

Linguini + Meatballs

$19.95

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Antique Table Pizza

$15.95

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.95

Boscaiola Pizza

$15.95

Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Sides

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House

$4.95

Side Of Pasta

$11.95

Side of Risotto

$8.95

Sautéed spinach w/Garlic & Oil

$7.95

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$6.95

Side Brocoli

$6.95

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Side Of Breaded Chicken

$7.95

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

$7.95

Side of French Fries

$4.95

Insalate

Small House (6)

$19.95

Med House (10)

$33.95

Large House (15)

$48.95

Small Cesar (6)

$19.95

Med Cesar (10)

$33.95

Large Cesar (15)

$48.95

Small Spinach (6)

$21.95

Med Spinach (10)

$36.95

Large Spinach (15)

$54.95

Small Caprese (6)

$28.95

Med Caprese (10)

$48.95

Large Caprese (15)

$72.95

Small Antipasto (6)

$33.95

Med Antipasto (10)

$55.95

Large Antipasto (15)

$82.95

Pasta

Small Chz Ravioli (6)

$38.95

Med Chz Ravioli (10)

$58.95

Large Chz Ravioli (15)

$82.95

Small Gnocchi Basilico (6)

$36.95

Med Gnocchi Basilico (10)

$48.95

Large Gnocchi basilico (15)

$62.95

Small Fett Carbonara (6)

$45.95

Med Fett Carbonara (10)

$58.95

Large Fett Carbonara (15)

$69.95

Small Ck Ziti Broccoli (6)

$46.95

Med Ck Ziti Broccoli (10)

$68.95

Large Ck Ziti Broccoli (15)

$99.95

Small Penne Vodka (6)

$40.95

Med Penne Vodka (10)

$68.95

Large Penne Vodka (15)

$99.95

Small Bolognese (6)

$46.95

Med Bolognese (10)

$70.95

Large Bolognese (15)

$99.95

Small AT Fettucini (6)

$46.95

Med AT Fettucini (10)

$73.95

Large AT Fettucini (15)

$115.95

Small Ling Meatballs (6)

$50.95

Med Ling Meatballs (10)

$75.95

Large Ling Meatballs (15)

$102.95

Small Choice Pasta (6)

$25.95

Med Choice Pasta (10)

$31.95

Large Choice pasta (15)

$39.95

Entree

Small Chk Parm (6)

$52.95

Med Chk Parm (10)

$66.95

LargChk Parm (15)

$82.95

Small Eggplant Parm (6)

$42.95

Med Eggplant Parm (10)

$47.95

Large Eggplant Parm (15)

$68.95

Small Chk Marsala (6)

$49.95

Med Chk Marsala (10)

$67.95

Large Chk Marsala (15)

$82.95

Small Chk Picatta (6)

$49.95

Med Chk Picatta (10)

$67.95

Large Chk Picatta (15)

$82.95

Small Chk Florentine (6)

$49.95

Med Chk Florentine (10)

$67.95

Large Chk Florentine (15)

$82.95

Small Ck Miguel(6)

$59.95

Med Ck Miguel(10)

$72.95

Large Ck Miguel(15)

$87.95

Large Chicken Saltibuca (15)

$90.95

Med Baked Haddock (10)

$109.95

Small Chkn Valdostano

$52.95

Med Chkn Valdo 10

$99.50

Large Chkn Valdo

$149.50

Small Baked Haddock (6)

$72.95

Antipasto

Small EP Roll(6)

$38.95

Med EP Roll(10)

$48.95

Large EP Roll(15)

$66.95

Small Prosc Roll(6)

$48.95

Med Prosc Roll(10)

$62.00

Large Prosc Roll(15)

$82.95

Small Portabello(6)

$45.95

Med Portabello(10)

$65.95

Large Portabello(15)

$97.95

Small Brusceta(6)

$38.95

Sides

Small Potatoes(6)

$18.95

Med Potatoes(10)

$29.95

Large Potatoes(15)

$38.95

Small Sauteed Spin(6)

$16.95

Med Sauteed Spin(10)

$26.95

Large Sauteed Spin(15)

$37.95

Small Veg(6)

$22.95

Med Veg(10)

$27.95

Large Veg(15)

$37.95

1 Loaf Bread

$15.00

Sauces

Small Marinara(6)

$15.95

Med Marinara(10)

$20.95

Large Marinara(15)

$25.95

Small Alfredo(6)

$15.95

Med Alfredo(10)

$20.95

Large Alfredo(15)

$25.95

Small Vodka (6)

$15.95

Med Vodka(10)

$20.95

Large Vodka(15)

$25.95

Small WW&garlic(6)

$15.95

Med WW&garlic(10)

$20.95

Large WW&garlic(15)

$25.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Essex St, Lynn, MA 01902

Directions

Antique Table Restaurant image

