Antonia's Italian Cuisine

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Greek Salad
French Fries

Lunch Train Location

Choose your location. Locations have designated Delivery Times. Please Contact Us to add a location.

Lunch Train Location 10:45am Cutoff for first round

10:45 is the Cutoff for first round of deliveries. Choose location. Locations have designated Delivery Times. If you miss your designated time we will deliver asap. Please Contact Us to add a location. Please allow min. 30 min before delivery time

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Pizza Slice

$2.99

Thick Sicilian Style Slice

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

6 PC

Buffalo Tenders

$9.49

6 PC

Chicken Tender Combo w/ Fries

$8.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 PC

Mozzarella Sticks 10pc

$8.99

10 Deep-Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with a Side of Tomato Sauce

Toasted Ravioli 10pc

$8.99

10 Deep-Fried Breaded Ravioli served with a Side of Tomato Sauce

Falafel Balls 4 pc.

$3.00

Sides of Sauces 4 oz

Eggplant Rolletini

$3.99

Fried Eggplant Stuffed with Bolognese Meat Sauce, Ricotta & Provolone Cheese

Chips

Lays

$0.93

Baked Lays

$0.93

Baked Lays Sour Cream Onion

$0.93Out of stock

Ruffles

$0.93

Fritos

$0.93

SunChips

$0.93

Doritos Nacho

$0.93

Doritos Cool Ranch

$0.93

Large Chip

$4.99

Deep River Original

$1.87

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.87

Deep River BBQ

$1.87

Deep River Sour Cream Onion

$1.87

Deep River Jalapeño

$1.87

Deep River Horseradish & Cheddar

$1.87Out of stock

Deep River Maui Onion

$1.87

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$3.25+

Chowder (Friday Only)

$4.75+

COLD Half Sandwich

$4.75

Add A Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Chili

$4.25+Out of stock

HOT Half Sandwich

$4.75

Beef Stew

$4.49+Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine, Croutons & Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Arugula Salad

$6.49

Arugula lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Parmesan Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.49

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Our Garden Salad topped with Italian Cold-Cuts, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Pepperoncini Peppers

Chef Salad

$9.99

Our Garden Salad topped with Sliced Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Pepperoncini Peppers

Caprese Salad

$6.99

From The Deli

Applewood Honey Smoked Ham

$8.49

With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Roasted Turkey

$8.49

With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Roast Beef

$8.99

With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Corned Beef

$8.99

With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Smoked Turkey

$8.49

With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato

Antonia's Chicken Salad

$8.49

With Lettuce & Tomato

Poppy Seed Tuna Salad

$8.99

With Lettuce & Tomato

Crabmeat & Seafood Salad

$8.49

With Lettuce & Tomato

Hummus & Tabbouleh

$7.49

With Lettuce & Tomato

Greek Wrap with Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olive & Greek dressing

Greek Wrap

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olive & Greek dressing

Salami & Cheese

$8.49

Tuna Melt (Please Choose Cheese)

$7.99

Raw Vegetable Sandwich

$7.49

Tomatoes, Lettuce, Peppers, Cucumbers & Onions

From The Grill

Steak & Cheese

$9.49

Shaved Steak chopped with American Cheese

Steak Bomb w/ Cheese

$9.99

Shaved Steak chopped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & American Cheese

Chicken Bomb w/Cheese

$8.49

Grilled Chicken chopped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese

Hot Pastrami

$8.99

Sliced Lean Black Pastrami chopped with Deli Mustard & Swiss Cheese

Reuben

$9.49

Sliced Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian dressing all Grilled

Quarter lb. Hot Dog w/ Fries

$6.99

All Beef Quarter Pound Hot Dog with French Fries

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sub

$8.99

Pork Sausage Grilled with Peppers & Onions

Burger w/ Fries

$9.49

Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries

Veggie Burger w/ Fries

$8.99

Veggie Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries

Beyond Burger w/ Fries

$10.49

Plant Based Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries

B.L.T.

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with your choice of toppings

Specialty Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

With Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil & Vinegar

The Capo Sandwich

$10.99

With Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Mortadella, Prosciutto & Bruschetta Mix

Caprese Sandwich

$7.99

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pesto (no nuts)

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken tossed with Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.49

Breaded Eggplant with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball & Provolone Sub

$9.99

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce with Provolone Cheese

The New Englander

$7.99

Roasted Turkey with Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Roasted Porketta Sandwich

$9.99

Roasted Pork, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Provolone Cheese

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$8.49

Oven Roasted Zucchini, Summer Squash, Green & Red Peppers, Eggplant & Onions

Turkey Club

$8.49

Roasted Turkey with bacon, lettuce & tomato

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Chick Pea Fritter with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion & Greek dressing

Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Sides & Salads

Side Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side Tortellini Salad

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Hummus

$2.50

Side Tabbouleh

$3.99

Medium Pasta Salad

$3.99

Medium Tortelini

$4.49

Medium Potato Salad

$3.99

lb. Potato Salad

$4.99

lb. Rotini Salad

$4.99

lb. Tortellini Salad

$5.99

lb. Hummus

$4.99

lb. Garden Tabbouleh

$6.99

pcs. Grape Leaves

$0.75

lb. Chicken Salad

$8.49

lb. Tuna Salad

$9.99

lb. Seafood Salad

$8.49

pcs. Stuffed Cherry Pepper

$1.49

Falafel Balls 4pc

$3.00

Pizzas

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

8" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza

$8.99

8" Antonia's Pizza

$9.49

8" White Pizza

$9.49

8" Cheeseburger Pizza

$9.49

8" Basilico Pizza

$9.49

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.49

8" Greek Pizza

$9.49

8" Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$9.49

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.49

8" Nonna Maria's Pizza

$9.49

8" Caprese Pizza

$9.49

12" Cheese Pizza

$8.49

12" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza

$11.99

12" Antonias Pizza

$11.99

12" White Pizza

$11.99

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99

12" Basilico Pizza

$11.99

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.49

12" Greek Pizza

$11.99

12" Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$11.99

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

12" Nonna Maria's Pizza

$11.99

12" Caprese Pizza

$11.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

16" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza

$16.99

16" Antonia's Pizza

$16.99

16" White Pizza

$16.99

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99

16" Basilico Pizza

$16.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

16" Greek Pizza

$16.99

16" Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$16.49

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

16" Nonna Maria Pizza

$16.99

16" Caprese Pizza

$16.99

GLUTEN FREE Cheese 12" (One Size)

$8.99

Half Party Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Half Party Pepperoni

$18.00

Half Party Steak Pizzaiola

$20.00

Half Party Antonia's

$20.00

Half Party White

$20.00

Half Party Cheeseburger

$20.00

Half Party Basilico

$20.00

Half Party Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Half Party Greek

$20.00

Half Party Roasted Vegetable

$20.00

Half Party BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Half Party Nonna Maria

$20.00

Half Party Caprese

$20.00

Calzones

8" Custom Calzone

$9.99

8" Italian Calzone

$9.99

8" Meatball Calzone

$9.99

8" Roasted Vegetable Calzone

$9.99

8" Greek Calzone

$9.99

8" Eggplant Parm Calzone

$9.99

8" Steak Bomb Calzone

$9.99

8" Spinach & Ricotta Calzone

$9.99

8" Chicken Parm Calzone

$9.99

8" Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

12" Custom Calzone

$13.99

12" Italian Calzone

$13.99

12" Meatball Calzone

$13.99

12" Roasted Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

12" Greek Calzone

$13.99

12" Eggplant Parm Calzone

$13.99

12" Steak Bomb Calzone

$13.99

12" Spinach & Ricotta Calzone

$13.99

12" Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.99

Party Custom Calzone

$20.99

Party Italian Calzone

$20.99

Party Meatball Calzone

$20.99

Party Roasted Veg Calzone

$20.99

Party Greek Calzone

$20.99

Party Eggplant Parm Calzone

$20.99

Party Steak Bomb Calzone

$20.99

Party Spinach & Ricotta Calzone

$20.99

Party Chicken Parm Calzone

$20.99

Dinners To Go

Baked Meat Lasagna

$9.99Out of stock

Baked Spinach Lasagna

$9.99

Chicken Parm (2pc) w/Pasta

$13.99

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$8.99

Breaded Eggplant Layered with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parm w/ Pasta

$8.99

Breaded Eggplant Layered with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese served with Pasta

Chicken, Penne & Broccoli

$11.99

Served with a White Wine, Garlic Butter Sauce

Pasta Dinner

$7.49

Individual Meatball

$1.00

Chicken Cutlet pc.

$3.00

Sausage Link pc.

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Dessert

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$0.93

Small Cannoli

$1.99

Large Cannoli

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Congo Bar

$2.75

Raspberry Shortbread

$2.75

Cheesecake Brownie

$2.75

Mint Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.25

Baklava

$2.99

Tiramisu

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Ricotta Square

$2.99Out of stock

Flan

$4.49Out of stock

Caramel Custard Pie

Drinks

Pepsi 20oz

$1.87

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$1.87

Pepsi Zero

$1.87

Sierra Mist 20oz

$1.87

Mountain Dew 20oz

$1.87

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$1.87

Ginger Ale 20oz

$1.87

Root Beer 20oz

$1.87

Water Small

$1.49

Water – Flavor

$1.87

Water – 1 Liter

$2.49

Pure Leaf Tea 20oz

$1.87

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.87

Gatorade 20oz

$1.87

Orange Juice 16oz

$1.87Out of stock

Apple Juice 16oz

$1.87Out of stock

Cranberry Juice 16oz

$1.87Out of stock

Pellegrino Water

$1.87

Pellegrino Soda

$1.87

Kevita

$2.49

Maple Mama Sparkling Water

$1.99Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.25

Coffee Regular

$1.87

Latte

$3.49

Cappuccino

$3.49

Hot Tea

$1.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery
Antonia's Italian Cuisine image
Antonia's Italian Cuisine image
Antonia's Italian Cuisine image

