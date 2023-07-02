Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonia's

101 N Churton St

Hillsborough, NC 27278

Popular Items

Chocolate Espresso Brownie

$13.50

20-minute cook time. Giant brownie served hot in a cast iron skillet

Alcohol Menu

Liquor

1792 Small Batch

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bardstown

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Basil Toast

$17.00

Blantons

$25.00

Booker's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Davidson Small Batch

$15.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dickel Barrel Select

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Early Times

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$18.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$14.00

Ezra Brooks

$16.00

Four Roses Sm Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$20.00

George Remus

$14.00

Harper 15yr

$20.00

Henry McKenna Single Barrel

$17.00

High West

$14.00

Hirsch

$16.00

Horse Sold Barr Proof

$20.00

Horse Soldier

$15.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Proof

$20.00

Horse Soldier Small Batch

$18.00

Hudson

$20.00

Hudson

$20.00

I.W. Harper

$17.00

I.W. Harper 15 Yr

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels "Sinatra"

$35.00

Jack Daniels Bott in Bond

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jameson Stout

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean

$25.00

Jefferson Reserve

$20.00

JIm Beam

$18.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Laphoaig

$14.00

Larceny Small Batch

$16.00

Long Branch

$16.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$45.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

McKenna Sin Bar

$17.00

Mitcher's Small Batch

$16.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Oban Little Bay

$22.00

Old Elk

$19.00

Old Forrester

$20.00

Peerless Single Barrel

$20.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$25.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$19.00

Ragged Branch Double Oaked

$14.00

Rebel

$16.00

Red Breast

$18.00

Redemption

$15.00

Remus

$14.00

Seagrams Seven

$8.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$20.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Stellum

$16.00

Tyrconnell

$15.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Weldon Mills Reserve

$20.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Weller

$25.00

Widow Jane 10 Yr

$20.00

Wild Turkey

$16.00

Woodford Double Oak

$20.00

Woodford Full Proof

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Bourbon Flight

$25.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Michter's

$15.00

Whistle Pig Back Rye

$16.00

Peerless Single Barrel Rye

$20.00

Alberta Canadian Rye

$25.00

Angel's Envy Caribbean Cask

$25.00

Whistle Pig 10 Yr

$27.50

Basil Dark Rye

$15.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Vanil

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Conniption Navy

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Martin Miller's

$12.00

Hendrick's Special

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Gosling Black

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Vida Mescal

$10.00

Lunazul White

$9.00

Lunazul Gold

$9.00

Lunazul Anejo

$10.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

Ch Heering

$14.00

Campari

$16.00

Aperol

$11.00

Cynar

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$9.50

Amaro Montenegro

$16.00

St Germain

$12.00

Canton

$13.00

Luxardo

$16.00

Creme de Violette

$10.00

B&B

$14.00

Galiano

$14.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Drambuie

$16.00

Dark Choc Liq

$9.00

White Choc Liq

$9.00

Chambord

$14.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Sambuca Molinari

$15.00

Grappa

$9.50

Amaretto DiSaronno

$12.00

Well Amaretto

$8.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Vin Santo

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$17.00

Wine

Glass Pinot Grigio, La Torretta

$11.00

Glass Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Central Coast, CA

$9.00

Glass Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Toscana, Italia

$10.00

Glass Gruner Veltliner, Rosner

$10.00

Glass Rosé Giulhem, Vin De Pays, France

$10.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Cantina Tramin, Alto Adige, Italia

$14.00

Bottle Chardonnay, Matthiasson

$95.00

Bottle Chardonnay, Rodney Strong, Central Coast, CA

$32.00

Bottle Chardonnay, Scaia Garganega, Veneto, Italia

$40.00

Bottle Gavi, La Toledana, Piemonte, Italia

$51.00

Bottle Gruner Veltliner, Rosner

$39.00

Bottle Moscato D'Asti, Cascinetta Vietti, Veneto, Italia

$39.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio, Borghese, Alto Adige, Italia

$38.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio, La Torretta, Veneto, Italia

$36.00

Bottle Riesling, Dr. L Loosen, Mosel, Germany

$34.00

Bottle Rosé Giulhem, Vin De Pays, France

$34.00

Bottle Sancerre, Matthias Et Emile Roblin

$65.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, Cantina Tramin, Alto Adige, Italia

$42.00

Bottle Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Toscana, Italia

$34.00

Glass Barbera, Tiamo, Lombardy, Italia

$9.50

Glass Cabernet -Nero D'Avola Blend, Barone Montalto

$11.50

Glass Chianti, Panizzi

$13.50

Glass Montepulciano, La Valentina, Abruzzo, Italia

$13.50

Glass Pinot Noir, Moulin De Gassac, Pays D'oc, France

$11.50

Glass Valpolicella Ripasso, Ilatium Morini, Valpolicella, Italia

$11.00

Glass Barbaresco, Riva Leone

$14.00

Bottle Amarone Della Valpolicella, Tenuta Sant Antonio, Veneto, Italia

$85.00

Bottle Barbaresco, Cortese, Piemonte, Italia

$74.00

Bottle Barbera Blend, Lano Gianluigi

$51.00

Bottle Barbera, Tiamo, Lombardy, Italia

$36.00

Bottle Barolo, Riva Leone

$87.00

Bottle Brunello Di Montalcino, Canneta

$98.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Joseph Carr

$44.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon, Post and Beam, Far Niente

$92.00

Bottle Cabernet-Nero D'Avola Blend, Barone Montalto

$40.00

Bottle Chianti Classico, Donna Laura

$49.00

Bottle Chianti, Panizzi

$42.00

Bottle Cotes Du Rhone, Piaugier, Sablet, France

$39.00

Bottle Crianza Rioja, El Vino Prodigo

$45.00

Bottle Langhe Nebbiolo, Renzo Castella

$45.00

Bottle Lupo Meraviglia,Tecnica De Salasso

$39.00

Bottle Malbec, El Enemigo, Mendoza, Argentina

$42.00

Bottle Montepulciano, La Valentina, Abruzzo, Italia

$42.00

Bottle Petite Syrah, Stag's Leap, Napa, CA

$79.00

Bottle Pinot Noir, Elouan, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$45.00

Bottle Pinot Noir, Moulin De Gassac, Pays D'oc, France

$40.00

Bottle Valpolicella Ripasso, Ilatium Morini, Valpolicella, Italia

$39.00

Bottle Zinfandel, Tortoise Creek, Lodi, CA

$37.00

Bottle Barbaresco, Riva Leone (Coravin Special)

$42.00

Glass Prosecco Brut Zero, Matho

$10.00

Bottle Prosecco Brut Zero, Matho

$39.00

Bottle Prosecco, Col Solivo, Veneto, Italia

$36.00

Bottle Rose Sec, Montmartre

$39.00

Magnum Cava Brut Reserva, Bohigas, Cava, Spain

$69.00

Bottle NV Brut, Veuve Cliquot, Champagne, France

$125.00

Bottle 2004 Brut, Tarlant

$295.00

Bottle 2015 Chianti Classico Reserva, Ducarosso, Toscana, Italia

$68.00

Bottle 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, Alexander Valley, CA

$115.00

Bottle 2005 Charbono, Robert Foley Vineyards, Napa, CA

$195.00

Bottle 2003 Cabernet Sauvignon, Husic Vineyards, Napa, CA

$215.00

Bottle 1999 Red Blend, Bell

$225.00

Bottle 2019 Red Blend, Overture, Opus One Vineyards, Napa, CA

$225.00

Bottle 1999 Claret, Robert Foley Vineyards, Napa, CA

$240.00

Bottle 1997 Cabernet Sauvignon, Jones Family Vineyards, Napa, CA

$250.00

Bottle 1982 Vosne Romanee, Moingeon Freres, Cote-d'Or, France

$990.00

Opus One Half Bottle

$199.00

Opus One Full Bottle

$299.00

Beer

Half Pint

$4.75

Pint

$8.50

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Laguitas IPA

$5.00

BTL Highlands Porter

$5.00

BTL NA Clausthaler

$5.00

BTL Bold Rock Hard Cider Dry

$5.00

BTL Bold Rock Hard Cider Rosé

$5.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Aviation

$14.50

Tanqueray gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette, fresh lemon, served up

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, local honey, fresh lemon, served up

Boulevardier

$14.00

Elijah Craig small batch, Campari, sweet Vermouth, orange twist, served up

Bulleit Proof

$14.50

Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, St. Germain, sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, orange twist, served on the rocks

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.50

Mount Gay Dark Rum, Grand Marnier, Cynar, dry Vermouth, Grenadine, orange twist, served up

Espressini

$14.00

Chopin Vodka, Kahlua, Godiva dark chocolate liqueur, espresso, served up

Four Flowers

$14.00

Four Roses small batch, crème de violette, St. Germain, housemade lavender syrup, fresh lime, Angostura bitters, served on the rocks

Ginger Mint Lemonade

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$13.50

Bacardi White Rum, fresh lime, grapefruit, Luxardo liqueur, served on the rocks

Honey and Smoke

$15.00

Lunazul Añejo, grapefruit juice, soda water, on the rocks

Kelly in French

$15.00

Lavender Drop

$14.00

Grey Goose citron, fresh lemon, housemade lavender syrup, served up

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Maple Rosemary Old Fashioned

$13.50

Bulliet Rye, cinnamon, maple syrup, organic rosemary extract, orange & Luxardo cherry garnish, on the rocks

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Absolut Vodka, fresh lime, & ginger beer, served on the rocks in a copper mug

Peach Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$16.00

Belvedere Vodka shaken with pickle juice, garnished with cornichon & cocktail onions, served up

Sidecar

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Plymouth Dry Gin, Elderflower tonic, juniper berries, fresh thyme, & lemon peel, hickory smoked in house, served on the rocks

The 75

$15.00

Courvoisier, Bombay Sapphire Gin, fresh lemon, Grenadine, Prosecco, lemon twist, served up in a champagne flute

The Last Word

$15.00

Hendrick's Gin, green Chartreuse, fresh lime, served up

Tuscan Manhattan

$15.00

Bulliet Rye, Cynar, Carpano Antica formula, Campari, orange twist, served up

White Russian

$12.00

Desert Cocktails

Amaretto Y Coco

$12.00

Amaretto Disaronno, Malibu coconut rum, and Godiva white chocolate liqueur

Salted Pretzel

$12.00

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Stoli Vanil, and Frangelico

Cherry Bomb

$14.00

Godiva chocolate liqueur, Kahlua, Belvedere, and cherry heering

Carajillo

$10.00

Licor 43 and espresso

Espressini

$14.00

Espresso, Chopin vodka, Kahlua, and Godiva dark chocolate liqueur

PBJ Old Fashioned

$13.00

Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Bulleit Rye whiskey, and Angostura bitters

Digestif After Dinner Beverages

Limoncello

$9.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Grappa Di Barbera

$9.50

Fernet Branca

$9.50

Coltibuono Vin Santo

$18.00

Taylor Fladgate: Tawny Port 10 Year

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate: Tawny Port 20 Year

$17.00

Sambuca Molinari

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$12.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$14.00

Macallan 12 Year

$16.00

Oban 14 Year

$20.00

Oban Little Bay

$22.00

Macallan 15 Year

$45.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Cafe Leonardo

$14.00

Frate Angelico

$13.00

Lady Godiva White

$13.00

Lady Godiva Dark

$13.00

Caffe Corretto Grappa

$11.00

Caffee Corretto Sambuca

$11.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Small - 500 Ml Aqua Panna (Still)

$3.00

Large - 1 Ltr Aqua Panna (Still)

$5.00

Small - 500 Ml San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$3.00

Large - 1 Ltr San Pellegrino (Sparkling)

$5.00

Ginger Beer, Can

$4.00

Tap Water

Soda Water

Milk

$2.50

Mocktails

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh lemon and simple syrup

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Housemade lavender and syrup

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$6.00

Strawberry purée and fresh basil

Sparkling Peach Sunrise

$6.00

No-Jito

$6.00

Muddled mint and fresh lime

Pineapple-Ginger Soda

$6.00

Fresh ginger, pineapple, and ginger beer

Coffee & Etc

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso Doppio

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Affogato

$9.50

Housemade vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate crumbles & espresso

Chocolate Espresso Brownie

$13.50

20-minute cook time. Giant brownie served hot in a cast iron skillet

Coconut Panna Cotta

$13.00

Puff pastry hand pie, filled with sweet potato & warming spices, Italian meringue, molasses, and chopped pecans

Crème Brûlée

$12.00

Flavor varies daily. Ask your server for details!

Dessert Trio

$20.00

Full portions of crème brûlée, tiramisu, & our daily gelato

Gelato

$7.50

Flavors vary daily. Ask your server for details!

Sorbet

$7.50

Tiramisu

$13.00

Layers of shaved Belgian chocolate, mascarpone cream, & lady fingers dipped in espresso, dark rum, & Kahlua

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.50

1/2 Priced Wine Bottles

1/2 Priced White and Rose Bottles

Chardonnay | Matthiasson

$47.50

Chardonnay | Rodney Strong

$16.00

Chardonnay | Scaia Garganega

$20.00

Gavi | La Toledana

$25.50

Gruner Veltliner | Stefan Rosner

$19.50

Moscato d’Asti | Cascinetta Vietti

$19.50

Pinot Grigio | Borghese

$19.00

Pinot Grigio | La Torretta

$18.00

Riesling | Dr. L Loosen

$17.00

Rosé | Giulhem

$17.00

Sancerre | Matthias et Emile Roblin

$32.50

Sauvignon Blanc | Cantina Tramin

$21.00

Vermentino | Aia Vecchia

$17.00

1/2 Priced Red Bottles

Amarone della Valpolicella | Tenuta Sant Antonio

$42.50

Barbaresco | Cortese

$37.00

Barbera Blend | Lano Gianluigi

$25.50

Barbera | Tiamo

$18.00

Barolo | Riva Leone

$43.50

Brunello di Montalcino | Canneta

$49.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Far Niente “Post and Beam”

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Joseph Carr

$22.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Nero d’Avola | Barone Montalto

$20.00

Chianti Classico | Donna Laura

$24.50

Chianti | Panizzi

$21.00

Cotes du Rhone | Piaugier

$19.50

Crianza Rioja | El Vino Prodigo

$22.50

Langhe Nebbiolo | Renzo Castella

$22.50

Malbec | El Enemigo

$21.00

Montepulciano | La Valentina

$21.00

Petite Syrah | Stag’s Leap

$39.00

Pinot Noir | Elouan

$22.50

Pinot Noir | Moulin de Gassac

$20.00

Tecnica de Salasso “Tre di Tre” Rosso | Lupo Meraviglia

$19.50

Valpolicella Ripasso | Ilatium Morini

$19.50

Zinfandel | Tortoise Creek

$18.50

Bottle Barbaresco, Riva Leone (Coravin Special)

$21.00

1/2 Priced Sparkling Bottles

Prosecco Brut Zero | Matho

$19.50

Prosecco | Col Solivo

$18.00

Rose’ Sec | Montmartre

$19.50

Magnum Cava Brut Reserva | Bohigas

$34.50

Miscellaneous

Retail Items

Bottle Oil

$20.00

Bottle Lavender Syrup

$20.00

Corkage

$10.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving Italian Inspired Fare in the Heart of Historic Downtown Hillsborough

Location

101 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC 27278

