Antonia's Italian Cuisine
10 Foxboro Blvd
Foxboro, MA 02035
Appetizers
French Fries
Onion Rings
Pizza Slice
Thick Sicilian Style Slice
Chicken Tenders
6 PC
Buffalo Tenders
6 PC
Chicken Tender Combo w/ Fries
Chicken Wings
6 PC
Mozzarella Sticks 10pc
10 Deep-Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with a Side of Tomato Sauce
Toasted Ravioli 10pc
10 Deep-Fried Breaded Ravioli served with a Side of Tomato Sauce
Falafel Balls 4 pc.
Sides of Sauces 4 oz
Eggplant Rolletini
Fried Eggplant Stuffed with Bolognese Meat Sauce, Ricotta & Provolone Cheese
Chips
Lays
Baked Lays
Baked Lays Sour Cream Onion
Ruffles
Fritos
SunChips
Doritos Nacho
Doritos Cool Ranch
Large Chip
Deep River Original
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar
Deep River BBQ
Deep River Sour Cream Onion
Deep River Jalapeño
Deep River Horseradish & Cheddar
Deep River Maui Onion
Soups
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons & Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Arugula Salad
Arugula lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Parmesan Cheese
Greek Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
Antipasto Salad
Our Garden Salad topped with Italian Cold-Cuts, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Pepperoncini Peppers
Chef Salad
Our Garden Salad topped with Sliced Turkey, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Pepperoncini Peppers
Caprese Salad
From The Deli
Applewood Honey Smoked Ham
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Roasted Turkey
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Roast Beef
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Corned Beef
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Smoked Turkey
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Antonia's Chicken Salad
With Lettuce & Tomato
Poppy Seed Tuna Salad
With Lettuce & Tomato
Crabmeat & Seafood Salad
With Lettuce & Tomato
Hummus & Tabbouleh
With Lettuce & Tomato
Greek Wrap with Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olive & Greek dressing
Greek Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Cucumbers, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olive & Greek dressing
Salami & Cheese
Tuna Melt (Please Choose Cheese)
Raw Vegetable Sandwich
Tomatoes, Lettuce, Peppers, Cucumbers & Onions
From The Grill
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Steak chopped with American Cheese
Steak Bomb w/ Cheese
Shaved Steak chopped with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & American Cheese
Chicken Bomb w/Cheese
Grilled Chicken chopped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese
Hot Pastrami
Sliced Lean Black Pastrami chopped with Deli Mustard & Swiss Cheese
Reuben
Sliced Lean Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian dressing all Grilled
Quarter lb. Hot Dog w/ Fries
All Beef Quarter Pound Hot Dog with French Fries
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sub
Pork Sausage Grilled with Peppers & Onions
Burger w/ Fries
Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries
Veggie Burger w/ Fries
Veggie Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries
Beyond Burger w/ Fries
Plant Based Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings and French Fries
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with your choice of toppings
Specialty Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
With Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
The Capo Sandwich
With Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Mortadella, Prosciutto & Bruschetta Mix
Caprese Sandwich
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pesto (no nuts)
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken tossed with Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Breaded Eggplant with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball & Provolone Sub
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce with Provolone Cheese
The New Englander
Roasted Turkey with Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Roasted Porketta Sandwich
Roasted Pork, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Provolone Cheese
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
Oven Roasted Zucchini, Summer Squash, Green & Red Peppers, Eggplant & Onions
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Falafel Wrap
Chick Pea Fritter with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion & Greek dressing
Caesar Wrap
Sides & Salads
Side Pasta Salad
Side Tortellini Salad
Side Potato Salad
Side Hummus
Side Tabbouleh
Medium Pasta Salad
Medium Tortelini
Medium Potato Salad
lb. Potato Salad
lb. Rotini Salad
lb. Tortellini Salad
lb. Hummus
lb. Garden Tabbouleh
pcs. Grape Leaves
lb. Chicken Salad
lb. Tuna Salad
lb. Seafood Salad
pcs. Stuffed Cherry Pepper
Falafel Balls 4pc
Pizzas
8" Cheese Pizza
8" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza
8" Antonia's Pizza
8" White Pizza
8" Cheeseburger Pizza
8" Basilico Pizza
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
8" Greek Pizza
8" Roasted Vegetable Pizza
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
8" Nonna Maria's Pizza
8" Caprese Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza
12" Antonias Pizza
12" White Pizza
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
12" Basilico Pizza
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" Greek Pizza
12" Roasted Vegetable Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" Nonna Maria's Pizza
12" Caprese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Steak Pizzaiola Pizza
16" Antonia's Pizza
16" White Pizza
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
16" Basilico Pizza
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" Greek Pizza
16" Roasted Vegetable Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Nonna Maria Pizza
16" Caprese Pizza
GLUTEN FREE Cheese 12" (One Size)
Half Party Cheese Pizza
Half Party Pepperoni
Half Party Steak Pizzaiola
Half Party Antonia's
Half Party White
Half Party Cheeseburger
Half Party Basilico
Half Party Buffalo Chicken
Half Party Greek
Half Party Roasted Vegetable
Half Party BBQ Chicken
Half Party Nonna Maria
Half Party Caprese
Calzones
8" Custom Calzone
8" Italian Calzone
8" Meatball Calzone
8" Roasted Vegetable Calzone
8" Greek Calzone
8" Eggplant Parm Calzone
8" Steak Bomb Calzone
8" Spinach & Ricotta Calzone
8" Chicken Parm Calzone
8" Buffalo Chicken Calzone
12" Custom Calzone
12" Italian Calzone
12" Meatball Calzone
12" Roasted Vegetable Calzone
12" Greek Calzone
12" Eggplant Parm Calzone
12" Steak Bomb Calzone
12" Spinach & Ricotta Calzone
12" Chicken Parm Calzone
Party Custom Calzone
Party Italian Calzone
Party Meatball Calzone
Party Roasted Veg Calzone
Party Greek Calzone
Party Eggplant Parm Calzone
Party Steak Bomb Calzone
Party Spinach & Ricotta Calzone
Party Chicken Parm Calzone
Dinners To Go
Baked Meat Lasagna
Baked Spinach Lasagna
Chicken Parm (2pc) w/Pasta
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Breaded Eggplant Layered with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parm w/ Pasta
Breaded Eggplant Layered with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese served with Pasta
Chicken, Penne & Broccoli
Served with a White Wine, Garlic Butter Sauce
Pasta Dinner
Individual Meatball
Chicken Cutlet pc.
Sausage Link pc.
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Dessert
Cookie Chocolate Chip
Small Cannoli
Large Cannoli
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Congo Bar
Raspberry Shortbread
Cheesecake Brownie
Mint Brownie
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Baklava
Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Ricotta Square
Flan
Caramel Custard Pie
Drinks
Pepsi 20oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Pepsi Zero
Sierra Mist 20oz
Mountain Dew 20oz
Diet Mountain Dew 20oz
Ginger Ale 20oz
Root Beer 20oz
Water Small
Water – Flavor
Water – 1 Liter
Pure Leaf Tea 20oz
Bubly Sparkling Water
Gatorade 20oz
Orange Juice 16oz
Apple Juice 16oz
Cranberry Juice 16oz
Pellegrino Water
Pellegrino Soda
Kevita
Maple Mama Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro, MA 02035