Antonio Scottibellis Food Truck MOBILE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
MOBILE, Kalispell, MT 59901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Kalispell
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kalispell
4.4 • 1,475
130 Hutton Ranch Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurant