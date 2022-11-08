Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Appetizers
Stuffed Jalapenos
Cheddar chesse stuffed fried jalapenos served with queso and ranch
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Topped with chicken or beef fajitas, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
FULL Fajita Nachos
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
1/2 Ground beef Nachos
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
FULL Ground beef Nachos
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
1/2 Cheese Nachos
Topped with cheddar cheese, beans served w/ guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos
FULL Cheese Nachos
Topped with cheddar cheese, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Quesadilla Appetizer
Beef, chicken, or a mix of both (6 triangles). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Spinach & Artichoke
Creamy cheese artichoke and spinach dip, served with freshly homemade fried tortilla
SM Chile con queso
LG Chile con Queso
Antonios Appetizer
Quesadillas, nachos, stuffed jalapeños & grilled shrimp.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp tossed in our own sauce, with tomatoes & onions. Served with crackers & sliced avocado.
Mozzarella Fried Cheese
Served with queso and Ranch
Soup & Salads
Antonio's Salad
Lettuce, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, avocado slices, strawberry and Pineapple with ranch or Italian dressing.
Ground beef taco salad
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives with your choice of dressing.
Fajita Taco Salad
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
Ranchero Chicken Salad
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with chicken or beef fajita meat, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
Deluxe Taco Salad
Fresh garden salad topped with meat of your chooice, red onions, black olives, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, sliced avocado & cheese with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Soup
Fresh homemade chicken soup served with sliced avocado, rice & pico de gallo.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.
Seafood Soup
Seafood broth with catfish & shrimp served with sliced avocado, rice, pico de gallo & flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas a la Maria
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Chicken Fajitas a la Maria for 2
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajitas a la Maria
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajitas a la Maria for 2
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mix a la Maria (Bf & Chk) for 1
Beef and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Mix ala Maria (Bf & Chk) for 2
Beef and Chicken fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de Gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Poblano
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Chicken Fajita Poblano for 2
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajita Poblano
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajita Poblano for 2
Grilled Poblano Pepper Seasoned Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 1
Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans , pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Mix Poblano (Bf & Chk) for 2
Grilled poblano pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Chicken Fajitas a la Diabla for 2
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajitas a la Diabla
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Fajitas a la Diabla for 2
Grilled Jalapeños Pepper seasoned Fajitas and marinated with spicy seasoning Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mix a la Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 1
Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Mix ala Diabla (Bf & Chk) for 2
Grilled jalapenos pepper seasoned fajitas served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
3 Amigos Fajita
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
3 Amigos Fajita for 2
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp Fajitas Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas for 2
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Chicken Family Pack
serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Beef Family Pack
Serves four. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Mix Family Pack
Beef and Chicken Fajitas serves 4. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Family Pack (Chicken, Beef & Shrimp)
serves 4 pp Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Super Parrilla Mixta for 2
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Super Parrilla Mixta for 4
A generous combo of beef, chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp & sausage Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mix fajitas for 3
Serves 3. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Mix fajitas for 6
Serves 6. Served with rice, borracho or refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Flautas
Fajita Flautas
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
Ranchero Flautas
Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
Shrimp Flautas
Two large flautas filled with shrimp & cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.
Fish Flautas
Two large flautas filled with fish and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, borracho, or refried beans and a small chile con queso.
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas for 2
Served with White rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Vegetarian Dinner
Two spinach enchiladas & one cheese enchilada served with grilled vegetables and rice
Cheese Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico De Gallo
Tortilla Soup
Fresh home made vegetable soup with tortilla chips and cheese. Served with avocado, rice, pico de gallo and tortillas
Spinach Enchiladas
Two spinach enchiladas and one cheese enchilada with grilled vegetables and rice
Small Vegetable Quesadilla
Made with squash, carrots zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers
Large Vegetable Quesadilla
Made with squash, carrots, zucchini, onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers
Black Beans Chalupas
Two fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Veggie Burrito topped with chile con queso and filled with black beans, grilled veggies, & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Tamales & Burritos
Mexican Tamale Fiesta
Three homestyle tamales topped with chile con carne and served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Super Burrito
Large Flour tortilla filled with ground beef & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & cheddar cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Famoso Burrito
Large Flour tortilla filled with ranchero chicken & refried beans. Topped with chile con carne & jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
El Burrito Grande
Large Flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita, refried beans & cheese. Topped with chile con carne. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Combination Dinner
Especial Dinner
One beef enchilada, one beef taco & one beef chalupa. Served with Beans, Rice, pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Fabuloso Dinner
One chicken enchilada, one chicken taco & one pork tamale. Served with Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
El Primero Dinner
One beef enchilada, one chicken taco, one beef tamale & one chicken chalupa. Served With Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Six grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon butter, wine, cilantro & garlic. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Six spicy grilled jumbo shrimp with jalapeños, onions & red bell pepper. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas
Pescado Acapulco
Grilled fresh snapper topped with Acapulco sauce, shrimp & scallops. Served with rice, Beans, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Fresh Salmon topped with seafood sauce, Beans, rice & pico de gallo.
Seafood Combo
4 grilled shrimp & 4 scallops served with Beans, white rice & pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp
Six large grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon served with Beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Grilled Tilapia
Topped with seafood sauce, served with white rice, your choice of beans and pico de gallo.
Tacos
Soft Tacos
Two large flour tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Tacos al Carbon
Two large flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat.
Tacos Regular
Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef or ranchero chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and Cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos filled with shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese with seafood sauce.
Fish Tacos
Two tacos filled with catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, seafood sauce & cheese.
Texas Cheesesteak Tacos
Two tacos Filled with Fajita Steak with Chile con Queso, Served with Guacamole and French Fries
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese.
