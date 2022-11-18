- Home
Antonio's Kitchen - East Elmhurst
563 Reviews
$$
76-08 21st Avenue
East Elmhurst, NY 11370
Order Again
Popular Items
Cold Sandwiches
American Combo
Oven Roasted Turkey,Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Calabrese
Soppressata, Provolone, Hot Peppers, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
Caprese
Chicken Caesar
Healthy Choice
Oven Roasted Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and EVOO
Panini
Taste of Italy
Prosciutto di Parma, Soppressata, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO, and Balsamic Vinegar
Tuna Classic
Tuna, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onions and Tomato
Wraps (Mini)
American Combo
Oven Roasted Turkey,Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Extra Topping
Hot Sandwiches
21st Avenue Special
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Oil and Vinegar
American
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Antonios Best
Grilled Chicken, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens and Fresh Mozzarella
Astoria Classic
Hot Roast Beef, Gravy and Melted Cheddar
BLT
Caprese
Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper
Cuban Hero
Emergency
Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Hot Peppers, Lettuce and Muenster Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese add Meat
Manhattan
Grilled Chicken, Bacon , Cheddar, Red Onion and Ranch Dressing
New Yorker
Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Melted Swiss, and Honey Mustard Dressing
On the Avenue
Hot Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado, and Honey Mustard
Port Authority Best
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Red Onion, and Ranch Dressing
Queens Favorite
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic and Oil
Rikers Finest
Ham, Melted Mozzarella, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Turkey Select
Honey Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado and Honey Mustard
Philly Cheese Steak
Turkey Bacon BLT
Extra Topping
Italian Heros
BUY ONE GET ONE
Deli Salads
Rolls
Slices
Baked Ziti Slice
BBQ Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken & Broccoli Slice
Chicken & Tomato Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Garlic slice
Grandma Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Margarita Slice
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Supreme Slice
Vegetable Slice
White Slice
Peperoni Slice
Meatlovers Slice
Philly CheeseSteak Slice
Sausage Slice
Chicken Caesar Slice
Taco Slice
Salad Slice
Make your own Pies
Specialty Pizza Pies
Lg Baked Ziti Pizza
Penne Pasta with Ricotta, Romano, and Mozzarella in a Marinara Sauce
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
Breaded Chicken and BBQ Sauce
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded Chicken and Buffalo Sauce with mozzarella and bleu cheese on the side
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Breaded Chicken with Bacon and Ranch Dressing
Lg Grandma Pizza
Lg Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple with Boars Head Ham and Mozzarella
Lg Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Sliced Roma Tomatoes and Basil
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto and Meatballs
Lg Salad Pizza
Topped with Your Choice of Caesar or Italian Salad on top of a Garlic Crust
Lg Sicilian Pizza
Thick Fluffy Square Style Pizza with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
Lg Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, Green, Peppers and Black Olives
Lg White Pizza
Fresh Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Freshly Grated Romano Cheese
Lg Supreme Pizza
Lg Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Lg Chicken Caesar Pizza
Lg Penne Vodka Pizza
Pizza Compliments
Chicken Roll
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Spinach Roll
Spinach & Eggplant Roll
Sausage and Pepper Roll
Sausage Parmigiana Roll
Calzone
Garlic Knots (6)
Zeppoles (6)
Individual Garlic Knots
Individual Zeppoles
Shrimp Roll
Eggplant Roll
Beef Patty
Pizza Dough
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Spinach Pinwheel
Mini Rolls
Stromboli
Spinach & Mozzarella
Coco Bread
Rice Ball -Large
Appetizers
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly Fried Eggplant made with Three Cheeses Ricotta, Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano Cheese
Eggplant Tower
Layers of Grilled Eggplant made with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil with a Balsamic Reduction
Fried Calamari
Served with Marinara Sauce
Fried Ravioli
Fried Zucchini
Served with a Horseradish sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with Melted Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce
Mini Meatballs
Grandma's Special Recipe brought over from Italy simmered in Marinara Sauce
Mini Rice Ball
Mozzarella Sticks
Four Breaded Triangle Mozzarella Sticks
Wings (12)
Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan
Wings (24)
Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan
Wings (36)
Available Tuscan, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan
Zuppa di Mussels
PEI Mussels available Red and White
Soups
Salads
Antonio Salad
Mixed Greens with Pears, Corn, Beats, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Bruschetta Salad
Garden Salad
Mesculin Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Onions, Carrots and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Iceburg Lettuce, Feta ,Tomato, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Oil, Oregano and Red Vinegar
Seafood Salad
