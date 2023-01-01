Anvil Brewing - Royse City NEW 232 E Main St

- Home
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Anvil Fries
Large order of fries smothered in our house-made beer cheese.
Artichoke Dip
Marinated artichoke hearts in a creamy blend of hot cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Cracklins & Spicy Pimento Dip
Local Favorite! Deep fried pork rinds, tossed in our seasoning blend and served with our house-made pimento cheese dip.
Fry Basket
Fresh, hot, french fries!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern Favorite. Sliced green tomatoes hand breaded in our seasoned flour and deep-fried. Served with our famous Texas remoulade sauce.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle slices dipped in seasoned panko breading and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Giant Pretzel
Three large soft pretzels served with our house-made beer cheese and beer mustard.
Sweet Potato Fries
Deep fried sweet potato fries served with our peppered ketchup.
Wing Basket
12 breaded and deep-fried boneless wings or 9 bone-in wings served with celery and your choice of sauce on the side: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Parmesan, or House-Made BBQ Sauce.
Zucchini Fries
Zucchini spears, tossed in our Italian seasoned flour and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Jalepeno Popper Dip
Hummus
Dip Trio
Spicy Green Beans
FRY BASKET
SALADS
Orchard Salad
Crisp greens with carrots, tomatoes, onions, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles and pecans, topped with seasoned grilled chicken.
Chipotle Chicken
Crisp greens with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, topped with grilled chipotle seasoned chicken breast, fire roasted salsa and avocado on the side.
Beef & Bleu
Crisp greens with tomatoes, red onions, pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles and seasoned & grilled steak.
Chicken Salad
Our house-made chicken salad-shredded chicken, chopped apples, grapes, craisins, red onion, celery & mayo on a bed of crisp greens.
Tuna Salad
Our house-made albacore tuna salad with chunks of dill pickle onions, celery, & our creole beer mustard mayonnaise.
Pot Salad Side
SOUPS
BURGERS
Darby Burger
Our beef patty topped with avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato & honey mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.
Patty Melt
Our beef patty with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and our signature reuben sauce on rye bread.
Plain Jane Burger
Our beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onion on a toasted sourdough bun.
Texas Burger
Our beef patty topped with our smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, red onion, and house-made BBQ sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.
Mushroom & Swiss
Our beef patty topped with sautéed cabernet mushrooms, Swiss cheese & garlic aioli.
Paleo Burger
Beef patty on a bed of spring mix, topped with avocado and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with sweet potato fries.
Bettie Burger
SAMICHES
Reuben
Rye bread piled high with corned beef pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our signature Reuben sauce.
Brisket Sammich
House smoked brisket & BBQ sauce topped with red onion, pickles, & coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Sammich
Chicken Salad, goat cheese, chopped apples, grapes, craisins, red onion and mayo on a toasted croissant.
Tuna Melt
Toasted sourdough bread loaded with tuna salad, sliced tomatoes & melted cheddar cheese.
Magic Mushroom Sammich
Sourdough bun with red wine mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles & our balsamic glaze.
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Sliced green tomatoes hand-breaded in our seasoned flour and deep-fried with lettuce, & bacon with Texas remoulade sauce drizzled on toasted sourdough bread.
Kristins Best Sammi
Byrons Plain Chicken Sammi
ENTREES
Brisket Mac n' Cheese
Green Chili pepper beer cheese macaroni topped with smoked brisket, served with a side of house-made BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Crispy fried chicken breast and fluffy sugar pearl waffles served with butter and our signature whiskey syrup.
Veggie Bowl
Seasoned & grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, and roasted red peppers.
Reuben Mac n' Cheese
Green Chili pepper beer cheese macaroni topped with diced corned beef and pastrami, homemade sauerkraut, our signature Reuben sauce and melted Swiss cheese.
Shrimp & Gouda Grits
A new twist on a hometown favorite. Barbecue glazed shrimp with house-made gouda cheese grits.
Salmon
STEAK
KIDDOS
DESSERTS
SIDES
French Fries
Sweet Pot Fries
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Mashed Potato
Brussel Sprouts
Mixed Veggies
Jalapenos
Ranch
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Hot Bourbon Vin
Creamy Balsamic
Chipotle Ranch
Buffalo
Mango Habanero
Sweet & Sour
Garlic Parm
House-Made BBQ
Shrimp Skewer
BEER
9oz
16oz
Other Drafts
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
WINE
Wine by the GLS
GLS MURPHY
GLS House Cab
GLS Way Maker
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Sauv. Blanc
GLS Prosecco
GLS House Sparkling
Mimosa
Pina Colada Mimosa
Stella Moscato Glass
Wimberly Valley Sweet Red
GLS Brut
Cava
Sparkling Rose
$5'Mimosa
Wine by the BTL
MERCH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
