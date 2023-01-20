Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antonios Pizza and Grill 9155 County Road 13 N

review star

No reviews yet

9155 County Road 13 N # 2

Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Popular Items

Pizza Build Your Own
Wings Jumbo
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Bacon Cheezy Fries

$7.99+

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.50

(5) There are two things people undeniably love: Jalapeño Peppers and Bacon. Lucky for you, we’ve put the two together like never before. All of the crunchy, creamy, spicy goodness of Original Cream Cheese and with savory, smoky bacon wrapped around the Jalapeno!

Bruschetta

$9.50

Grilled garlic infused fresh baked bread with tomato, red onion, basil and a balsamic glaze. Handmade fresh daily.

Chips

$1.00

French Fries

$4.50+

Thick, golden delicious and crispy crinkle-cut fries make a great addition to any meal. Or enjoy them by themselves. These tasty fries keep people coming back for more. Add some cajun seasoning for that extra kick.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Mushrooms fried crispy golden and served with homemade marinara or your choice of dipping

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Parmesan and garlic butter melted over a toasted baguette with Italian seasonings and marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Hand knotted dough, baked fresh daily. Topped with a buttery blend of spices, garlic & Parmesan cheese.

Italian Sausage

$6.50

Traditional Italian Style Sausage. Served with our homemade marinara and italian seasonings.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

6 of our jalapeno peppers filled with cream cheese, fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice.

Meatballs with Marinara

$5.50Out of stock

2 hearty meatballs served with marinara, parmesan, and italian seasonings.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.50

6 of our gooey mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a perfect golden-brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice.

Mozzarella Sticks (3) With Fries

$6.99

3 of our gooey mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a perfect golden-brown. Served with a side of homemade marinara, or the sauce of your choice. With Fries.

Jalapeno Poppers (4) with Fries

$7.99

Burgers and Tenders

Burger and Fries

$8.99

Deluxe Burger And Fries

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (3) and Fries

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Enjoy 5 of our tender chicken strips fried to a perfect golden-brown.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

This traditional cheesecake recipe comes straight out of Brooklyn. It's a delicious and versatile New York Style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Eat it plain or top it off with fruit or whipped cream for an exquisite gourmet dessert you're bound to love.​

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

This scrumptious Chocolate Chip Brownie has Semi-sweet chocolate chips that are swirled into our classic dark chocolate brownie batter for a brownie unlike any other! Reward yourself with this delicious treat today.

Tiramisu

$5.50

Tiramisu is our popular coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa. Tiramisu from the Italian language means "pick me up", "cheer me up" or "lift me up".

Cannoli

$3.99

Antonio's Italian ​cannoli filled with sweet cream filling and chocolate chips, dipped in sprinkles and dusted with powdered sugar.

Drinks

2 Liter

$2.99

20 oz Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

12oz Can

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pasta

Homemade Lasagna layered with Marinara, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Ground Beef. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.

Bowl of Pasta

$11.99

Your choice of Pasta served with a small side salad and garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella over your choice of pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99Out of stock

Meatballs topped with Mozzarella over your choice of pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99Out of stock

Lightly Breaded and Fried Eggplant topped with Mozzarella over your choice of Pasta. Served with a small side salad and garlic bread.

Homemade Lasagna

$14.99

Cacciatore Pasta

$13.99

Pizza

Pizza Build Your Own

$7.99+

10 inch Pizza made with homemade dough.

Deep Dish Pizza

$18.99

16x16 Thick Crust stuff with fresh mozzarella and marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Bleu Cheese or Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Greek Pizza

$11.99+

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Mushrooms.

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Smoked Ham and Pineapple

Margherita Pizza

$9.99+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Garlic and Basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham and Ground Beef

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$11.99+

Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers and Onions

Supreme Pizza

$11.99+

Sausage, Onion, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Veggie Pizza

$11.99+

Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes and Green Peppers

XL Specialty Half Pizza

$13.99

Medium Specialty Half Pizza

$10.99

Small Specialty Half Pizza

$7.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$8.50+

Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese & Kalamata Olives

House Salad

$5.50+

Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion & Cucumber

Greek Salad

$7.50+

Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini & Feta Chessa

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine, Croutons, & Grated Parmesan Cheese

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze.

Stromboli Calzone and Rolls

Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta.

Stromboli

$13.99+

Small Foot long or XL “FEEDS TWO”: Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$11.99

Foot Long: Stuffed with Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella

Italian Sausage Roll

$12.99

Foot Long: Stuffed with Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella

Philly Cheese Steak Roll

$12.99

Foot Long: Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella.

Pepperoni Roll

$13.99

Foot Long: Stuffed with Pepperoni and fresh Mozzarella

Subs

Cold Italian Sub

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Italian loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Lightly Fried and Breaded Eggplant topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Lightly Fried Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.99

Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Italian Loaf Bread with flat top Grilled Steak, Green Peppers topped with Provolone Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.99Out of stock

Italian Loaf Bread, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.

Wings

Wings Jumbo

$13.99+

Jumbo Wings with your choice of flavor and side of dipping sauce.

Wings (7) and Fries

$14.95

7 Jumbo Wings with your choice of flavor and side of dipping sauce and a side of fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Homemade pizza and Italian food.

Location

9155 County Road 13 N # 2, Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Directions

