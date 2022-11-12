Main picView gallery

Antonio Scottibellis Food Truck MOBILE

MOBILE

Kalispell, MT 59901

Order Again

Pepperoni Pizza
The Prosciutto Arugula

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Bruschetta Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

The Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

The Philly

$15.00

The Queen

$13.00

The Spicy Meat Lovers

$15.00

The White Pizza

$12.00

The Prosciutto Arugula

$14.00

Event BBQ

$14.00

Event Antonios pizza

$13.00

Event PEP

$12.00

Event Cheese

$11.00

Event Meat lovers

$15.00

Chicken Czr

$14.00

Handheld Food

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Spinach Roll

$10.00

Calamari fritti

$12.00

Event MOZZ STICKS 6

$8.00

Toasted Sub

$11.00

Sides

Caesar Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Beverage

Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Perrier

$2.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

MOBILE, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

