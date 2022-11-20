Antonelli's Family Deli imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Antonelli's Family Deli

2,297 Reviews

$$

1354 N Magnolia Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020

Sub Sandwiches

#1 4"

$9.95

#2 4"

$9.95

#3 4"

$9.95

#4 4"

$9.95

#5 4"

$9.95

#6 4"

$9.95

#7 4"

$9.95

#8 4"

$9.95

#1 8"

$13.95

#2 8"

$13.95

#3 8"

$13.95

#4 8"

$13.95

#5 8"

$13.95

#6 8"

$13.95

#7 8"

$13.95

#8 8"

$13.95

#1 12"

$16.95

#2 12"

$16.95

#3 12"

$16.95

#4 12"

$16.95

#5 12"

$16.95

#6 12"

$16.95

#7 12"

$16.95

#8 12"

$16.95

Cold Sandwiches

#9

$12.95

#10

$12.95

#11

$12.95

#12

$12.95

#13

$12.95

#13 12"

$16.25

#13 8"

$14.95

#14

$12.95

#15

$8.99

#15 12"

$13.99

#15 8"

$11.59

#16

$8.99

#17

$12.95

#17 12"

$16.45

#17 8"

$14.95

#18a

$12.95

#18b

$10.25

#18b 12"

$15.45

#18b 8"

$12.95

#18c

$5.99

#14 12"

$14.95

#9 1/2

$10.15

#10 1/2

$10.15

#11 1/2

$10.15

#12 1/2

$10.15

#13 1/2

$10.15

#14 1/2

$10.15

#15 1/2

$7.99

#16 1/2

$7.99

#17 1/2

$10.15

#18a 1/2

$10.15

#18b 1/2

$9.75

#18c 1/2

$4.35

Hot Sandwiches

#19

$13.95

#19 12"

$19.95

#20

$13.95

#20 12"

$19.95

#21

$13.95

#21 "12

$19.95

#22

$14.95

#22 12"

$19.95

#22 8"

$16.95

#23

$13.95

#23 12"

$19.95

#24 12" Roast Beef

$19.95

#24 12" Turkey

$17.95

#24 Roast Beef

$13.95

#24 Turkey

$13.95

#25

$13.95

#25 12"

$19.95

#26

$13.95

#26 12"

$19.95

#26 8"

$14.95

#27

$13.95

#27 12"

$19.95

#28

$13.95

#28 12"

$19.95

#29

$13.95

#29 12"

$19.95

#30

$13.95

#30 12"

$19.95

#30 8"

$14.95

#31

$13.95

#31 12"

$19.95

#31 8"

$14.95

#32

$14.95

#32 12"

$19.95

#32 8"

$14.95

#33

$12.95

#33 12"

$19.95

#33 8"

$14.95

#34

$5.95

#35

$13.95

#35 12"

$19.95

#36

$6.25

#36 12"

$8.95

#37

$7.99

#37 12"

$10.95

#38

$14.95

#38 12"

$19.95

#38 8"

$14.95

#39

$13.95

#39 12"

$19.95

#39 8"

$14.95

12" Prime Rib Dip W/ Chz

Prime Rib Dip W/ Chz

$17.55

#19 1/2

$8.75

#20 1/2

$8.75

#21 1/2

$9.95

#22 1/2

$9.95

#23 1/2

$9.95

#24 1/2

$9.95

#24 1/2 Turkey

$8.95

#25 1/2

$9.95

#26 1/2

$8.75

#27 1/2

$9.95

#28 1/2

$8.95

#29 1/2

$8.95

#30 1/2

$8.95

#31 1/2

$8.95

#32 1/2

$8.95

#33 1/2

$8.25

#34 1/2

$4.25

#35 1/2

$8.95

#36 1/2

$4.25

#37 1/2

$4.95

#38 1/2

$9.95

#39 1/2

$8.95

#19 12"

#20 12"

#21 12"

#22 12"

#23 12"

#24 12" Turkey

#24 12" R. B.

#25 12"

#26 12"

#27 12"

#28 12"

#29 12"

#30 12"

#31 12"

#32 12"

#33 12"

#34 12"

#35 12"

#36 12"

#38 12"

#39 12"

Breakfast Sandwiches

#40

$4.99

#41

$5.99

#42

$4.99

#43

$5.99

#44

$5.99

#45

$5.99

#46

$5.99

#47

$5.99

Special Sandwiches

Brian Sandwich

Dana Sandwich

Dave Sandwich

Dj Salad Sandwich

Edward Sandwich

Jason Sandwich

Jeff Sandwich

Jill Sandwich

Jim (Superman) Sandwich

Kera Salad

Kyle Sandwich

Mike Sandwich

Nela Sandwich

Wally Sandwich

Wendy Sandwich

Salads

Sm Dinner Salad

$5.25

Sm Chef Salad

$8.99

Sm Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$8.99

Sm Tuna Salad

$8.99

Sm Chicken Salad

$8.99

Sm Potato Salad 1/2 lb

$2.95

Sm Macaroni Salad 1/2 lb

$2.95

Sm Cole Slaw 1/2 lb

$2.95

Sm Macaroni & Cheese Salad 1/2 lb

Lrg Dinner Salad

$7.25

Lrg Chef Salad

$10.99

Lrg Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$10.99

Lrg Tuna Salad

$10.99

Lrg Chicken Salad

$10.99

Soup Of The Day

Small Chili

$5.95

Large Chili

$6.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Large Chicken Tortilla

$6.95

Small Chicken Tortilla

$5.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Large Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Small Chicken Noodle

$5.95

Small Cream Of Potato

$5.95

Large Cream Of Potato

$6.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Small Clam Chowder

$5.95

Large Clam Chowder

$6.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Small Chicken Noodle

$5.95

Large Chicken Noodle

$6.95

Squat 8oz

$3.95

Sides

Small Chips

$1.50

Medium Chips

Large Chips

$4.50

Tuna Scoop

$2.95

Egg Salad Scoop

$2.75

Chicken Salad Scoop

$2.95

Small Dressings

$0.75

Giardinera

$4.00

6" Butt Roll

$2.65

2 Slices Toast

$2.65

Bottle OV

$1.99

2 FT Roll

$3.75

1 Loaf Bread SD, Rye, W/W

$5.25

1 Loaf Bread M/Rye, squaw

$5.75

Whole Pickle

$1.75

Lg Pepps

$4.00

Extras

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Egg

$1.25

Extra Cheese

$0.85

Italian Sausage

$2.45

Meatballs

$1.45

Ortega

$1.30

Pepperoni

$1.75

Peppers & Onions

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.00

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Whole Pickle

$1.75

Au Jus

$1.50

Avocado

$1.25

Avocado (Reg. Sandwich)

$2.00

Bacon

$2.25

Bacon (Reg. Sandwich)

$3.99

Extra Cheese

$0.85

Extra Meat... Roast Beef, Capocollo, Hard Salami, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Pepper Steak

$4.95

Extra Meat...Ham, Turkey, Mortadella, Cotto, Bologna

$3.65

Marinara

$1.99

Ortega Pepper

$1.30

Peppers & Onions

$1.50

Sauerkraut

$1.30

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Whole Kosher Pickle

$1.75

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.99

Extra Meat...Ham, Turkey, Mortadella, Cotto, Bologna

$4.75

Extra Meat...Roast Beef, Capocollo, Hard Salami, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Pepper Steak

$6.95

Peppers & Onions

$2.25

Avocado

$2.99

Bacon

$6.55

Extra Meat...Ham, Turkey, Mortadella, Cotto, Bologna

$5.95

Extra Meat...Roast Beef, Capocollo, Hard Salami, Pastrami, Corned Beef, Pepper Steak

$8.55

Pepperoni - 2 oz

Peppers & Onions

$2.99

Desserts

Homemade Brownies

$3.49

Cookies

$2.99

Black & White Cookies

$2.99

Mini's (3) Reg Cannoli

$3.99

Wedgies

$3.75

Cannoli creamer

$18.00

Cannoli shells

$0.70

Tasty kakes

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Ham & American

$5.55

Kids Turkey & American

$5.55

Kids Bologna & American

$5.55

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.55

Kids P B & J

$5.55

Kid's Combo (Chip 12oz Drink)

$1.44

Catering Meals

Assorted Stuffed Sandwiches On Trays

Turkey Box Lunches

$12.95

Ham Box Lunch

$12.95

Beef Box Lunch

$12.95

Vegetarian Box Lunch

$12.95

Party Platters

Sandwich Builder Platter

Specials

Lunch Special

$14.55

Lunch Combo

$11.95

Lunch Combo Upgrade

Small Combo

$3.29

Large Combo

$3.99

Tuesday's Special

Wednesday's Special

Meats

Per OZ

$1.10

1/2 LB

$7.49

LB

$14.95

Per OZ

$1.18

1/2 LB

$9.49

LB

$18.95

Per OZ

$0.60

1/2 LB

$4.80

LB

$9.59

Per OZ

$0.69

1/2 LB

$5.49

LB

$10.99

Per OZ

$1.06

1/2 LB

$8.49

LB

$16.99

Per OZ

$0.41

1/2 LB

$3.29

LB

$6.59

lb

$12.99

1/2 LB

$6.49

Per OZ

$0.89

Per OZ

$1.37

1/2 LB

$10.99

LB

$21.95

Per OZ

$1.18

1/2 LB

$9.49

LB

$18.95

Per OZ

$1.18

1/2 LB

$9.49

LB

$18.95

Lb

$9.99

1/2 LB

$4.99

Per OZ

$0.69

Cheese

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Per OZ

$0.40

1/2 LB

$3.99

LB

$7.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks 20oz

$2.69

Fountain Drinks 32oz

$3.25

12oz Small Coffee

$1.25

20oz Large Coffee

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.50

20oz Homemade Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Homemade Lemonade

$3.99

Apple Juice

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.25

Small Gatorade

$1.75

Large Gatorade

$2.95

Snapple

$1.95

Small Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Bottled Water

$1.99

Monster

$2.50

Rockstar

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hank

$3.25

2 LTR Soda

$3.25

Hank's 4 pack

$8.95

Catering

Potato Salad

$4.55

Macaroni Salad

$4.55

Cole Slaw

$4.55

Mac & Cheese Salad

$4.75

Sm Anti Pasta

$7.50

Lg Anti Pasta

$9.50

Anti Pasta Per Person

$3.35

Dinner Salad

$2.15

Caesar Salad

$3.15

Pickle Tray

$1.95

Plate/Naps/Forts

$0.30

Mini Cannoli

$1.05

Catering Meals

Assorted Stuffed Sandwiches On Trays

Turkey Box Lunches

$12.95

Ham Box Lunch

$12.95

Beef Box Lunch

$12.95

Vegetarian Box Lunch

$12.95

Party Platters

Sandwich Builder Platter

We Feature Party Subs

#1 Ham, Salami, Mortadella

$46.00

#2 Roast Beef & Swiss

$56.00

#3 Capocollo & prov.

$46.00

#4 Ham & Swiss

$46.00

#5 Vegetarian Swiss, Prov, Am

$46.00

#6 Ham, Bologna, Salami & Am

$46.00

#7 Turkey & Swiss

$46.00

#8 Deli Club: Ham, Turkey & Roast Beef & Swiss

$49.00

#1 Ham, Salami, Mortadella & Prov.

$74.00

#2 Roast Beef & Swiss

$89.00

#3 Capocollo & prov.

$74.00

#4 Ham & Swiss

$74.00

#5 Vegetarian Swiss, Prov, Am

$74.00

#6 Ham, Bologna, Salami & Am

$74.00

#7 Turkey & Swiss

$74.00

#8 Deli Club: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef & Swiss

$78.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1354 N Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

Directions

Gallery
Antonelli's Family Deli image