Calamari, Shrimp and Mussels over mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers Celery and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Tuscan Bistro Salad
Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Cheese Ravioli
Served in Marinara Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta in a Creamy White Sauce made with Butter Romano Cheese and Heavy Cream
Gnocchi al Forno
Smothered in Vodka Sauce with Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Homemade Lasagna
Layers of Lasagna Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano and Ground Beef
Linguine Red Clam Sauce
Freshly Opened whole Cherry Stone Clams opened, DE-shelled and Chopped in a Garlic and Oil Shellfish Broth with a touch of marinara sauce and topped with Chopped Parsley
Linguine White Clam Sauce
Freshly Opened whole Cherry Stone Clams opened, DE-shelled and Chopped in a Garlic and Oil Shellfish Broth with Chopped Parsley
Pasta Bolognese
Pasta Marinara
Penne ala Vodka
Classic Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed with Shallots, Splash of Vodka and Freshly Grated Romano Cheese
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Chicken
Light Garlic Sauce with Sun dried Tomatoes
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Sausage
Light Garlic Sauce with Sun dried Tomatoes
Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese Filled Tortellini in a Creamy White Sauce made with Butter Romano Cheese and Heavy Cream
Two Meatballs and Pasta
Choice of Pasta with Two Homemade Meatballs
Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera
Mixed Seasonal Vegetables in a Garlic and Oil Over Whole Wheat Linguine
Favorites
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly Battered Eggplant made with Marinara sauce, Romano Cheese and Melted Mozzarella
Lobster Kiss
Linguine tossed in a Lobster Brandy Sauce with Shrimp and Lobster Meat
Skirt Steak Cassalinga
Skirt Steak Topped with Sauteed Cherry Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Oven Roasted Potatoes **Spicy**
Eggplant Rollatini
Rib Eye Steak
Chicken
Chicken Bruschetta Entree
Grilled or Fried Chicken topped with a Cold Tomato Salad made with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil and Garlic
Chicken Francese Entree
Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce
Chicken Marsala Entree
Sauteed chicken in a Mushroom,Veal Stock , Marsala Wine Sauce
Chicken Milanese Entree
Breaded and Fried Chicken with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Romano Cheese and Mixed Greens
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Breaded, Fried and Baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
Chicken Parm with Vodka Sauce
Seafood
Grilled Salmon
Served with Sauteed Spinach and Roasted Potatoes
Lobster Fradiavolo
Shrimp, Lobster and Mussels in a Spicy Marinara Sauce
Sauteed Calamari
Sauteed Calamari in a marinara Sauce over Pasta
Shrimp Fradiavolo
Shrimp Francese
Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp in a Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fried or Steamed Shrimp with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp in a Garlic, Oil, Butter White Wine Sauce
Seafood FraDiavlo
Salmon Antonio
Seafood Bianco
Shrimp Antonio
Kids Menu
Burger
Pasta
Baked Ravioli
Baked Salmon Antonio
Baked Ziti
Classic Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Gnocchi al Forno
Lasagna Bolognese
Linguine Red Clam Sauce
Linguine White Clam Sauce
Linguine with Meatballs
Lobster Kiss
Penne ala Vodka
Penne Prosciutto with Shrimp
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Chicken
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe with Sausage
Shrimp Antonio
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini Bolognese
Whole Wheat Primavera
Entrees
Seafood
Appetizers
Baked Clams
BBQ Wings
Buffalo Wings
Calamari Arribiatta
Fried Calamari
Fried Ravioli
Fried Zucchini
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Garlic Parmigian Wings
Mini Meatballs
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels Red
Mussels White
Shrimp Cocktail
Tuscan Wings
Foccacia Bread
Garlic Parmigian Wings (Copy)
Salad
Vegtables/ Sides
Latin Bar
Dessert
Catering Supplies/ Plates/ Cups and Utensils
Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs Full Tray
Scrambled Eggs Half Tray
French Toast Full Tray
French Toast Half Tray
Waffles Full Tray
Waffles Half Tray
Pancakes Full Tray
Pancakes Half Tray
Bacon Full Tray
Bacon Half Tray
Sausage Full Tray
Sausage Half Tray
Turkey Bacon Full Tray
Turkey Bacon Half Tray
Turkey Sausage Full Tray
Turkey Sausage Half Tray
Beef Sausage Full Tray
Beef Sausage Half Tray
Home Fries Full Tray
Home Fries Half Tray
Dozen Bagles
Dozen Muffins
Sides
Alfredo Sauce
Arrabiatta sauce
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Fradiavolo Sauce
Marinara Sauce
Ranch Dressing
Side Broccoli
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Caesar Salad
Side French Fries
Side Fried Shrimp
Side Fried Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side House Salad
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Mixed Vegtables
Side Onion Rings
Side Pasta
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Sausage
Side Spinach
Vodka Sauce
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Walk through our doors and embark on a unique dining experience. Enjoy our handmade food paired with special beverages including fresh tap beers and exceptional global wines. We focus on fusing delicious daily market specials, by blending culinary traits of Italy & Spain across Quick-Service Restaurant Pizzeria | Latin Grill | DELI and our Full-Service Restaurant. Book Corporate Meetings, Festive Event Celebrations in our beautiful state of the art venue. Simplicity has its rewards. Buon Appetito. Christine
