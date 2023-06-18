Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonio's House of Pizza Kissimmee

review star

No reviews yet

2362 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway STE A103

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pieces)

Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pieces)

$9.95

Premium mozzarella breaded and fried to perfection, served with a side of Antonio's marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots (12 Pieces)

Garlic Knots (12 Pieces)

$5.95

Freshly baked swirled with garlic & oil. Served with a side of Antonio’s marinara sauce.

Wings (10 Pieces)

Wings (10 Pieces)

$13.99

Sauce Choices: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot&Garlic, Korean BBQ, Terryaki. Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Crispy fries, white truffle oil, parmesan cheese.

Fried Ravioli (7 Pieces)

Fried Ravioli (7 Pieces)

$8.95

Four cheese ravioli, deep fried served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

New York Style 12" Pizza

12" Classic Cheese Pizza

12" Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Classic cheese or add toppings to make your own

12" Margherita Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh garlic, Basil

12" Grandpa's Favorite Pizza

12" Grandpa's Favorite Pizza

$18.99

Sausage, pepperoni, garlic, ricotta, oregano, mozzarella cheese, organic tomato sauce.

12" Extravaganza Pizza

12" Extravaganza Pizza

$19.99

Organic tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms

12" Meatlover's Pizza

12" Meatlover's Pizza

$20.99

Organic tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Sausage

12" Spicy Old Fashioned Pizza

12" Spicy Old Fashioned Pizza

$19.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, old fashioned pepperoni (cup & char) and fresh jalapeños

12" Vegetarian Pizza

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, kalamata olives, spinach, mushrooms, fresh garlic.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken in buffalo sauce, jalapeño peppers.

12" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$18.99

Grilled chicken in BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese and bacon.

12" Bianca Pizza

12" Bianca Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with garlic, olive oil, and oregano.

12" Greek Pizza

12" Greek Pizza

$18.99

Fresh spinach, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mozarella cheese, pesto sauce, red onions, oregano.

12" Truffle Mushroom Pizza

12" Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized onions, Parmesan Cheese and truffle oil

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Combination of 4 different cheeses. Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan & ricotta, oregano.

12" Street Corn Pizza

12" Street Corn Pizza

$18.99

Corn, chili lime pepper, red onions, feta and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce

New York Style 16" Pizza

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Classic cheese or add toppings to make your own.

16" Margherita Pizza

16" Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, Tomatoes, garlic, basil.

16" Extravaganza Pizza

16" Extravaganza Pizza

$24.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms.

16" Grandpa's Favorite Pizza

16" Grandpa's Favorite Pizza

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, garlic, ricotta, oregano, mozzarella cheese, organic tomato sauce.

16" Meatlover's Pizza

16" Meatlover's Pizza

$25.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage.

16" Spicy Old Fashioned Pizza

16" Spicy Old Fashioned Pizza

$24.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, old fashioned pepperoni (cup & char) and fresh jalapeños.

16" Vegetarian Pizza

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, kalamata olives, spinach, mushrooms, fresh garlic.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken in buffalo sauce, jalapeño peppers.

16" Chicken BBQ Pizza

$23.99

Grilled chicken in BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese and bacon.

16" Bianca Pizza

16" Bianca Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese with garlic, olive oil, and oregano.

16" Greek Pizza

16" Greek Pizza

$24.99

Fresh spinach, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mozarella cheese, pesto sauce, red onions, oregano.

16" Truffle Mushroom Pizza

16" Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, truffle oil.

16" Four Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Combination of 4 different cheeses. Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan & ricotta, oregano.

16" Street Corn Pizza

16" Street Corn Pizza

$23.99

Corn, chili lime pepper, red onions, feta & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce.

Famous Grandma Style Pizza

Grandma Cheese and Sauce

$19.99

Organic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese or add your favorite toppings!

Grandma Classica

Grandma Classica

$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, basil, and drizzled olive oil topped with marinara sauce.

Grandma Margherita

Grandma Margherita

$22.99

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Grandma Meatlovers

Grandma Meatlovers

$25.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, bacon and sausage.

Grandma Spicy Old Fashioned

Grandma Spicy Old Fashioned

$24.99

Organic tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, old fashioned pepperoni (cup & char) and fresh jalapenos.

Grandma Four Cheese

Grandma Four Cheese

$24.99

Combination of four different cheeses, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan & ricotta, oregano.

Grandma Street Corn

Grandma Street Corn

$24.99

Corn, chili lime pepper, red onions, feta & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with homemade chipotle sauce.

Gluten Free Pizza 12"

Gluten Free Pizza 12"

Gluten Free Pizza 12"

$19.99

Create your own, add your favorite toppings!

Calzone / Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with house made marinara sauce.

Four Cheese Calzone

Four Cheese Calzone

$16.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and gorgonzola cheese with Ricotta and a side of Antonio's marinara

Antonio's Special Calzone

Antonio's Special Calzone

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage ,mushroom, onions and peppers, mozzarella cheese with Ricotta and a side of Antonio's marinara

Meatlover's Calzone

Meatlover's Calzone

$18.99

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese with Ricotta and a side of Antonio's marinara

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$18.99

Chicken marinated with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese with Ricotta and a side of Antonio's marinara

Vegetarian Calzone

Vegetarian Calzone

$18.99

Fresh Spinach, mushrooms, kalamata olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese with Ricotta and a side of Antonio's marinara

Cheese Strombolli

Cheese Strombolli

$14.99

Mozzarella cheese. Served with house made marinara sauce.

Four Cheese Stromboli

Four Cheese Stromboli

$16.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan and gorgonzola cheese with a side of Antonio's marinara

Antonio's Special Stromboli

Antonio's Special Stromboli

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage ,mushroom, onions and peppers, mozzarella cheese with a side of Antonio's marinara

Meatlover's Stromboli

Meatlover's Stromboli

$18.99

Bacon, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese with a side of Antonio's marinara

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$18.99

Chicken marinated with buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of Antonio's marinara

Vegetarian Stromboli

Vegetarian Stromboli

$18.99

Fresh Spinach, mushrooms, kalamata olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese with a side of Antonio's marinara

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, ham, salami, mozzarella.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.

Desserts

N.Y. Cheesecake

N.Y. Cheesecake

$5.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.95
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.99

Corona Beer

$4.95

Peroni Beer

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Heineken Beer

$4.95

Sauces

Side Ranch

Side Ranch

$1.99
Side Blue Cheese

Side Blue Cheese

$1.99
Side Chipotle Mayo

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.99
Side Marinara

Side Marinara

$2.99

Side Hot Sauce

$1.99

Side Mild Sauce

$1.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.99

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2362 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway STE A103, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
Smokey's Texas Bbq - 2169 Mallard Creek Cir
orange starNo Reviews
2169 Mallard Creek Cir Kissimmee, FL 34743
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Bears BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4247 13th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - BVL Kissimmee
orange starNo Reviews
137 Buenaventura Boulevard Kissimmee, FL 34743
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4060 13th St Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at St. Cloud.
orange starNo Reviews
4001 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
orange star4.4 • 3,950
4150 w vine st kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 959
1804 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
orange star4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kissimmee
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston