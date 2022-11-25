Antique Table Restaurant Lynn, MA
873 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 Essex St, Lynn, MA 01902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern
3.9 • 955
153 Humphrey St Swampscott, MA 01907
View restaurant