Antonio's Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Since 1989, we have strived to serve authentic Portuguese cuisine using fresh local seafood and produce in a comfortable family atmosphere. We hope you enjoy as we take pride in the values we offer at Antonio’s Restaurant in New Bedford, MA—Where every day is Sunday. Bon Appetite!
267 Coggeshall St, New Bedford, MA 02746
