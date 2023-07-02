- Home
Antonia's
Antonia's
101 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Alcohol Menu
Liquor
1792 Small Batch
Angel's Envy
Angels Envy
Bardstown
Basil Hayden
Basil Toast
Blantons
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Davidson Small Batch
Dewars
Dickel Barrel Select
Eagle Rare
Early Times
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Ezra Brooks
Four Roses Sm Batch
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
George Remus
Harper 15yr
Henry McKenna Single Barrel
High West
Hirsch
Horse Sold Barr Proof
Horse Soldier
Horse Soldier Barrel Proof
Horse Soldier Small Batch
Hudson
Hudson
I.W. Harper
I.W. Harper 15 Yr
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels "Sinatra"
Jack Daniels Bott in Bond
Jameson
Jameson IPA
Jameson Stout
Jefferson Ocean
Jefferson Reserve
JIm Beam
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Knob Creek
Laphoaig
Larceny Small Batch
Long Branch
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Maker's Mark
McKenna Sin Bar
Mitcher's Small Batch
Oban 14
Oban Little Bay
Old Elk
Old Forrester
Peerless Single Barrel
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Rabbit Hole Heigold
Ragged Branch Double Oaked
Rebel
Red Breast
Redemption
Remus
Seagrams Seven
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
Stagg Jr.
Stellum
Tyrconnell
Uncle Nearest
Weldon Mills Reserve
Well Scotch
Well Whiskey
Weller
Widow Jane 10 Yr
Wild Turkey
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Full Proof
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon Flight
Bulliet
Sazerac
Michter's
Whistle Pig Back Rye
Peerless Single Barrel Rye
Alberta Canadian Rye
Angel's Envy Caribbean Cask
Whistle Pig 10 Yr
Basil Dark Rye
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Tito's
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Vanil
Well Gin
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Conniption Navy
Hendricks
Plymouth
Martin Miller's
Hendrick's Special
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Mount Gay
Bacardi
Gosling Black
Malibu
Well Tequila
Vida Mescal
Lunazul White
Lunazul Gold
Lunazul Anejo
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Courvoisier
Ch Heering
Campari
Aperol
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Amaro Montenegro
St Germain
Canton
Luxardo
Creme de Violette
B&B
Galiano
Licor 43
Drambuie
Dark Choc Liq
White Choc Liq
Chambord
Skrewball
Frangelico
Kahlua
Sambuca Romana
Sambuca Molinari
Grappa
Amaretto DiSaronno
Well Amaretto
Limoncello
Vin Santo
Taylor Fladgate 10yr
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Wine
Glass Pinot Grigio, La Torretta
Glass Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Central Coast, CA
Glass Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Toscana, Italia
Glass Gruner Veltliner, Rosner
Glass Rosé Giulhem, Vin De Pays, France
Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Cantina Tramin, Alto Adige, Italia
Bottle Chardonnay, Matthiasson
Bottle Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Central Coast, CA
Bottle Chardonnay, Scaia Garganega, Veneto, Italia
Bottle Gavi, La Toledana, Piemonte, Italia
Bottle Gruner Veltliner, Rosner
Bottle Moscato D'Asti, Cascinetta Vietti, Veneto, Italia
Bottle Pinot Grigio, Borghese, Alto Adige, Italia
Bottle Pinot Grigio, La Torretta, Veneto, Italia
Bottle Riesling, Dr. L Loosen, Mosel, Germany
Bottle Rosé Giulhem, Vin De Pays, France
Bottle Sancerre, Matthias Et Emile Roblin
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Cantina Tramin, Alto Adige, Italia
Bottle Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Toscana, Italia
Glass Barbera, Tiamo, Lombardy, Italia
Glass Cabernet -Nero D'Avola Blend, Barone Montalto
Glass Chianti, Panizzi
Glass Montepulciano, La Valentina, Abruzzo, Italia
Glass Pinot Noir, Moulin De Gassac, Pays D'oc, France
Glass Valpolicella Ripasso, Ilatium Morini, Valpolicella, Italia
Glass Barbaresco, Riva Leone
Bottle Amarone Della Valpolicella, Tenuta Sant Antonio, Veneto, Italia
Bottle Barbaresco, Cortese, Piemonte, Italia
Bottle Barbera Blend, Lano Gianluigi
Bottle Barbera, Tiamo, Lombardy, Italia
Bottle Barolo, Riva Leone
Bottle Brunello Di Montalcino, Canneta
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Joseph Carr
Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Post and Beam, Far Niente
Bottle Cabernet-Nero D'Avola Blend, Barone Montalto
Bottle Chianti Classico, Donna Laura
Bottle Chianti, Panizzi
Bottle Cotes Du Rhone, Piaugier, Sablet, France
Bottle Crianza Rioja, El Vino Prodigo
Bottle Langhe Nebbiolo, Renzo Castella
Bottle Lupo Meraviglia,Tecnica De Salasso
Bottle Malbec, El Enemigo, Mendoza, Argentina
Bottle Montepulciano, La Valentina, Abruzzo, Italia
Bottle Petite Syrah, Stag's Leap, Napa, CA
Bottle Pinot Noir, Elouan, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Bottle Pinot Noir, Moulin De Gassac, Pays D'oc, France
Bottle Valpolicella Ripasso, Ilatium Morini, Valpolicella, Italia
Bottle Zinfandel, Tortoise Creek, Lodi, CA
Bottle Barbaresco, Riva Leone (Coravin Special)
Glass Prosecco Brut Zero, Matho
Bottle Prosecco Brut Zero, Matho
Bottle Prosecco, Col Solivo, Veneto, Italia
Bottle Rose Sec, Montmartre
Magnum Cava Brut Reserva, Bohigas, Cava, Spain
Bottle NV Brut, Veuve Cliquot, Champagne, France
Bottle 2004 Brut, Tarlant
Bottle 2015 Chianti Classico Reserva, Ducarosso, Toscana, Italia
Bottle 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, Alexander Valley, CA
Bottle 2005 Charbono, Robert Foley Vineyards, Napa, CA
Bottle 2003 Cabernet Sauvignon, Husic Vineyards, Napa, CA
Bottle 1999 Red Blend, Bell
Bottle 2019 Red Blend, Overture, Opus One Vineyards, Napa, CA
Bottle 1999 Claret, Robert Foley Vineyards, Napa, CA
Bottle 1997 Cabernet Sauvignon, Jones Family Vineyards, Napa, CA
Bottle 1982 Vosne Romanee, Moingeon Freres, Cote-d'Or, France
Opus One Half Bottle
Opus One Full Bottle
Beer
Cocktails
Appletini
Aviation
Tanqueray gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette, fresh lemon, served up
Bee's Knees
Bombay Sapphire Gin, local honey, fresh lemon, served up
Boulevardier
Elijah Craig small batch, Campari, sweet Vermouth, orange twist, served up
Bulleit Proof
Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, St. Germain, sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, orange twist, served on the rocks
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Mount Gay Dark Rum, Grand Marnier, Cynar, dry Vermouth, Grenadine, orange twist, served up
Espressini
Chopin Vodka, Kahlua, Godiva dark chocolate liqueur, espresso, served up
Four Flowers
Four Roses small batch, crème de violette, St. Germain, housemade lavender syrup, fresh lime, Angostura bitters, served on the rocks
Ginger Mint Lemonade
Hemingway Daiquiri
Bacardi White Rum, fresh lime, grapefruit, Luxardo liqueur, served on the rocks
Honey and Smoke
Lunazul Añejo, grapefruit juice, soda water, on the rocks
Kelly in French
Lavender Drop
Grey Goose citron, fresh lemon, housemade lavender syrup, served up
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Maple Rosemary Old Fashioned
Bulliet Rye, cinnamon, maple syrup, organic rosemary extract, orange & Luxardo cherry garnish, on the rocks
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Absolut Vodka, fresh lime, & ginger beer, served on the rocks in a copper mug
Peach Aperol Spritz
Rusty Nail
Belvedere Vodka shaken with pickle juice, garnished with cornichon & cocktail onions, served up
Sidecar
Smoked Old Fashioned
Plymouth Dry Gin, Elderflower tonic, juniper berries, fresh thyme, & lemon peel, hickory smoked in house, served on the rocks
The 75
Courvoisier, Bombay Sapphire Gin, fresh lemon, Grenadine, Prosecco, lemon twist, served up in a champagne flute
The Last Word
Hendrick's Gin, green Chartreuse, fresh lime, served up
Tuscan Manhattan
Bulliet Rye, Cynar, Carpano Antica formula, Campari, orange twist, served up
White Russian
Desert Cocktails
Amaretto Y Coco
Amaretto Disaronno, Malibu coconut rum, and Godiva white chocolate liqueur
Salted Pretzel
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Stoli Vanil, and Frangelico
Cherry Bomb
Godiva chocolate liqueur, Kahlua, Belvedere, and cherry heering
Carajillo
Licor 43 and espresso
Espressini
Espresso, Chopin vodka, Kahlua, and Godiva dark chocolate liqueur
PBJ Old Fashioned
Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Bulleit Rye whiskey, and Angostura bitters
Digestif After Dinner Beverages
Limoncello
Sambuca Romana
Grappa Di Barbera
Fernet Branca
Coltibuono Vin Santo
Taylor Fladgate: Tawny Port 10 Year
Taylor Fladgate: Tawny Port 20 Year
Sambuca Molinari
Dewars
Chivas Regal
Johnny Walker Black Label
Laphroaig 10 Year
Glenlivet 12 Year
Macallan 12 Year
Oban 14 Year
Oban Little Bay
Macallan 15 Year
Irish Coffee
Cafe Leonardo
Frate Angelico
Lady Godiva White
Lady Godiva Dark
Caffe Corretto Grappa
Caffee Corretto Sambuca
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Small - 500 Ml Aqua Panna (Still)
Large - 1 Ltr Aqua Panna (Still)
Small - 500 Ml San Pellegrino (Sparkling)
Large - 1 Ltr San Pellegrino (Sparkling)
Ginger Beer, Can
Tap Water
Soda Water
Milk
Mocktails
Coffee & Etc
Dessert Menu
Dessert
Affogato
Housemade vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate crumbles & espresso
Chocolate Espresso Brownie
20-minute cook time. Giant brownie served hot in a cast iron skillet
Coconut Panna Cotta
Puff pastry hand pie, filled with sweet potato & warming spices, Italian meringue, molasses, and chopped pecans
Crème Brûlée
Flavor varies daily. Ask your server for details!
Dessert Trio
Full portions of crème brûlée, tiramisu, & our daily gelato
Gelato
Flavors vary daily. Ask your server for details!
Sorbet
Tiramisu
Layers of shaved Belgian chocolate, mascarpone cream, & lady fingers dipped in espresso, dark rum, & Kahlua
Vanilla Ice Cream
1/2 Priced Wine Bottles
1/2 Priced White and Rose Bottles
Chardonnay | Matthiasson
Chardonnay | Rodney Strong
Chardonnay | Scaia Garganega
Gavi | La Toledana
Gruner Veltliner | Stefan Rosner
Moscato d’Asti | Cascinetta Vietti
Pinot Grigio | Borghese
Pinot Grigio | La Torretta
Riesling | Dr. L Loosen
Rosé | Giulhem
Sancerre | Matthias et Emile Roblin
Sauvignon Blanc | Cantina Tramin
Vermentino | Aia Vecchia
1/2 Priced Red Bottles
Amarone della Valpolicella | Tenuta Sant Antonio
Barbaresco | Cortese
Barbera Blend | Lano Gianluigi
Barbera | Tiamo
Barolo | Riva Leone
Brunello di Montalcino | Canneta
Cabernet Sauvignon | Far Niente “Post and Beam”
Cabernet Sauvignon | Joseph Carr
Cabernet Sauvignon-Nero d’Avola | Barone Montalto
Chianti Classico | Donna Laura
Chianti | Panizzi
Cotes du Rhone | Piaugier
Crianza Rioja | El Vino Prodigo
Langhe Nebbiolo | Renzo Castella
Malbec | El Enemigo
Montepulciano | La Valentina
Petite Syrah | Stag’s Leap
Pinot Noir | Elouan
Pinot Noir | Moulin de Gassac
Tecnica de Salasso “Tre di Tre” Rosso | Lupo Meraviglia
Valpolicella Ripasso | Ilatium Morini
Zinfandel | Tortoise Creek
Bottle Barbaresco, Riva Leone (Coravin Special)
1/2 Priced Sparkling Bottles
Miscellaneous
Serving Italian Inspired Fare in the Heart of Historic Downtown Hillsborough
101 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC 27278