Fajita Enchiladas
Choice of beef fajita or chicken(beef topped with beef sauce, chicken topped with mole sauce) with onions & cheese.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Covered with chile con carne, onions & cheese
Verdes Enchiladas
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with cilantro sauce, sour cream & avocado slices.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream & avocado. Served With Rice, Beans and Pico de Gallo
Del Rio Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat & cheese. Topped with ranchero sauces, sour cream & avocado slices.
Enchiladas Tomatillo
Two enchiladas made with jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatillo sauce, sour cream & avocado.
Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas
Two ranchero chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, jack cheese & sour cream.
Antonio's Enchiladas
Shrimp and Spinach Enchiladas Served with Beans, rice, pico de Gallo and Sour Cream
Antonio's Special Plates
Antonios Famous Shish Kebobs
Beef & chicken skewered with peppers, onions, pineapple & mushrooms fresh off the grill. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Stuffed Avocado
One half pound beef or chicken fajitas stuffed with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese. Accompanied with a crispy taco or tortillas. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Pico de Gallo
Grilled Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
Four jumbo shrimp covered with sautéed avocado slices & topped with melted cheese.Accompanied with a crisp taco. Served With Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with choice of meat or seafood & cheese. Served with rice, borracho beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Chicken Jalisco
Grilled chicken fajita style topped with poblano pepper, cheese, mushrooms & onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Pollo Rico
Grilled chicken breast topped with cream sauce & avocado slices. Served with grilled vegetables & white rice.
Sauteed Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mushroom gravy, served with grilled vegetables & black beans.
Huevos Rancheros Antonio
2 Eggs (Sunny Side Cooked) topped with ranchero Sauce and 5oz of Fajita Steak served with Rice, Beans, tortillas and Guacamole
Godorniz
Two grilled semi-boneless marinated quail. Served with rice, borracho beans, pico de gallo, tortillas & guacamole.
Quesadillas
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos.
Large Cheese Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Small Chicken Quesadilla
Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Large Chicken Quesadilla
Filled with chicken fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Small Beef Quesadilla
Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Large Beef Quesadilla
Filled with beef fajita, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Small Shrimp Quesadilla
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Large Shrimp Quesadilla
Filled with shirmp, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos
Small Mix Quesadilla
Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Large Mix Quesadilla
Beef and Chicken quesadillas. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos.
Chalupas
Fajita Chalupas
Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of meat, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
Shrimp Chalupas
Two fried corn tortillas with shrimp, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
Fish Chalupas
Two fried corn tortillas with fish, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
Chalupas Antonio's
Two fried corn tortillas with your choice of ground beef or ranchero chicken, layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, guacamole and a small chile con queso
Beans & Cheese Chalupas (VG)
Dessert
Cheesecake
Delicious silky cream cheese-filled cake.
Tres Leches
Sponge cake with 3 different kinds of milk topped with fresh meringue.
Flan
Light Mexican custard with caramel.
1/2 Sopapillas
Four fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
Sopapillas
8 fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake
A la Carte
Ground Beef Soft Taco A la Carte
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chicken Ranchero Soft Taco A la Carte
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Beef Fajita Soft Taco A la Carte
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Soft Taco A la Carte
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage & cheese.
Taco al Carbon A la Carte
Beef or Chicken fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo and lettuce.
Crispy Taco A la Carte
With your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Tamales (2pc) A la Carte
With your choice of meat. Served with chile con carne, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla A la carte
Quesadilla A la Carte
Enchiladas (2pc) A la Carte
Flauta A la Carte
Served with lettuce and sour cream.
Chalupa A la Carte
Chile Relleno A la Carte
Cheese Enchiladas (2) A la carte
Garden Salad (side)
Fresh Garden Salad with lettuce, cabbage, tomato, olives, and carrots.
Kids Menu
Quesadilla KIDS
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
Taco al Carbon KIDS
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
Cheese Enchilada KIDS
Enchilada KIDS
Served with meat of choice, rice and beans
Crispy Taco KIDS
ground beef taco served with rice and beans
Ground beef tostada KIDS
Served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken sandwich KIDS
Served with French Fries
Hamburger KIDS
Served with French Fries
Fried Shrimp KIDS
Served with French Fries
Fried Catfish KIDS
Served with French Fries
Chicken Tenders KIDS
Served with French Fries
Soft Taco KIDS
Flauta KIDS
New Plates
Side Orders
Rice
Borracho Beans
Black beans
Refried beans
Red salsa
Green salsa
Shredded cheese
Pico de gallo
Corn Tortillas side
Flour Tortilla side
1/2 dozen flour tortillas
Dozen of flour tortillas
1/2 dozen of corn tortillas
Dozen of corn tortillas
Grilled veggies side
French Fries side
Cocktails
Large Rocks Margaritas
Rocks Margarita 16oz (TO-GO)
Rocks Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)
Frozen Margarita 12oz
Frozen Flavor Margarita 12oz
Large Frozen Margarita
Frozen Margarita (16oz) (TO-GO)
Frozen Margarita 24oz (TO-GO)
1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita
1/2 Gallon Rocks Margarita
Rocks Margarita Gallon
Frozen Margarita Gallon
Rocks Margarita Pitcher
Frozen Margarita Pitcher
Classic Red Sangria
Mojito
Pina Colada
Tropical Tequila Sunset
Beer
Wine
Shots
Dinner Specials
Carne Asada
Served with Borracho beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortillas & guacamole.
Carne Guisada
Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas.
Shrimp & Spinach Enchiladas
Two shrimp & spinach enchiladas with cheese. Served with borracho or refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Grilled Tilapia
Topped with seafood sauce. Served with whole green beans and white rice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
