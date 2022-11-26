Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area

2724 West TC Jester

Houston, TX 77092

Popular Items

Original
Super Original
Chicken & Swiss

CLASSIC PO' BOYS

Served On Loyal Po' Boy Bread By Royal Bakery
Original

Original

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

Super Original

Super Original

$7.95

Same as The Original Houston Po' Boy but with Extra Meat and Cheese on Local Po' Boy Bread

Tuna

Tuna

$7.95

House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

The Piggy

The Piggy

$7.95

A Blend of Chopped Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Pepperjack Cheese with Mayo, Pickapeppa Sauce, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

Premium Roast Beef

Premium Roast Beef

$8.95

Premium Roast Beef, Sharp White Cheddar Cheese, Creamy Horseradish and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

Nature Boy

Nature Boy

$7.95

Hummus, Tabouli, Feta, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Olives on Local Whole Wheat Po' Boy Bread

Chicken & Swiss

Chicken & Swiss

$7.95

Oven-Roasted Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

HOT PO' BOYS & COMFORT CLASSICS

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.95

New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery

Beef Brisket Po' Boy

Beef Brisket Po' Boy

$10.95

Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread

Tex-Mex Cheesesteak

Tex-Mex Cheesesteak

$10.95

Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread

Cubano

Cubano

$9.95

House-Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pesto, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries, Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, Tartar & Cocktail Sauces

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$4.95+

Tender Pieces of Chicken and Andouille Sausage in a Flavorful Gumbo with Okra and White Rice

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$3.95+

Our Take on the Classic!

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.95
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.50
Parmesan Garlic Fries

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$3.50

Fresh Cut Fries with Parmesan & Garlic

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$2.95

5 Pieces of Fried Hush Puppies

SANDWICHES

Dr. Hotez Banh Mi

Dr. Hotez Banh Mi

$10.95

Thinly sliced marinated beef on house-baked French bread served with pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon radish, and papaya, with a roasted garlic-sambal aioli and fresh jalapeño.

Hot Wang

Hot Wang

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Tender with Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese Ranch Dressing, on Ciabatta

Not Just Chicken

Not Just Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Breast Served Fried or Grilled on Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo

The Club

The Club

$9.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar, Mayo, on Sourdough

Banh Mi Style Chicken Wrap

Banh Mi Style Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickled Veggies (Carrot, Cucumber, Daikon Radish & Green Papaya), Avocado, Fresh Jalapeño, Roasted Garlic Sambal Aioli, on Spinach Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Italiano

Italiano

$9.95

On Ciabatta with Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Sweet Italian Peppers

Muffuletta

Muffuletta

$8.95

Our Take on the Classic ‘Central Grocery’ Version with Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone, and House-Made Olive Salad on a New Orleans Style Bun

SALADS

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$2.95

A Small House Salad on Mixed Greens

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, and Toasted Pita on Mixed Greens (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)

Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad

Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad

$8.95

Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Blue Cheese

SIDES

Chips

Chips

$1.95

Choose from an Assortment of Chips

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$3.95

An Assortment of Freshly Cut Fruit

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.95
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$5.95
Rustic Potato Salad

Rustic Potato Salad

$3.95
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$2.95

Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving

Hummus

Hummus

$3.95
Tabouli

Tabouli

$3.95
Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$3.95

Stuffed Grape Leaves with a Side of Greek Salad

Olive Medley

Olive Medley

$2.95
Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$1.95
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.95
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.50
Chow Chow

Chow Chow

$4.95
Sweet & Spicy Pickles

Sweet & Spicy Pickles

$4.95
Dill Pickles

Dill Pickles

$4.95

Whole Pickle

$1.95

Side of Chow Chow

$0.75

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.95

Crispy Chicken Tenders Served with Fries

Kids Shrimp Basket

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.95

Crispy Fried Shrimp Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.95
Freshly Baked Cookie

Freshly Baked Cookie

$2.50

Choose From an Assortment of Freshly Baked Cookies

BEVERAGES

Fountain - Medium (20 oz)

Fountain - Medium (20 oz)

$2.25
Fountain - Large (32 oz)

Fountain - Large (32 oz)

$2.55
Coke (20 fl oz.)

Coke (20 fl oz.)

$2.50
Diet Coke (20 fl oz.)

Diet Coke (20 fl oz.)

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper (20 fl oz.)

Dr. Pepper (20 fl oz.)

$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper (20 fl oz.)

Diet Dr. Pepper (20 fl oz.)

$2.50
Sprite (20 fl oz.)

Sprite (20 fl oz.)

$2.50
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.00
Topo Chico (12 fl oz.)

Topo Chico (12 fl oz.)

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

SANDWICH COMBOS - Includes Your Choice of a Sandwich, Chips, and a Drink

The Original Houston Po' Boy

The Original Houston Po' Boy

$10.45

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery

Super Original

Super Original

$11.45

Same as The Original Houston Po' Boy but with Extra Meat and Cheese on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery

Turkey & Swiss

Turkey & Swiss

$11.45Out of stock

Oven-Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery