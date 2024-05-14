Antonella's Pizzeria - University 7591 University Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7591 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen - Winter Park Health Foundation
4.6 • 109
2005 Mizell Avenue Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winter Park
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
4.5 • 4,172
108 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Commissary
4.5 • 4,172
547 North Virginia Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
More near Winter Park