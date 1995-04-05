Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park 1105 Center St

No reviews yet

1105 Center St

Deer Park, TX 77536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SPAG TOM SAUCE
K SPAG MEATBALL
LAS PENNE ALFREDO

APPETIZERS

CALAMARI

$10.00Out of stock

CHEESE BREAD

$1.50
CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$10.50

2 crab cakes topped with tomatoes, onions, and asparagus in a lite lemon cream sauce.

FRITTO MISTO

$10.00

A sampling of our fried cheese, ravioli, zucchini.

FRIED CHEESE

$10.00

MUSSELS AL PEPE

$11.95

Fresh sauteed mussels with virgin olive oil, garlic , and fresh basil.

POLPETTE AL SUGO

$9.00

Home made meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese in our delicious tomato sauce.

FRIED RAVIOLI

$10.00

ZUCCHINI

$10.00

BREAD

$1.25

:-) :-) :-) :-)

CUP SOUP

$3.00

BOWL SOUP

$6.00

SALADS

GRILLED CHICK SALAD

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.

GRILLED TUNA SALAD

$13.95

Grilled tuna steak,mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.

HEALTHY SALAD

$13.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives topped with grilled chicken and grilled shrimp.

ITALIAN GARDEN SALAD

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.

PASTA SALAD

$8.95

SALMON SALAD

$14.95

Grilled salmon filet ,mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.

SHRIMP SALAD

$13.95

Grilled shrimp mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.

SIDE SALAD

$2.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.95

CUP SOUP

$3.00

BOWL SOUP

$6.00

SEAFOOD

FLOUNDER PRIMAVERA

$19.95

2 breaded flounder fillet, 2 stuffed shrimp topped with sautéed fresh shrimp, mushrooms, peppers in a lite lemon cream sauce and bowtie pasta.

GRILL TUNA PRIMAVERA

$17.95

Grilled tuna steak topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in lemon cream sauce tossed with pasta.

MAHI MAHI

$17.95

Grilled filet topped with sautéed shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and spinach in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with low carb pasta.

ROMANO GRILL TUNA

$17.95

Grilled tuna steak topped with sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, spinach, and mushrooms in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.

SALMON ITALIANO

SALMON ITALIANO

$17.95

Grilled salmon steak, mushrooms and tomato in a garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.

SALMON PRIMAVERA

$18.95

Salmon steak topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a lemon cream sauce & tossed with fettuccini.

SHRIMP ALF BREADED

$16.95

SHRIMP ALF GRILLED

$16.95

SHRIMP PRIMAVERA

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, and mushrooms in a lite lemon cream sauce topped with fettuccini pasta.

SPAGHETTI DI MARE

$18.95

Fresh shrimp, fresh calamari, clams & fresh mussels (in shell) sauteed in a lite tomato sauce tossed with spaghetti.

STUFFED SAL PRIMA

$21.00

8 oz. salmon stuffed with crab meat topped with sautéed bell peppers, and mushrooms topped in a lite alfredo sauce with fettuccini pasta.

STUFFED SHRIMP PORTABELLO

$18.95

2 stuffed shrimp, 2 coconut shrimp, 2 breaded, and 2 pan seared shrimp sautéed with spinach, tomato, and portabella mushrooms in a lite alfredo sauce topped with bowtie pasta.

STUFFED TILAPIA

$21.95Out of stock

8 oz. Tilapia stuffed with crab meat, spinach, tomato, and artichoke in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta, along with one jumbo stuffed and one jumbo coconut breaded shrimp.

SHRIMP NAPOLI

$17.95

SHRIMP TUSCANY

$15.95

ENTREES

ANTONIO TRIO

$14.95

Lasagna served with bowtie pasta with alfredo sauce and a grilled chicken breast topped with our plum sauce (tomato cream sauce).

SHRIMP SCAMPI RAVIOLI

$15.50

Layers of grilled eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese served with rigatoni alfredo. Pasta can be substituted for spaghetti with tomato sauce or plum sauce upon request.

LAS PENNE ALFREDO

$13.00

No substitutions on pasta alfredo. Sauce can be substituted for tomato or plum sauce.

LASAGNA

$13.95

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$16.95

Jumbo ravioli topped with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and shrimp in lite creamy pesto sauce.

MANICOTTI PRIMAVERA

$13.95

1 Spinach, 1 Cheese topped with asparagus, artichokes, and tomatoes in a lite lemon cream sauce.

RAVIOLI FIORENTINA

$16.00

Spinach and lobster ravioli topped with sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in a lite lemon cream sauce.

RIGATONI AL ANTONIO

$15.95

Sliced Italian sausage with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions in a lite pomodoro sauce. Tossed with rigatoni pasta.

SPAG 2 SAUSAGE

$13.95

SPAG MEATSAUCE

$13.95

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$13.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, mushrooms and garlic in olive oil tossed with spaghetti. Add fresh shrimp or grilled chicken for additional cost.

SPECIAL

$18.95

SPINACH LASAGNA

$12.95
STEAK RAVIOLI ROSEMARY

STEAK RAVIOLI ROSEMARY

$15.95

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with ribeye steak and mushrooms in a lite creamy rosemary sauce topped with fresh vegetables.

TORTOLLINI FIORENTINA

$15.95

Spinach and cheese tortellini topped with sautéed chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and tomato in a lite lemon cream sauce.

FETT ALFREDO

$10.00

SPAG TOM SAUCE

$11.95

SPAG MARINARA(VEGGIES)

$12.95

SPAG 2 MB

$13.95

TWISTY BREAD

$3.00

CARNE

RIBEYE MARINARA

$27.95

10oz Ribeye steak topped with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a lite tomato sauce served with 1 coconut and 1 stuff shrimp over ziti pasta.

RIBEYE POMODORO

RIBEYE POMODORO

$27.95

10 oz. Ribeye steak with two jumbo shrimp sautéed with shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and portabella mushroom in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.

RIBEYE PORTOBELLO

$27.95

10 oz. Ribeye steak with two jumbo shrimp sautéed with shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and portabella mushroom in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.

RIBEYE PRIMAVERA

$27.95

10 oz. Ribeye steak chargrilled topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a lemon cream sauce tossed with fettuccini.

RIBEYE TUSCANY

$27.95

10 oz. Ribeye steak sautéed with spinach, broccoli, carrots, and asparagus with shrimp topped in a lite olive oil pesto sauce tossed with angel hair pasta.

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$17.50

Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti with tomato sauce.

VEAL ROSSINI

$18.95

Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with sautéed fresh shrimp, olive oil, garlic, basil, mushrooms, onion, and tomato in a lite cream sauce with ziti pasta.

PIZZA

12" CYO

$9.00

16" CYO

$11.95

SICILIAN DEEP DISH

$18.95

12" COMBO

$14.95

16" COMBO

$16.95

TUSCANY

$18.95
ROMANA

ROMANA

$18.95

NAPOLETANA

$18.95

MARGHERITA

$18.95
GENOVESE

GENOVESE

$18.95

VESUVIO

$18.95

SORRENTO

$18.95

CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

STROMBOLI

$11.95

TWISTY BREAD

$3.00

BREAD

$1.25

CHEESE BREAD

$1.50

ONLY TWISTY BREAD

$0.75

SANDWICHES

CHEESE STEAK SAND

$8.00

w/onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mayo, and lettuce.

CHICKEN PARM SAND

$8.00

specify grilled or breaded.

Soausege Parmigiana

$8.00

Breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$8.00

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$8.00

Ham, salami, cheese, mayo, and lettuce drizzle with our home made italian dressing.

MEATBALL SAND

MEATBALL SAND

$8.00

VEAL PARM SAND

$11.00

DESSERTS

ALMOND TIRAMISU

$7.00

CANNOLI

$8.00

CARROT CAKE

$6.95

CHOC CHEESECAKE

$6.95

CHOC MOUSSE CAKE

$7.95
ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

$7.95

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$6.95

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$8.00
STRAW CHEESECAKE

STRAW CHEESECAKE

$6.95

TIRAMISU

$7.00

DESSERT TRAY

$50.00

KIDS

K CHEESE RAVILO

$6.95

K CHICKEN ALFREDO

$7.50

K FETT ALFREDO

$6.00

K MANICOTTI

$6.95

K SPAG BUTTER

$6.00

K SPAG MEATBALL

$6.95

K SPAG MEATSAUCE

$6.95

K SPAG TOM

$6.00

KID LAS

$6.95

KIDS TORT

$7.50

SIDES

SIDE ALFREDO

$2.50

SIDE CREAMY PESTO

$2.50

SIDE PLUM SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE TOMATO SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE LEMON CREAM SAUCE

$2.50

SIDE MARINARA

$3.00

SIDE PESTO (OIL)

$2.50

SIDE MEAT SAUCE

$2.50

DIPPING OIL 3oz

$3.00

DIPPING OIL 6oz

$6.00

1 LINK SAUSAGE

$1.50

1 MEATBALL

$1.50

2 LINK SAUSAGE

$3.00

2 MEATBALLS

$3.00

5 GRILL SHRIMP

$7.00

CHICKEN BREADED 5 oz

$3.50

CHICKEN GRILL 5 oz

$3.50

COCONUT SHRIMP 1

$2.50

GRILLED SALMON

$8.00

GRILLED TUNA

$8.00

STUFF SHRIMP 1

$2.50

SAUTEE VEGGIES

$5.00

Oil Garlic Dip

$3.00

SAUTEED MUSH

$3.50

SIDE SAUTEE SPINACH

$5.00

FETA

$2.50

MOZZ CHEESE

$2.50

ROASTED GARLIC

$3.00

1 BREADED SHRIMP

$2.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.50

PINT ALFREDO

$7.00

PINT TOM SCE

$7.00

Pint House Dress

$7.00

SIDE HOUSE DRESSING

$0.50

FAMILY PACKS

FAM CHICK PARM

$44.95

FAM CHICKEN ALF

$44.95

FAM CHIK FIORENTINA

$44.95

FAM CHIK SHRIMP FIOR

$44.95

FAM CHIK TUSCANY

$44.95

FAM LAS

$44.95

FAM MIX & MATCH

$47.95

FAM RIGA ANTONIO

$44.95

FAM SEAFOOD

$48.95

FAM SPAG TOM

$40.00

FAM SPAG MARINARA

$42.95

FAM SPAG MB

$44.95

FAM SPAG MTS

$44.95

FAM SPINACH LAS

$44.95

FAM TORT FIOR

$44.95

FAM ZITI ALFREDO

$40.00

10 PLATES

$3.00

FAMILY OPEN

$44.95

FAMILY SHRIMP ALF

$48.00

FEED THE DEER FAMILY

$32.95

POLLO

CHICK & SHRIMP FIORENTINA

$15.95

Sautéed chicken & shrimp tossed with spinach, mushrooms, and peppers in a lite lemon cream sauce tossed with penne pasta.

CHICK & SHRIMP NAPOLITANA

$15.95

CHICK ALF BREADED

$14.00

CHICK ALF GRILLED

$14.00
CHICKEN PARM BREADED

CHICKEN PARM BREADED

$14.50

CHICKEN PARM GRILLED

$14.50

CHICKEN ROSSINI

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh garlic, basil, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in a lite cream sauce on a bed of ziti pasta.

CHICKEN TUSCANY

CHICKEN TUSCANY

$14.95

Grilled chicken sautéed with asparagus, broccoli, carrots and fresh spinach in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.

CHICKEN FIORENTINA

CHICKEN FIORENTINA

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, plum sauce, and mozzarella cheese served with bowtie pasta in an alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$15.00

CHICKEN ANTONIO

$16.95

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$14.95

LUNCH

L TORTOLLINI FIORENTINA

$14.95

L CHICKEN TUSCANY

$13.95

LUNCH HEALTHY SALAD

$9.50

L GRILLED CHICK SALAD

$9.00

CATCH OF THE DAY

$15.50

L CRAB CAKE FIORENTINA

$13.95

L LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$15.50

L SHRIMP PORTABELLA

$15.95

SALMON NAPOLI

$16.00

TUNA STEAK ITALIANA

$15.50

L SHRIMP NAPOLI

$14.50

SHRIMP SCAMPI RAV

$15.50

L STEAK RAV ROSEMARY

$14.95

LAS BK PENNE

$12.95

SPECIAL

$18.95

SPINACH RAV TUSCANY

$13.95

VEGETABLE RAV PORTOBELLA

$13.95

SOUP BOWL

$6.00

SOUP CUP

$3.00

Box Choices

L BOX CHIK ALF

$13.95

L BOX LAS CHIX ALF

$13.95

L BOX CHIK TUSC

$13.95

L BOX RIGA ANT

$13.95

L BOX CHIK PARM

$13.95

L BOX 23

$13.95

L BOX TORT FIOR

$13.95

L BOX SPAG MB

$13.95

L BOX SPAG MTS

$13.95

L BOX SPAGH TOM SAUCE

$13.95

L BOX SPAG MARINARA

$13.95

L BOX #2

$13.95

L BOX STROMBOLI

$12.95

L BOX HEALTHY S

$12.95

DRINK

$1.50

COOKIE

$1.50

NO MAKE!!!!!!

L BOX MB Parmigiana

$12.95

L BOX EGG P

$12.95

L BOX CHIK PESTO PANINI

$12.95

L BOX CHIK PARmigiana

$12.95

L BOX HOGIE

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Dine in take out Italian restaurant

1105 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park image
Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park image
