Antojitos Las Delicias
204 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We love to deliver great taste and fresh food. Antojitos las Delicias literally translates to delicious cravings. We specialize in Mexican fare but do dabble in Hispanic food in general. Come try it out for yourself!
Location
1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
No Reviews
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurant
Alma Mexicana - 492 Patterson Avenue
No Reviews
492 Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winston Salem
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurant
More near Winston Salem