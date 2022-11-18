Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Antonio's Kitchen - East Elmhurst

563 Reviews

$$

76-08 21st Avenue

East Elmhurst, NY 11370

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza Pie
Caesar Salad
Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Cold Sandwiches

American Combo

$8.00+

Oven Roasted Turkey,Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Calabrese

$8.00+

Soppressata, Provolone, Hot Peppers, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar

Caprese

$7.00+

Chicken Caesar

$8.00+

Healthy Choice

$8.95+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and EVOO

Panini

$5.00

Taste of Italy

$8.00+

Prosciutto di Parma, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO, and Balsamic Vinegar

Tuna Classic

$7.00+

Tuna, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onions and Tomato

Wraps (Mini)

$6.00

American Combo

$8.00+

Oven Roasted Turkey,Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Extra Topping

$2.50

Hot Sandwiches

21st Avenue Special

$9.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Oil and Vinegar

American

$8.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Antonios Best

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens and Fresh Mozzarella

Astoria Classic

$8.00+

Hot Roast Beef, Gravy and Melted Cheddar

BLT

$5.95+

Caprese

$7.00+

Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper

Cuban Hero

$12.95

Emergency

$8.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Hot Peppers, Lettuce and Muenster Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Cheese add Meat

$5.50

Manhattan

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken, Bacon , Cheddar, Red Onion and Ranch Dressing

New Yorker

$8.00+

Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Melted Swiss, and Honey Mustard Dressing

On the Avenue

$8.00+

Hot Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado, and Honey Mustard

Port Authority Best

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Red Onion, and Ranch Dressing

Queens Favorite

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken with Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Oil

Rikers Finest

$8.00+

Ham, Melted Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

Turkey Select

$8.00+

Honey Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado and Honey Mustard

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Turkey Bacon BLT

$5.95+

Extra Topping

$2.50

Italian Heros

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Potato and Eggs Hero

$9.50

Potato, Pepper and Eggs Hero

$9.50

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$12.95

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$13.95

Extra Topping

$2.50

BUY ONE GET ONE

FREE Sandwich BOGO -March

Deli Salads

Antipasto Salad

$4.50+

Cucumber Tomato & Feta

$4.50+

Marinated Mushrooms

$4.50+

Avocado Salad

$4.50+

Extra Topping

$2.50

Beet Salad

$4.50+

String Bean

$4.50+

Bean Salad is

$4.50+

Rolls

Rolls

$8.95

Hero

$12.95

Slices

Baked Ziti Slice

$4.50

BBQ Slice

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Chicken & Broccoli Slice

$4.25

Chicken & Tomato Slice

$4.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.75

Garlic slice

$3.50

Grandma Slice

$4.00

Hawaiian Slice

$4.00

Margarita Slice

$4.00

Regular Slice

$3.50

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Supreme Slice

$4.50

Vegetable Slice

$4.25

White Slice

$4.00

Peperoni Slice

$4.25

Meatlovers Slice

$4.50

Philly CheeseSteak Slice

$5.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Chicken Caesar Slice

$4.00

Taco Slice

$4.50

Salad Slice

$3.75

Make your own Pies

Four Corner

$11.00

Gluten Free Personal

$15.00

Large Pizza Pie

$18.00

Personal Pizza Pie

$9.00

Small Grandma pie

$13.00

Small Pizza Pie

$11.00

Specialty Pizza Pies

Lg Baked Ziti Pizza

$23.00

Penne Pasta with Ricotta, Romano, and Mozzarella in a Marinara Sauce

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Breaded Chicken and BBQ Sauce

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Breaded Chicken and Buffalo Sauce with mozzarella and bleu cheese on the side

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.00

Breaded Chicken with Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Lg Grandma Pizza

$22.00

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Pineapple with Boars Head Ham and Mozzarella

Lg Margherita Pizza

$22.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Sliced Roma Tomatoes and Basil

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto and Meatballs

Lg Salad Pizza

$25.00

Topped with Your Choice of Caesar or Italian Salad on top of a Garlic Crust

Lg Sicilian Pizza

$24.00

Thick Fluffy Square Style Pizza with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella

Lg Vegetable Pizza

$25.00

Broccoli, Green, Peppers and Black Olives

Lg White Pizza

$22.00

Fresh Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Freshly Grated Romano Cheese

Lg Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Lg Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$26.00

Lg Chicken Caesar Pizza

$26.00

Lg Penne Vodka Pizza

$23.00

Pizza Compliments

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$7.00

Spinach & Eggplant Roll

$8.00

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$8.00

Sausage Parmigiana Roll

$8.00

Calzone

$8.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.00

Zeppoles (6)

$4.00

Individual Garlic Knots

$0.50

Individual Zeppoles

$0.75

Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Eggplant Roll

$7.00

Beef Patty

$3.25

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.00

Spinach Pinwheel

$3.00

Mini Rolls

$2.50

Stromboli

$6.50

Spinach & Mozzarella

$5.50

Coco Bread

$1.00

Rice Ball -Large

$4.95

Appetizers

Eggplant Rollatini

$9.95

Lightly Fried Eggplant made with Three Cheeses Ricotta, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese

Eggplant Tower

$11.95

Layers of Grilled Eggplant made with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil with a Balsamic Reduction

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Ravioli

$8.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Served with a Horseradish sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Served with Melted Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

Mini Meatballs

$9.95

Grandma's Special Recipe brought over from Italy simmered in Marinara Sauce

Mini Rice Ball

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Four Breaded Triangle Mozzarella Sticks

Wings (12)

$15.00

Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan

Wings (24)

$27.00

Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan

Wings (36)

$36.00

Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan

Zuppa di Mussels

$12.95

PEI Mussels available Red and White

Soups

Lentil

$7.00+

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

Minestrone

$7.00+

Pasta Fagoli

$7.00+

Stracciatella Soup

$7.00+

Tortellini Chicken Soup

$7.00+

Salads

Antonio Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Pears, Corn, Beats, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Bruschetta Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$9.50

Mesculin Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Onions, Carrots and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$11.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Feta ,Tomato, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Oil, Oregano and Red Vinegar

Seafood Salad

$19.50

Calamari, Shrimp and Mussels over mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers Celery and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Tuscan Bistro Salad

$11.00

Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Served in Marinara Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Fettuccine Pasta in a Creamy White Sauce made with Butter Romano Cheese and Heavy Cream

Gnocchi al Forno

$15.95

Smothered in Vodka Sauce with Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil

Homemade Lasagna

$14.95

Layers of Lasagna Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano and Ground Beef

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$17.95

Freshly Opened whole Cherry Stone Clams opened, DE-shelled and Chopped in a Garlic and Oil Shellfish Broth with a touch of marinara sauce and topped with Chopped Parsley

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$17.95

Freshly Opened whole Cherry Stone Clams opened, DE-shelled and Chopped in a Garlic and Oil Shellfish Broth with Chopped Parsley

Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

Pasta Marinara

$10.95

Penne ala Vodka

$14.95

Classic Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed with Shallots, Splash of Vodka and Freshly Grated Romano Cheese

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Chicken

$17.95

Light Garlic Sauce with Sun dried Tomatoes

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Sausage

$17.95

Light Garlic Sauce with Sun dried Tomatoes

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.95

Cheese Filled Tortellini in a Creamy White Sauce made with Butter Romano Cheese and Heavy Cream

Two Meatballs and Pasta

$13.95

Choice of Pasta with Two Homemade Meatballs

Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Mixed Seasonal Vegetables in a Garlic and Oil Over Whole Wheat Linguine

Favorites

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.95

Lightly Battered Eggplant made with Marinara sauce, Romano Cheese and Melted Mozzarella

Lobster Kiss

$26.95

Linguine tossed in a Lobster Brandy Sauce with Shrimp and Lobster Meat

Skirt Steak Cassalinga

$26.95

Skirt Steak Topped with Sauteed Cherry Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Oven Roasted Potatoes **Spicy**

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Rib Eye Steak

$29.00

Chicken

Chicken Bruschetta Entree

$18.95

Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with a Cold Tomato Salad made with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil and Garlic

Chicken Francese Entree

$19.95

Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Chicken Marsala Entree

$19.95

Sauteed chicken in a Mushroom,Veal Stock , Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Milanese Entree

$17.95

Breaded and Fried Chicken with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Romano Cheese and Mixed Greens

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$18.95

Breaded, Fried and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce

$21.95

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$23.95

Served with Sauteed Spinach and Roasted Potatoes

Lobster Fradiavolo

$27.95

Shrimp, Lobster and Mussels in a Spicy Marinara Sauce

Sauteed Calamari

$19.95

Sauteed Calamari in a marinara Sauce over Pasta

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$27.95

Shrimp Francese

$23.95

Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$23.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.95

Fried or Steamed Shrimp with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Sauteed Shrimp in a Garlic, Oil, Butter White Wine Sauce

Seafood FraDiavlo

$27.95

Salmon Antonio

$23.95

Seafood Bianco

$27.95

Shrimp Antonio

$23.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mozzarella Sticks and French Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Parmigiana with Rigatoni

$12.00

Kids Penne ala Vodka

$12.00

Kids Mini Meatballs and Rigatoni Marinara

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$9.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$12.00

Burger

Hamburger

$10.95

Coffee to Go

Small Coffee

$1.50

Large Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee lge

$2.99

Small Coffee (Copy)

$1.50

Iced Coffee lge (Copy)

$2.50

Cooler to go

20oz Beverages

$2.25

2ltr Beverages

$3.75

Snapple

$2.00

Hal's Seltzer

$2.25

Pasta

Baked Ravioli

$45.00+

Baked Salmon Antonio

$80.00+

Baked Ziti

$45.00+

Classic Pasta

$40.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$50.00+

Gnocchi al Forno

$45.00+

Lasagna Bolognese

$55.00+

Linguine Red Clam Sauce

$50.00+

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$50.00+

Linguine with Meatballs

$45.00+

Lobster Kiss

$75.00+

Penne ala Vodka

$50.00+

Penne Prosciutto with Shrimp

$75.00+

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Chicken

$55.00+

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Sausage

$55.00+

Shrimp Antonio

$70.00+

Tortellini Alfredo

$60.00+

Tortellini Bolognese

$60.00+

Whole Wheat Primavera

$45.00+

Entrees

Chicken Bruschetta

$55.00+

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$50.00+

Chicken Francese

$55.00+

Chicken Marsala

$55.00+

Chicken Milanese

$50.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$50.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$50.00+

Sausage and Peppers

$55.00+

Skirt Steak Cassallinga

$90.00+

Seafood

Fried Calamari

$55.00+

Fried Shrimp

$85.00+

Grilled Salmon

$80.00+

Sauteed Calamari

$75.00+

Sauteed Shrimp

$85.00+

Shrimp Francese

$85.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$85.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$85.00+

Paella Valenciana

$195.00

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$65.00+

BBQ Wings

$45.00+

Buffalo Wings

$45.00+

Calamari Arribiatta

$75.00+

Fried Calamari

$75.00+

Fried Ravioli

$45.00+

Fried Zucchini

$45.00+

Garlic Bread

$15.00+

Garlic Knots

$30.00+

Garlic Parmigian Wings

$45.00+

Mini Meatballs

$50.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$45.00+

Mussels Red

$55.00+

Mussels White

$55.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$75.00+

Tuscan Wings

$45.00+

Foccacia Bread

$20.00+

Garlic Parmigian Wings (Copy)

$45.00+

Salad

Garden Salad

$45.00+

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Tuscan Bistro Salad

$50.00+

Antipasto Salad

$50.00+

Antonio's Salad

$45.00+

Greek Salad

$45.00+

Eggplant Salad

$40.00+

Seafood Salad

$75.00+

Macaroni Salad

$30.00+

Potato Salad

$30.00+

Cole Slaw

$30.00+

Garden Salad (copy)

$30.00+

Pasta Salad

$40.00+

3ft Heros

3ft Italian Hero

$75.00

3ft American Hero

$75.00

Chicken Cutlet

$75.00

Vegtables/ Sides

French Fries

$30.00+

Meatballs

$40.00+

Mixed Vegetables

$30.00+

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$40.00+

Sausage

$45.00+

Sauteed Broccoli

$40.00+

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$50.00+

Sauteed Carrots

$30.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$40.00+

Steamed Broccoli

$35.00+

Steamed Broccoli Rabe

$50.00+

Steamed Spinach

$40.00+

Latin Bar

Assorted Burritos

$40.00+

Assorted Tacos

$30.00+

Chips Guacamole and Tomato Salsa

$25.00+

Empanadas

$25.00+

Rice

$35.00+

Dessert

12 Large Cannolis

$40.00

24 Large Cannolis

$70.00

25 Mini Cannolis

$40.00

50 Mini Cannolis

$75.00

Assorted Fresh Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Catering Supplies/ Plates/ Cups and Utensils

Racks

$6.00

Sternos

$1.50

Utensils (25)

$8.00

Cups (25)

$8.00

Plates (25)

$8.00

Utensil and Plate Set (25)

$10.00

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs Full Tray

$55.00

Scrambled Eggs Half Tray

$35.00

French Toast Full Tray

$55.00

French Toast Half Tray

$30.00

Waffles Full Tray

$55.00

Waffles Half Tray

$30.00

Pancakes Full Tray

$55.00

Pancakes Half Tray

$30.00

Bacon Full Tray

$60.00

Bacon Half Tray

$40.00

Sausage Full Tray

$60.00

Sausage Half Tray

$35.00

Turkey Bacon Full Tray

$65.00

Turkey Bacon Half Tray

$40.00

Turkey Sausage Full Tray

$65.00

Turkey Sausage Half Tray

$40.00

Beef Sausage Full Tray

$65.00

Beef Sausage Half Tray

$40.00

Home Fries Full Tray

$50.00

Home Fries Half Tray

$30.00

Dozen Bagles

$24.00

Dozen Muffins

$30.00

Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$0.75+

Arrabiatta sauce

$2.75+

BBQ Sauce

$0.75+

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75+

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75+

Fradiavolo Sauce

$0.75+

Marinara Sauce

$3.50+

Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$6.00

Side Mixed Vegtables

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.50

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Vodka Sauce

$5.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walk through our doors and embark on a unique dining experience. Enjoy our handmade food paired with special beverages including fresh tap beers and exceptional global wines. We focus on fusing delicious daily market specials, by blending culinary traits of Italy & Spain across Quick-Service Restaurant Pizzeria | Latin Grill | DELI and our Full-Service Restaurant. Book Corporate Meetings, Festive Event Celebrations in our beautiful state of the art venue. Simplicity has its rewards. Buon Appetito. Christine

Website

Location

76-08 21st Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370

Directions

Gallery
Antonio's Kitchen image
Antonio's Kitchen image
Antonio's Kitchen image

