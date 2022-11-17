Anvil Bar & Refuge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Anvil Bar

1,008 Reviews

$$

1424B Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Restaurant info

Classic Cocktails To-Go!

Location

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Montrose Cheese & Wine
orange star4.5 • 38
1618 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Siphon Coffee
orange star4.2 • 946
701 W Alabama St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rudyard's British Pub
orange star4.2 • 717
2010 Waugh Dr Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rosie Cannonball
orange star4.5 • 2,866
1620 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston