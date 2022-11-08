Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonios Mexican Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3147 W Holcombe Blvd

Houston, TX 77025

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Amigos Fajita for 2
SM Chile con queso
Tacos al Carbon

Appetizers

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.11

Cheddar chesse stuffed fried jalapenos served with queso and ranch

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$11.86

Topped with chicken or beef fajitas, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos

FULL Fajita Nachos

$14.83

Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.

1/2 Ground beef Nachos

$11.25

Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos

FULL Ground beef Nachos

$13.99

Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.

1/2 Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, beans served w/ guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos

FULL Cheese Nachos

$11.86

Topped with cheddar cheese, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Quesadilla Appetizer

$10.43

Beef, chicken, or a mix of both (6 triangles). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Spinach & Artichoke

$10.76

Creamy cheese artichoke and spinach dip, served with freshly homemade fried tortilla

SM Chile con queso

$7.13

LG Chile con Queso

$12.08

Antonios Appetizer

$17.59

Quesadillas, nachos, stuffed jalapeños & grilled shrimp.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.51

Shrimp tossed in our own sauce, with tomatoes & onions. Served with crackers & sliced avocado.

Mozzarella Fried Cheese

$9.11

Served with queso and Ranch

Soup & Salads

Antonio's Salad

$10.98

Lettuce, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, avocado slices, strawberry and Pineapple with ranch or Italian dressing.

Ground beef taco salad

$11.75

Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives with your choice of dressing.

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.73

Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.

Ranchero Chicken Salad

$13.18

Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with chicken or beef fajita meat, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.

Deluxe Taco Salad

$10.98

Fresh garden salad topped with meat of your chooice, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, sliced avocado & cheese with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Soup

$13.14

Fresh homemade chicken soup served with sliced avocado, rice & pico de gallo.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$14.02

Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.

Seafood Soup

$15.38

Seafood broth with catfish & shrimp served with sliced avocado, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas a la Maria

$19.78

Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas a la Maria for 2

$30.23

Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajitas a la Maria

$20.88

Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajitas a la Maria for 2

$35.43

Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mix a la Maria (Bf & Chk) for 1

$20.25

Beef and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Mix ala Maria (Bf & Chk) for 2

$32.25

Beef and Chicken fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de Gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Chicken Fajita Poblano

$19.78

Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Chicken Fajita Poblano for 2

$30.23

Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajita Poblano

$20.88

Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajita Poblano for 2

$35.43

Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 1

$20.25

Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans , pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 2

$32.25

Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla

$19.78

Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla for 2

$30.23

Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajitas a la Diabla

$20.88

Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Fajitas a la Diabla for 2

$35.43

Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mix a la Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 1

$20.25

Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Mix ala Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 2

$32.25

Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

3 Amigos Fajita

$23.04

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

3 Amigos Fajita for 2

$36.24

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$16.44

Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$24.14

Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Chicken Family Pack

$60.00

serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Beef Family Pack

$60.00

Serves four. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Mix Family Pack

$60.00

Beef and Chicken Fajitas serves 4. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Family Pack (Chicken, Beef & Shrimp)

$78.00

serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Super Parrilla Mixta for 2

$49.00

A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Super Parrilla Mixta for 4

$91.00

A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mix fajitas for 3

$45.25

Serves 3. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Mix fajitas for 6

$85.95

Serves 6. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Flautas

Fajita Flautas

$14.61

Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.

Ranchero Flautas

$14.61

Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.

Shrimp Flautas

$19.23

Two large flautas filled with shrimp & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.

Fish Flautas

$18.13

Two large flautas filled with fish and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$16.44

Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$24.14

Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Vegetarian Dinner

$14.61

Two spinach enchiladas & one cheese enchilada served with grilled vegetables and rice

Cheese Chile Relleno

$12.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo

Tortilla Soup

$11.82

Fresh home made vegetable soup with tortilla chips and cheese. Served with avocado, rice, pico de gallo and tortillas

Spinach Enchiladas

$15.18

Two spinach enchiladas and one cheese enchilada with grilled vegetables and rice

Small Vegetable Quesadilla

$10.70

Made with squash, carrots zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Large Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.61

Made with squash, carrots, zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Black Beans Chalupas

$10.95

Two fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Veggie Burrito topped with chile con queso and filled with black beans, grilled veggies, & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Tamales & Burritos

Mexican Tamale Fiesta

$15.38

Three homestyle tamales topped with chile con carne and served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Super Burrito

$14.06

Large Flour tortilla filled with ground beef & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & cheddar cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Famoso Burrito

$14.06

Large Flour tortilla filled with ranchero chicken & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.

El Burrito Grande

$15.38

Large Flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita, refried beans & cheese. Topped with chile con carne. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Combination Dinner

Especial Dinner

$17.03

One beef enchilada, one beef taco & one beef chalupa. Served with Beans, Rice, pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Fabuloso Dinner

$17.03

One chicken enchilada, one chicken taco & one pork tamale. Served with Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

El Primero Dinner

$17.58

One beef enchilada, one chicken taco, one beef tamale & one chicken chalupa. Served With Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$22.53

Six grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon butter, wine, cilantro & garlic. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.78

Six spicy grilled jumbo shrimp with jalapeños, onions & red bell pepper. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas

Pescado Acapulco

$20.88

Grilled fresh snapper topped with Acapulco sauce, shrimp & scallops. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas

Grilled Salmon

$19.23

Grilled Fresh Salmon topped with seafood sauce, Beans, rice & pico de gallo.

Seafood Combo

$21.43

4 grilled shrimp & 4 scallops served with Beans, white rice & pico de gallo.

Grilled Shrimp

$18.64

Six large grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon served with Beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Grilled Tilapia

$18.64

Topped with seafood sauce, served with white rice, your choice of beans and pico de gallo.

Tacos

Soft Tacos

$14.06

Two large flour tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Tacos al Carbon

$17.03

Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat.

Tacos Regular

$13.18

Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$16.48

Two tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese with seafood sauce.

Fish Tacos

$15.71

Two tacos filled with catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, seafood sauce & cheese.

Texas Cheesesteak Tacos

$18.99

Two tacos Filled with Fajita Steak with Chile con Queso, Served with Guacamole and French Fries

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.41

Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.

Fajita Enchiladas

$15.93

Choice of beef fajita or chicken(beef topped with beef sauce, chicken topped with mole sauce) with onions & cheese.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.34

Covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese

Verdes Enchiladas

$17.03

Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with cilantro sauce, sour cream & avocado slices.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.68

Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served With Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo

Del Rio Enchiladas

$18.68

Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauces, sour cream & avocado slices.

Enchiladas Tomatillo

$15.71

Two enchiladas made with jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & avocado.

Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas

$17.03

Two ranchero chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, jack cheese & sour cream.

Antonio's Enchiladas

$16.81

Shrimp and Spinach Enchiladas Served with Beans, rice, pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

Antonio's Special Plates

Antonios Famous Shish Kebobs

$18.13

Beef & chicken skewered with peppers, onions, pineapple & mushrooms fresh off the grill. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Stuffed Avocado

$16.48

One half pound beef or chicken fajitas stuffed with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with a crispy taco or tortillas. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Grilled Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$19.78

Four jumbo shrimp covered with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese.Accompanied with a crisp taco. Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Chile Relleno

$14.28

Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Served with rice, borracho beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Chicken Jalisco

$17.03

Grilled chicken fajita style topped with poblano pepper, cheese, mushrooms & onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Pollo Rico

$16.44

Grilled chicken breast topped with cream sauce & avocado slices. Served with grilled vegetables & white rice.

Sauteed Chicken

$16.44

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mushroom gravy, served with grilled vegetables & black beans.

Huevos Rancheros Antonio

$15.50

2 Eggs (Sunny Side Cooked) topped with ranchero Sauce and 5oz of Fajita Steak served with Rice, Beans, tortillas and Guacamole

Godorniz

$21.43

Two grilled semi-boneless marinated quail. Served with rice, borracho beans, pico de gallo, tortillas & guacamole.

Quesadillas

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$9.88

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos.

Large Cheese Quesadilla

$13.18

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Small Chicken Quesadilla

$12.48

Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Large Chicken Quesadilla

$15.38

Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Small Beef Quesadilla

$13.51

Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Large Beef Quesadilla

$16.48

Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.61

Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Large Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.13

Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos

Small Mix Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Large Mix Quesadilla

$16.00

Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.

Chalupas

Fajita Chalupas

$14.06

Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of meat, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso

Shrimp Chalupas

$19.01

Two fried corn tortillas with shrimp, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso

Fish Chalupas

$18.03

Two fried corn tortillas with fish, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso

Chalupas Antonio's

$13.18

Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso

Beans & Cheese Chalupas (VG)

$11.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.81

Delicious silky cream cheese-filled cake.

Tres Leches

$6.58

Sponge cake with 3 different kinds of milk topped with fresh meringue.

Flan

$6.58

Light Mexican custard with caramel.

1/2 Sopapillas

$2.90

Four fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.

Sopapillas

$5.81

8 fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.74

Carrot Cake

$8.74

A la Carte

Ground Beef Soft Taco A la Carte

$6.02

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken Ranchero Soft Taco A la Carte

$6.02

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte

$6.50

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Beef Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte

$6.50

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce & pico de gallo.

Shrimp Soft Taco A la Carte

$7.50

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese.

Taco al Carbon A la Carte

$6.65

Beef or Chicken fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo and lettuce.

Crispy Taco A la Carte

$5.42

With your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tamales (2pc) A la Carte

$6.63

With your choice of meat. Served with chile con carne, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla A la carte

$7.46

Quesadilla A la Carte

$8.20

Enchiladas (2pc) A la Carte

$8.05

Flauta A la Carte

$6.02

Served with lettuce and sour cream.

Chalupa A la Carte

$4.42

Chile Relleno A la Carte

$8.76

Cheese Enchiladas (2) A la carte

$7.46

Garden Salad (side)

$4.95

Fresh Garden Salad with lettuce, cabbage, tomato, olives, and carrots.

Kids Menu

Quesadilla KIDS

$7.64

Served with meat of choice, rice and beans

Taco al Carbon KIDS

$7.64

Served with meat of choice, rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada KIDS

$6.36

Enchilada KIDS

$8.23

Served with meat of choice, rice and beans

Crispy Taco KIDS

$6.36

ground beef taco served with rice and beans

Ground beef tostada KIDS

$6.36

Served with rice and beans

Grilled chicken sandwich KIDS

$9.11

Served with French Fries

Hamburger KIDS

$8.50

Served with French Fries

Fried Shrimp KIDS

$9.50

Served with French Fries

Fried Catfish KIDS

$8.50

Served with French Fries

Chicken Tenders KIDS

$8.56

Served with French Fries

Soft Taco KIDS

$6.99

Flauta KIDS

$6.36

New Plates

Grilled Baby Ribs

$14.95

Served with french fries.

Texas T bone

Texas T bone

$21.95

Served with rice, borracho, or refried beans & salad.

Pork Chop

$15.95

Served with borracho or refried beans & salad.

Side Orders

Rice

$3.61+

Borracho Beans

$3.61+

Black beans

$3.61+

Refried beans

$3.28+

Red salsa

$1.00+

Green salsa

$1.00+

Shredded cheese

$1.00+

Pico de gallo

$1.00+

Corn Tortillas side

$2.50

Flour Tortilla side

$2.20

1/2 dozen flour tortillas

$3.85

Dozen of flour tortillas

$5.44

1/2 dozen of corn tortillas

$3.25

Dozen of corn tortillas

$4.99

Grilled veggies side

$6.65

French Fries side

$5.44

Soft Drinks

Soda

$3.28

Mexican Coke

$3.61

Flavor Ice Tea

$3.61

Ice Tea

$3.28

Lemonade

$3.28

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.61

Topochico

$3.61

Bottle water

$1.25

Milk

$2.99

Kid's Drink

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Hot tea

$3.28

Hot Chocolate

$3.28

Coffee

$3.06

Cocktails

Large Rocks Margaritas

$14.00

Rocks Margarita 16oz (TO-GO)

$14.00

Rocks Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)

$18.50

Frozen Margarita 12oz

$9.33

Frozen Flavor Margarita 12oz

$9.83

Large Frozen Margarita

$12.50

Frozen Margarita (16oz) (TO-GO)

$12.50

Frozen Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)

$17.50

1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita

$44.00

1/2 Gallon Rocks Margarita

$46.50

Rocks Margarita Gallon

$84.50

Frozen Margarita Gallon

$82.50

Rocks Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Frozen Margarita Pitcher

$60.00

Classic Red Sangria

$10.43

Mojito

$11.53

Pina Colada

$9.33

Tropical Tequila Sunset

$9.33

Beer

Corona

$6.05

Tecate

$6.05

Carta Blanca

$6.05

Bohemia

$6.05

Dos XX

$6.05

Pacifico

$6.05

Cristal

$6.05

Montejo

$6.05

Heineken

$6.05

Modelo Especial

$6.05

Negra Moldelo

$6.05

Cusquena

$6.05Out of stock

Sol

$6.05

Heineken 0.0

$6.05

Dos XX (Amber)

$6.05

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Wine

White Chardonnay

$8.56

Cabernet

$8.56

Merlot

$8.56

Pinot Noir

$9.84

Pinot Grigio

$9.84

White Zinfandel

$9.84

Shots

Grand Marnier

$13.20

Don Julio Reposado

$13.20

Don Julio Silver

$12.10

Casador

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Buchana's

$11.00

Patron

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.90

Today's Special

Today's Special

$12.00

Dinner Specials

Carne Asada

$17.50

Served with Borracho beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortillas & guacamole.

Carne Guisada

$14.50

Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.

Shrimp & Spinach Enchiladas

$16.81

Two shrimp & spinach enchiladas with cheese. Served with borracho or refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Grilled Tilapia

$18.68

Topped with seafood sauce. Served with whole green beans and white rice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy TODAY!

Location

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Antonios Mexican Grille image

