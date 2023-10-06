Food

Breakfast

Desayuno huevo rebuelto

$10.00

Huevo Rebuelto y tomate y cebolla (opcional)

Desayuno huevo torta

$10.00

Desayuno huevo estrellado

$10.00

Desayuno Chapin

$12.00

Desayuno huevo con chorizo

$10.00

Desayuno huevo con salchicha

$10.00

Desayuno huevos divorciados

$10.00

Desayuno huevo a la ranchera

$10.00

Lunch

Caldo de pollo

$13.00

Caldo de res

$13.00

Caldo de gallina criolla

$15.00

Caldo de pata

$15.00

Pepian de pollo

$12.99

Guisado de pollo

$12.00

Pollo en champiñones

$12.99

Pollo en crema

$12.99

Pechuga de pollo a la plancha

$13.00

Pollo dorado

$13.00

Recado de pollo

$13.00

Papas con pollo

$10.00

Churrasco

$13.00

Guisado de res

$13.00

Parrillada Chapina

$16.00

Plato mixto

$14.99

Costilla de res asado

$14.00

Bistec de res

$13.00

Mixta

$11.00

Frijol blanco con costilla de puerco

$11.00

Garbanzo con costilla de puerco

$11.00

Frijol con chicharrón

$13.00

Chirmol de puerco

$13.00

Chuleta de puerco frito

$13.00

Pepian de chompipe

$16.00

Antojitos

Tamales de puerco

$4.50

Chuchitos

$2.00

Chuchitos preparados

$2.50

Tostadas de pollo

$2.50

Tostadas chow mein

$2.50

Tostadas de remolacha

$2.50

Tostadas de guacamole

$2.50

Tostadas de frijol

$2.00

Tostadas de verduras

$3.00

Tostadas de salsa de tomate

$2.00

Dobladas de papas

$3.00

Rellenitos

$3.00

Garnachas

$10.00

Pan con pollo

$6.00

Papas con pollo

$10.00

Shucos original

$6.00

Shucos mixto

$8.00

Chéveres

$3.00

Plátanos fritos

$3.50

Orden

Pieza de pollo dorado

$2.00

Pieza de carne asada

$3.50

Orden de frijol

$3.00

1 orden de aguacate

$3.50

Media orden de aguacate

$1.75

Orden de tortilla

$1.00

Orden de tortilla de mixta 1

$0.50

Orden de tortilla de mixta 2

$1.00

Orden de arroz

$3.00

1 libra de carne

$13.00

1 libra de pollo

$11.00

1 libre de arroz

$8.00

1 libra de frijol

$8.00

Orden de ensalada

$7.00

Bebidas caliente

Atol de plátano

$3.00

S-$2.50 M-$3-L$6

Arroz con leche

$3.00

Cuarteado

$3.00

Atol de elote

$3.00

Atol de Avas

$3.00

Atol de incapari

$3.00

Atol de corazón de trigo

$3.00

Jugo

Fruitural

$2.00

Fristy

$2.00

De la granja 16.9oz

$3.00

De la granja

$7.61

Del frutal

$1.00

Del frutal caja

$2.00

Del frutal 33.8 oz

$4.00

Coconut juice agua de coco

$3.00

Bebida de sabila

$3.00

Agua pura

Agua pura

$1.00

Malteada

Sula

$4.00

Maltiada

Shaka laka

$2.00

Coco nut 16.57 oz

$3.50

Coco nut pequeño

$2.75

Energética

Adrenalina 16oz

$4.00

AMP 360

$3.50

Raptor

$3.00

Red Bull grande

$3.50

Red Bull pequeño

$2.75

Moster

$3.50

Vitamina

Suero de guatemala

$3.50

Cheetos

Tortrix

$3.25

Chetos

Nacho

$3.00

Palitos

$3.00

Tortrix Chapimix

$1.50

Tortillitas señorial

$3.00

Crujitos

$4.00

Producto Diana

$3.00

Boca deli

$3.50

Nachos pequeño

$1.00

Maiz Chino

$3.00

Jalapeño

$3.00

Elotitos picante

$3.00

Elotitos de limon

$3.00

Tortrix picante

$3.50

Galleta

Galleta picnic paquete

$2.50

Galleta unidades

$0.50

Galleta cancán

$3.50

Galleta chiki

$3.50

Rosca roja de feria

$4.00

Dulce

Dulce nougat

$3.50

Goma pino

$3.00

Cereza

$3.00

Perla

$3.00

Dulce vaquita

$3.50

Jellico Assorted

$3.50

Jellico assorted bote

$11.00

Kinder joy

$2.00

Nutella

$2.00

Milky Way

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Starburst

$1.50

M&MS

$1.50

3 Musketeers

$2.00

Squeeze gel

$3.00

Mega sour spray

$3.00

Hello sweetie

$3.00

Sour powder

$3.00

Big cups

$3.00

Bon o bon barra

$2.00

Bobbo pops

$3.00

Bob o bon relleno de chocolate

$0.75

Kinder cards

$0.75

Nutella biscuits

$1.00

Hanuta

$1.00

DIP NGO

$2.00

Salsa

Salsa inglesa

$2.00

Soya

$2.00

Pasta

Pasta de códitos

$2.50

Consomé

Consomé de pollo

$8.50

Consomé de res

$4.50

Saborin

Saborin

$4.50

De tienda

Arina de haba

$3.50

De tienda

Avena mosh

$3.50

Incaparina

$3.50

Corazón de trigo

$3.50

Pica más

$4.50

Drinks

Aguas de sabor

Agua fresca Medium

$3.00

Agua Fresca Large

$5.00

Sodas

India quiché

$3.00

Soda

Tiky piña 20 onz

$3.00

Orange crush 20 onz

$3.00

Crush limon 20 onz

$3.00

Salvavida vidrio

$3.00

Salvavida lata

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Coca mexicana

$4.00

Salutaris medio litro

$4.00

Mirinda medio litro

$4.00

Pepsi medio litro

$4.00

Tropical

$3.00

Agua mineral

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Crush 3 litros

$5.50

Lipto limon

$3.00

Bebidas

Soda Litro

SULA

Shaka Laka

Friday

Viernes / Friday

Camarones En Salsa Roja