Antonio's Italian Grill & Seafood - Deer Park 1105 Center St
No reviews yet
1105 Center St
Deer Park, TX 77536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
CALAMARI
CHEESE BREAD
CRAB CAKES
2 crab cakes topped with tomatoes, onions, and asparagus in a lite lemon cream sauce.
FRITTO MISTO
A sampling of our fried cheese, ravioli, zucchini.
FRIED CHEESE
MUSSELS AL PEPE
Fresh sauteed mussels with virgin olive oil, garlic , and fresh basil.
POLPETTE AL SUGO
Home made meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese in our delicious tomato sauce.
FRIED RAVIOLI
ZUCCHINI
BREAD
:-) :-) :-) :-)
CUP SOUP
BOWL SOUP
SALADS
GRILLED CHICK SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
GRILLED TUNA SALAD
Grilled tuna steak,mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.
HEALTHY SALAD
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives topped with grilled chicken and grilled shrimp.
ITALIAN GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.
PASTA SALAD
SALMON SALAD
Grilled salmon filet ,mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.
SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.
SIDE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
CUP SOUP
BOWL SOUP
SEAFOOD
FLOUNDER PRIMAVERA
2 breaded flounder fillet, 2 stuffed shrimp topped with sautéed fresh shrimp, mushrooms, peppers in a lite lemon cream sauce and bowtie pasta.
GRILL TUNA PRIMAVERA
Grilled tuna steak topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in lemon cream sauce tossed with pasta.
MAHI MAHI
Grilled filet topped with sautéed shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and spinach in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with low carb pasta.
ROMANO GRILL TUNA
Grilled tuna steak topped with sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, spinach, and mushrooms in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.
SALMON ITALIANO
Grilled salmon steak, mushrooms and tomato in a garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.
SALMON PRIMAVERA
Salmon steak topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a lemon cream sauce & tossed with fettuccini.
SHRIMP ALF BREADED
SHRIMP ALF GRILLED
SHRIMP PRIMAVERA
Sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, and mushrooms in a lite lemon cream sauce topped with fettuccini pasta.
SPAGHETTI DI MARE
Fresh shrimp, fresh calamari, clams & fresh mussels (in shell) sauteed in a lite tomato sauce tossed with spaghetti.
STUFFED SAL PRIMA
8 oz. salmon stuffed with crab meat topped with sautéed bell peppers, and mushrooms topped in a lite alfredo sauce with fettuccini pasta.
STUFFED SHRIMP PORTABELLO
2 stuffed shrimp, 2 coconut shrimp, 2 breaded, and 2 pan seared shrimp sautéed with spinach, tomato, and portabella mushrooms in a lite alfredo sauce topped with bowtie pasta.
STUFFED TILAPIA
8 oz. Tilapia stuffed with crab meat, spinach, tomato, and artichoke in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta, along with one jumbo stuffed and one jumbo coconut breaded shrimp.
SHRIMP NAPOLI
SHRIMP TUSCANY
ENTREES
ANTONIO TRIO
Lasagna served with bowtie pasta with alfredo sauce and a grilled chicken breast topped with our plum sauce (tomato cream sauce).
SHRIMP SCAMPI RAVIOLI
Layers of grilled eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese served with rigatoni alfredo. Pasta can be substituted for spaghetti with tomato sauce or plum sauce upon request.
LAS PENNE ALFREDO
No substitutions on pasta alfredo. Sauce can be substituted for tomato or plum sauce.
LASAGNA
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Jumbo ravioli topped with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and shrimp in lite creamy pesto sauce.
MANICOTTI PRIMAVERA
1 Spinach, 1 Cheese topped with asparagus, artichokes, and tomatoes in a lite lemon cream sauce.
RAVIOLI FIORENTINA
Spinach and lobster ravioli topped with sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in a lite lemon cream sauce.
RIGATONI AL ANTONIO
Sliced Italian sausage with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions in a lite pomodoro sauce. Tossed with rigatoni pasta.
SPAG 2 SAUSAGE
SPAG MEATSAUCE
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
Fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, mushrooms and garlic in olive oil tossed with spaghetti. Add fresh shrimp or grilled chicken for additional cost.
SPECIAL
SPINACH LASAGNA
STEAK RAVIOLI ROSEMARY
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with ribeye steak and mushrooms in a lite creamy rosemary sauce topped with fresh vegetables.
TORTOLLINI FIORENTINA
Spinach and cheese tortellini topped with sautéed chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and tomato in a lite lemon cream sauce.
FETT ALFREDO
SPAG TOM SAUCE
SPAG MARINARA(VEGGIES)
SPAG 2 MB
TWISTY BREAD
CARNE
RIBEYE MARINARA
10oz Ribeye steak topped with bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a lite tomato sauce served with 1 coconut and 1 stuff shrimp over ziti pasta.
RIBEYE POMODORO
10 oz. Ribeye steak with two jumbo shrimp sautéed with shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and portabella mushroom in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.
RIBEYE PORTOBELLO
10 oz. Ribeye steak with two jumbo shrimp sautéed with shrimp, broccoli, carrots, and portabella mushroom in a lite alfredo sauce with rigatoni pasta.
RIBEYE PRIMAVERA
10 oz. Ribeye steak chargrilled topped with fresh shrimp, peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a lemon cream sauce tossed with fettuccini.
RIBEYE TUSCANY
10 oz. Ribeye steak sautéed with spinach, broccoli, carrots, and asparagus with shrimp topped in a lite olive oil pesto sauce tossed with angel hair pasta.
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti with tomato sauce.
VEAL ROSSINI
Lightly breaded veal cutlet topped with sautéed fresh shrimp, olive oil, garlic, basil, mushrooms, onion, and tomato in a lite cream sauce with ziti pasta.
PIZZA
SANDWICHES
CHEESE STEAK SAND
w/onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mayo, and lettuce.
CHICKEN PARM SAND
specify grilled or breaded.
Soausege Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham, salami, cheese, mayo, and lettuce drizzle with our home made italian dressing.
MEATBALL SAND
VEAL PARM SAND
DESSERTS
KIDS
SIDES
SIDE ALFREDO
SIDE CREAMY PESTO
SIDE PLUM SAUCE
SIDE TOMATO SAUCE
SIDE LEMON CREAM SAUCE
SIDE MARINARA
SIDE PESTO (OIL)
SIDE MEAT SAUCE
DIPPING OIL 3oz
DIPPING OIL 6oz
1 LINK SAUSAGE
1 MEATBALL
2 LINK SAUSAGE
2 MEATBALLS
5 GRILL SHRIMP
CHICKEN BREADED 5 oz
CHICKEN GRILL 5 oz
COCONUT SHRIMP 1
GRILLED SALMON
GRILLED TUNA
STUFF SHRIMP 1
SAUTEE VEGGIES
Oil Garlic Dip
SAUTEED MUSH
SIDE SAUTEE SPINACH
FETA
MOZZ CHEESE
ROASTED GARLIC
1 BREADED SHRIMP
SIDE RANCH
SIDE JALAPENOS
PINT ALFREDO
PINT TOM SCE
Pint House Dress
SIDE HOUSE DRESSING
FAMILY PACKS
FAM CHICK PARM
FAM CHICKEN ALF
FAM CHIK FIORENTINA
FAM CHIK SHRIMP FIOR
FAM CHIK TUSCANY
FAM LAS
FAM MIX & MATCH
FAM RIGA ANTONIO
FAM SEAFOOD
FAM SPAG TOM
FAM SPAG MARINARA
FAM SPAG MB
FAM SPAG MTS
FAM SPINACH LAS
FAM TORT FIOR
FAM ZITI ALFREDO
10 PLATES
FAMILY OPEN
FAMILY SHRIMP ALF
FEED THE DEER FAMILY
POLLO
CHICK & SHRIMP FIORENTINA
Sautéed chicken & shrimp tossed with spinach, mushrooms, and peppers in a lite lemon cream sauce tossed with penne pasta.
CHICK & SHRIMP NAPOLITANA
CHICK ALF BREADED
CHICK ALF GRILLED
CHICKEN PARM BREADED
CHICKEN PARM GRILLED
CHICKEN ROSSINI
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh garlic, basil, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes sautéed in a lite cream sauce on a bed of ziti pasta.
CHICKEN TUSCANY
Grilled chicken sautéed with asparagus, broccoli, carrots and fresh spinach in lite garlic olive oil sauce tossed with pasta.
CHICKEN FIORENTINA
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, plum sauce, and mozzarella cheese served with bowtie pasta in an alfredo sauce.
CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
CHICKEN ANTONIO
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
LUNCH
L TORTOLLINI FIORENTINA
L CHICKEN TUSCANY
LUNCH HEALTHY SALAD
L GRILLED CHICK SALAD
CATCH OF THE DAY
L CRAB CAKE FIORENTINA
L LOBSTER RAVIOLI
L SHRIMP PORTABELLA
SALMON NAPOLI
TUNA STEAK ITALIANA
L SHRIMP NAPOLI
SHRIMP SCAMPI RAV
L STEAK RAV ROSEMARY
LAS BK PENNE
SPECIAL
SPINACH RAV TUSCANY
VEGETABLE RAV PORTOBELLA
SOUP BOWL
SOUP CUP
Box Choices
L BOX CHIK ALF
L BOX LAS CHIX ALF
L BOX CHIK TUSC
L BOX RIGA ANT
L BOX CHIK PARM
L BOX 23
L BOX TORT FIOR
L BOX SPAG MB
L BOX SPAG MTS
L BOX SPAGH TOM SAUCE
L BOX SPAG MARINARA
L BOX #2
L BOX STROMBOLI
L BOX HEALTHY S
DRINK
COOKIE
NO MAKE!!!!!!
L BOX MB Parmigiana
L BOX EGG P
L BOX CHIK PESTO PANINI
L BOX CHIK PARmigiana
L BOX HOGIE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:01 pm, 3:05 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Dine in take out Italian restaurant
1105 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536