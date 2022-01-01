Main picView gallery

Anton SV Pâtisserie 1969 Otoole Way

review star

No reviews yet

1969 Otoole Way

San Jose, CA 95131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices
Pistachio Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices
MUST TRY! Fruit Tart Set - 2 X 3.15”

Crepe Cake (Whole Cake)

Black Sesame Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Black Sesame Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

Toasted black sesame is the dominant flavor, imparting nutty complexity to the delicately exquisite cake. Superfruit enlivens the soft blacks of this mille crêpe cake, ringed with grapes and dotted with bright red goji berries. Silky with toasted black sesame cream layered between 20 layers hand-made, paper-thin crêpes, the superfruit adds color and antioxidant vibrancy to the crepes and creme.

Matcha Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Matcha Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

France meets Japan in this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style cake which shows off the grassy, green tea properties of premium matcha tea imported from Japan in a traditional French crepe cake. Subtly sweet, creamy and fluffy, the green, vegetal nature of matcha shines through paper-thin layers of no less than 20 crepes.

Pistachio Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Pistachio Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

This delicious Pistachio crepe cake is a crowd pleaser! It is moist and flavorful with just the right balance of sweetness. For a twist, we topped it off with organic, culinary-grade, dried rose petals for a subtle aroma.

Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

The most forward-thinking mille crêpe cake goes a surprising direction with imported pure milk cream, dusted and layered with activated charcoal, known for its ability to remove unwanted toxins from the body. The charcoal adds just a touch of earth to the delicacy of the cake. Texture and crunch comes from crispy dark chocolate balls and shavings of white chocolate, garnished with a plump strawberry.

Tiramisu Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Tiramisu Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.

Vanilla Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Vanilla Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00

In the classic style of the French Gâteau Mille Crêpes cake, at least 20 hand-made crepes are layered with cream in this elegant vanilla cake using Madagascar vanilla bean. Though gratifyingly decadent, the cake is simultaneously lighter than air, rich with vanilla bean and cream, nearly dissolving to taste.

Hazelnut Strawberry Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

Hazelnut Strawberry Mille Crêpes - 7.5 Inch

$88.00Out of stock

Taste keynote: Nutty, Creamy, Hint of strawberry 20 subtly sweet layers of comfort with the flavor of nutty toasted hazelnut in every bite. Experience a creaminess that melts in your mouth paired perfectly with a burst of summer from a fresh yet tart strawberry gelée.

Crepe Cake (Slice Sets)

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set.
Black Sesame Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Black Sesame Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. Toasted black sesame is the dominant flavor, imparting nutty complexity to the delicately exquisite cake. Superfruit enlivens the soft blacks of this mille crêpe cake, ringed with grapes and dotted with bright red goji berries. Silky with toasted black sesame cream layered between 20 layers hand-made, paper-thin crêpes, the superfruit adds color and antioxidant vibrancy to the crepes and creme.

Matcha Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Matcha Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. France meets Japan in this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style cake which shows off the grassy, green tea properties of premium matcha tea imported from Japan in a traditional French crepe cake. Subtly sweet, creamy and fluffy, the green, vegetal nature of matcha shines through paper-thin layers of no less than 20 crepes.

Pistachio Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Pistachio Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. This delicious Pistachio crepe cake is a crowd pleaser! It is moist and flavorful with just the right balance of sweetness. For a twist, we topped it off with organic, culinary-grade, dried rose petals for a subtle aroma.

Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Signature Flavor - Hokkaido Milk Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. The most forward-thinking mille crêpe cake goes a surprising direction with imported pure milk cream, dusted and layered with activated charcoal, known for its ability to remove unwanted toxins from the body. The charcoal adds just a touch of earth to the delicacy of the cake. Texture and crunch comes from crispy dark chocolate balls and shavings of white chocolate.

Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Tiramisu Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. So light that its 20 layers of crepe nearly melt in the mouth, this Gâteau Mille Crêpes-style tiramisu cake tastes richly of rum, espresso bean, cream and the dark cocoa powder it is dusted in. With soft, airy texture yet structured layers, it tastes like the most perfect tiramisu in crepe cake form.

Vanilla Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

Vanilla Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices

$19.99

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. In the classic style of the French Gâteau Mille Crêpes cake, at least 20 hand-made crepes are layered with cream in this elegant vanilla cake using Madagascar vanilla bean. Though gratifyingly decadent, the cake is simultaneously lighter than air, rich with vanilla bean and cream, nearly dissolving to taste.

Hazelnut Strawberry Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices (Copy)

Hazelnut Strawberry Mille Crêpes Slice Set - 2 Slices (Copy)

$19.99Out of stock

No mix-n-match. 1 flavor per slice set. Taste keynote: Nutty, Creamy, Hint of strawberry 20 subtly sweet layers of comfort with the flavor of nutty toasted hazelnut in every bite. Experience a creaminess that melts in your mouth paired perfectly with a burst of summer from a fresh yet tart strawberry gelée.

Mini Desserts

MUST TRY! Fruit Tart Set - 2 X 3.15”

MUST TRY! Fruit Tart Set - 2 X 3.15”

$11.99

A subtle crisp, filled with layer of cream cheese and fresh fruits

MUST TRY! Mango Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz

MUST TRY! Mango Panna Cotta Set - 2 X 4oz

$11.99

Sink your spoon into the rich, tropical flavor of bold mango, cushioned by a layer of lightly sweetened whole milk cream. Kissed with a light sweetness, it practically melts in your mouth. Take a vacation if only for dessert, traveling through rivers of citrus-spiked fruit and diving into a refreshing pool of buttery custard. Each glass is an exotic vacation you can enjoy anywhere your day takes you.

Accessories

Happy Birthday Topper (1pc)

$2.00

Candle (1pc)

$2.00

Small Bag (for slices and mini desserts)

$3.00

Small Box (for slices and mini desserts)

$2.50

Big Box (for whole cake)

$5.00

Insulated Thermal Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Online and Wholesale Boutique Confectionery focusing on Mille Crêpe Cakes and Mini Desserts

Location

1969 Otoole Way, San Jose, CA 95131

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Küsan Uyghur Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
1516 N 4th Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
The Province
orange star3.6 • 375
1788 N 1st St Ste 10 San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Burgerim San Jose N First
orange star4.3 • 1,173
1751 North 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Sam & Curry - - Creating the Meal of your Dreams!
orange starNo Reviews
1751 North 1st Street San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Dough Zone - San Jose
orange starNo Reviews
1701 lundy ave #100 san jose, CA 95131
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Cuisine - 1715 Lundy Ave, Ste 180
orange starNo Reviews
1715 Lundy Ave STE 180 San Jose, CA 95131
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Westgate
orange star4.6 • 7,444
5399 Prospect Road San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston