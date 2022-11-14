- Home
- Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
No reviews yet
4520 San Felipe #200
Houston, TX 77027
Popular Items
CLASSIC PO' BOYS
Original
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Super Original
Same as The Original Houston Po' Boy but with Extra Meat and Cheese on Local Po' Boy Bread
Turkey & Swiss
Oven-Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tuna
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
The Piggy
A Blend of Chopped Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Pepperjack Cheese with Mayo, Pickapeppa Sauce, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Premium Roast Beef
Premium Roast Beef, Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Horseradish and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Nature Boy
Hummus, Tabouli, Feta, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Olives on Local Whole Wheat Po' Boy Bread
Chicken & Swiss
Oven-Roasted Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
HOT PO' BOYS & COMFORT CLASSICS
Shrimp Po' Boy
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
Beef Brisket Po' Boy
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread
Tex-Mex Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
Cubano
House-Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pesto, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Shrimp Basket
Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo
Tender Pieces of Chicken and Andouille Sausage in a Flavorful Gumbo with Okra and White Rice
Red Beans & Rice
Our Take on the Classic!
Fresh Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Chips
Parmesan Garlic Fries
Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic
Hush Puppies
5 Pieces of Fried Hush Puppies
Tex-Mex Po' Bowl
Tex-Mex Beef, Brown Rice, Bell & Banana Pepper, Onion, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli
Shrimp Po' Bowl
Choice of Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Brown Rice, Grilled Corn, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Coleslaw, Hush Puppies, Spicy Remoulade
Mediterranean Po' Bowl
Za'atar Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Tabouli, Chickpea, Olive Medley, Banana Pepper, Pita
SANDWICHES
Dr. Hotez Banh Mi
Thinly sliced marinated beef on house-baked French bread served with pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon radish, and papaya, with a roasted garlic-sambal aioli and fresh jalapeño.
Hot Wang
Crispy Chicken Tender with Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese Ranch Dressing, on Ciabatta
Not Just Chicken
Chicken Breast Served Fried or Grilled on Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo
The Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar, Mayo, on Sourdough
Banh Mi Style Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickled Veggies (Carrot, Cucumber, Daikon Radish & Green Papaya), Avocado, Fresh Jalapeño, Roasted Garlic Sambal Aioli, on Spinach Tortilla Wrap
Italiano
On Ciabatta with Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Sweet Italian Peppers
Chicken Salad Sandwich
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Muffuletta
Our Take on the Classic ‘Central Grocery’ Version with Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone, and House-Made Olive Salad on a New Orleans Style Bun
SALADS
Small House Salad
A Small House Salad on Mixed Greens
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, and Toasted Pita on Mixed Greens (Salad Size 9-10oz.).
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Blue Cheese
Tuna Salad Salad
Tuna Salad, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, and Red & Green Peppers on Mixed Greens
Chicken Salad Salad
Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, and Red & Green Peppers on Mixed Greens
SIDES
Fruit Salad
An Assortment of Freshly Cut Fruit
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Rustic Potato Salad
Deviled Eggs
Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving
Hummus
Tabouli
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Stuffed Grape Leaves with a Side of Greek Salad