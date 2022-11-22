  • Home
  Dalton
  Antojo Cocina y Cantina - 116 W King ST
Antojo Cocina y Cantina 116 W King ST

No reviews yet

116 W King ST

Dalton, GA 30720

Popular Items

Chips and Cheese Dip
Mini Mexican tacos
Side of Rice

Para Empezar

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

House-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa

Chips and House Guacamole Dip

Chips and House Guacamole Dip

$7.00
Chips and Cheese Dip

Chips and Cheese Dip

$6.00

Melted white American cheese with or without jalapenos

Fresh Gucamole

Fresh Gucamole

$10.00

Guacamole chunks in cilantro, tomato, onions, lime, jalapeno, garlic and a dash of salt and pepper

Tequenos

Tequenos

$9.00

3 Fried tortillas stuffed with white cheese

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.00

Crispy Corn Cake Stuffed with a creamy avocado chicken salad

Arepa Shredded Beef

$8.00

Arepa Mini 2 Pollo 1 Carne

$8.00

Arepa Mini 2 Carne 1 Pollo

$8.00
Empanaditas Favoritas

Empanaditas Favoritas

$10.00

Three corn meal empanadas: 1 shredded beef, 1 cheese, 1 black bean with cheese

Pandebono

Pandebono

$9.00
Pastelitos de Papa

Pastelitos de Papa

$10.00

Delicious Crispy potato cakes served with cabbage slaw with a jalapeño kick!

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Choice of our special Mango habanero sauce, Lemon pepper, buffalo or BBQ served with celery sticks and carrots.

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$13.00

Melted white American cheese, chorizo, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on a bed of fries

Avocado Rolls

Avocado Rolls

$9.00

Tortillas stuffed with avocado and pico de gallo deep fried. Served with our Chipotle sauce

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.00+

Your choice of Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and bell peppers served with cheese dip, lettuce, gucamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Nachos Cheese

$7.00+

Cheese Nachos with your choice of Meat or Vegetarian

Dame Todo Trio

$13.00

A mix of your favorite dips. Cheese dip, guacamole and salsa with house made tortilla chips

Favoritos

Bandeja Paisa

Bandeja Paisa

$22.00

Traditional Colombian Plate with chorizo, Chicharron (Pork Belly), Grilled Steak, sunny side up egg, fried plantains, rice, beans & arepita

Pabellon Criollo

Pabellon Criollo

$15.00

Venezuelan Shredded beef, White Rice, Black Beans, fried plantains & arepitas

Chimichurri Carne Asada

Chimichurri Carne Asada

$18.00

Grilled steak topped with Guatemalan chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, sweet fried plantains

Patacon

Patacon

$12.00

A sandwich made with large slices of twice fried green plantain instead of bread with Shredded beef, ham, white cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, and our salsa de ajo!

Loco Rice

Loco Rice

$13.00

Juicy chicken breast strips served over a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato

Enchiladas al Carbon

Enchiladas al Carbon

$13.00

Choice of Salsa Verde, Tomatillo Sauce or Enchilada Sauce. Stuffed with Steak or Grilled Chicken with melted American cheese, cilantro, onions and sour cream on top, served with rice, black beans and choice of red or green sauce fire roasted on a skillet

Burrito Loco

Burrito Loco

$13.00

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken cooked "fajita style" (tomatoes, and peppers), rice, and pinto beans, covered with cheese dip. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Mini Mexican tacos

Mini Mexican tacos

$12.00

Six corn or flour tortillas, stuffed with carne al carbon, grilled chicken, or shrimp, chorizo, or al pastor topped with onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of our special salsa

Quesadilla Parilla

Quesadilla Parilla

$12.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or vegetarian. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice

Quesadilla

$6.00+

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and your choice of Meat.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken fingers

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Postre

Churros

$8.00

Antojito Colombiano

$8.00

Side

4oz Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Side Corn Trotilla

$2.00

Side Mini Mexican Taco

$2.50

Side Taco

$2.50

Side Enchilada

$3.00

Side Burrito

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Diabla Sauce

$0.95

Side Salsa Verde

$0.85

Side Tomatillo Rojo Sauce

$0.85

Side Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Orden de Maduros

$2.00

Orden de Tostones

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.85

1 Chile Tortiado

$0.85

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Lettuce

$1.25

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Guca

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomateo

$1.00

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Cilantro

$0.85

Side Fresh Jalapeños

$0.85

Side Grilled Onion

$0.85

Side Raw Onions

$0.85

Side Green Peppers

$0.85

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.85

Side Lemons

$1.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Order Steak

$7.00

Side Order Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Order Shrimp

$8.00

TO GO

TO GO

Soft Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

TO GO Agua Fresca

$3.50

Gallon Agua Fresca

$12.00

Water

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Choclate

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Half and Half

$3.00

Autumn Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water W/ Lemon

Frescolita

$3.50

Postobon

$3.85

Jarritos

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Kids Coke

$3.00

Kids Diet Coke

$3.00

Kids Sprite

$3.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Sweet Tea

$3.00

Kids Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Kids Water

Kids Half and Half

$3.00

Kids Autumn Palmer

$3.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kids Milk

$4.00

Kids Juice

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

House Margarita

$9.99

Frozen Margarita

$9.99

Texas Margarita

$11.99

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Flavored Frozen Margarita

$11.49

Flavored House Margarita

$11.49

Flavored Texas Margarita

$13.49

Mimosa

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

House Tequila Shot

$6.00

Jimador Tequila Shot

$8.00

Herradura Tequila Shot

$8.00

Patron Tquila Shot

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

House RUM

$6.00

House Gin

$6.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Budlight

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Budwiser

$3.50

Budlight Lime

$4.50

Sweet Water 420

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Wine

Sweet Moscato

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Moscato

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 W King ST, Dalton, GA 30720

Directions

