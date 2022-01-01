Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antojitos Las Delicias

204 Reviews

$

1521 E 5th St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Daily Menu/ Menu Diario

Baleada

Baleada

$8.50

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans, sour cream and your choice of meat. Served with salad and salsa. Tortilla de harina rellena de queso, frijoles, crema y su eleccion de carne. Servida con ensalada y salsa.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of rice, beans, pico, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with salad and salsa. Tortilla de harina envuelta alrededor de un relleno de arroz, frijoles, pico, queso y su elección de carne. Servido con ensalada y salsa.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$7.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, cheese and chicken or beef, deep fried and topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with salad and salsa. Tortilla de harina, rellena con arroz, queso, pollo o carne molida, cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$7.99

Corn dough pastry stuffed with chicken or beef, deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with a side salad and salsa. Empanada rellena de carne o pollo cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$7.99

3 corn tortillas smothered in chipotle tomato sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa roja. 3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa de tomate con chipotle, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa roja.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$7.99

3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde. 3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.

Flautas

Flautas

$8.00

Deep fried chicken taquitos topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with salad and salsa. Taquitos de pollo dorados cubiertos con crema y queso. Servido con ensalada y salsa.

Gorditas

Gorditas

$8.00

Thick corn tortilla, fried, opened and stuffed with refried beans, your choice of meat plus lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream and cotija cheese.

Gringas

Gringas

$7.99

Doubled sided quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with salad and salsa. Quesadilla con doble tortilla rellena de queso y su eleccion de carne. Servida con ensalada y salsa.

Huarache

Huarache

$8.50

Oval shaped fried masa cake topped with beans, cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream and cotija cheese. Pastel de masa frita de forma ovalada cubierto con frijoles, queso, su elección de carne, lechuga, tomate, cebolla, crema y queso cotija.

Nacho - Beef

Nacho - Beef

$7.99

Nacho - Chicken

$7.99
Pupusas

Pupusas

$8.00

Corn dough stuffed with cheese, cheese and beans or cheese and pork. Served with curtido (pickled cabbage) and a side of salsa. Masa de maíz rellena de queso, queso y frijoles o queso y cerdo. Servido con curtido y una guarnición de salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.50

Flour tortilla folded filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Tortilla de harina doblada y rellena de queso y su eleccion de carne.

Quesadilla de Maiz (Chilanga)

Quesadilla de Maiz (Chilanga)

$9.50
Sopes

Sopes

$8.00

Fried masa cakes topped with beans and your choice of meat plus lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream and cotija cheese. Sopes fritos cubiertos con frijoles y su elección de carne más cebolla, tomate, lechuga, crema y queso cotija. Sopes fritos cubiertos con frijoles y su elección de carne más cebolla, tomate, lechuga, crema y queso cotija.

Tacos

Tacos

$2.50

handmade corn tortilla folded and filled with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of salsa, grilled onions, radishes and lime. Tortilla de maíz hecha a mano doblada y rellena con su elección de carne, cubierta con cilantro y cebolla. Servido con una guarnición de salsa, cebollita asada, rábanos y limon.

Tacos con consome

$9.99
Tlacoyo

Tlacoyo

$8.50
Tostada

Tostada

$3.50
Rice/Arroz

Rice/Arroz

$3.00

Beans/Frijoles

$3.00
Salad/Ensalada

Salad/Ensalada

$1.00

Consome de Barbacoa

$3.00

Consome de Pollo

$3.00
Enchiladas Morelianas

Enchiladas Morelianas

$10.99
Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$9.99

Orden de Tortilla

$1.50

Singles

Orden de Papas

Orden de Papas

$3.99
Pambazo

Pambazo

$12.99
Plato de Barbacoa

Plato de Barbacoa

$14.99
Hamburguesa y Papas

Hamburguesa y Papas

$8.99
Quesadilla Chica

Quesadilla Chica

$4.99
Acp

Acp

$12.99

Platano Frito/ Fried Platains

$3.00

Empanada de Huevo

$5.00

Renta de Catering Equipo

$120.00

Pavo

$160.00

Plato de Pozole

$11.99

Caldo de Pollo

$11.99

Gallon de Agua Fresca

$20.00

Specials/ Especiales

Guisos

Grilled/Plancha

Mole

Mole

$14.99
Plato de Corundas

Plato de Corundas

$10.99
Plato de Pozole

Plato de Pozole

$11.99

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Menudo

$14.99

Quart

$15.00

Can Soda

Pepsi

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Grape Crush

$1.00

Strawberry Crush

$1.00

Orange Crush

$1.00

Squirt

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Monster

$3.99

Bottled water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

24oz Monster

$4.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.85+

Melon

$2.85+

Pina

$2.85+

Jamaica

$2.85+

Mango

$2.85+

Maracuya/Passion Fruit

$2.85+

Pina Colada

$2.85+

Tamarindo

$2.85+

Hot Drinks

Coffee/Cafe

$2.25

Atole

$2.50

Champurrado

$3.00

Bottled

1/2 liter Mexican Coke

$3.85

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We love to deliver great taste and fresh food. Antojitos las Delicias literally translates to delicious cravings. We specialize in Mexican fare but do dabble in Hispanic food in general. Come try it out for yourself!

Location

1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Antojitos Las Delicias image
Antojitos Las Delicias image
Antojitos Las Delicias image

Similar restaurants in your area

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Alma Mexicana - 492 Patterson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
492 Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Six Hundred °
orange starNo Reviews
450 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 150 Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Hops & Crops
orange star4.5 • 39
517 N Liberty St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winston Salem

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
orange star4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Bagel Station
orange star4.6 • 1,540
129 Oakwood Dr Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
orange star4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext
Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
orange star4.5 • 864
1425 w 1st st Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winston Salem
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston