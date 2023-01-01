A map showing the location of Anvil Brewing - Royse City NEW 232 E Main StView gallery

Anvil Brewing - Royse City NEW 232 E Main St

232 E Main St

Royse City, TX 75189

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Anvil Fries

$8.00

Large order of fries smothered in our house-made beer cheese.

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Marinated artichoke hearts in a creamy blend of hot cheese, served with tortilla chips.

Cracklins & Spicy Pimento Dip

$9.50

Local Favorite! Deep fried pork rinds, tossed in our seasoning blend and served with our house-made pimento cheese dip.

Fry Basket

$5.00

Fresh, hot, french fries!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

Southern Favorite. Sliced green tomatoes hand breaded in our seasoned flour and deep-fried. Served with our famous Texas remoulade sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Dill pickle slices dipped in seasoned panko breading and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Giant Pretzel

$15.00

Three large soft pretzels served with our house-made beer cheese and beer mustard.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Deep fried sweet potato fries served with our peppered ketchup.

Wing Basket

$14.00

12 breaded and deep-fried boneless wings or 9 bone-in wings served with celery and your choice of sauce on the side: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sweet & Sour, Garlic Parmesan, or House-Made BBQ Sauce.

Zucchini Fries

$9.50Out of stock

Zucchini spears, tossed in our Italian seasoned flour and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Jalepeno Popper Dip

$14.00

Hummus

$14.00

Dip Trio

$19.00

Spicy Green Beans

$9.50

FRY BASKET

Southern Swt. Brskt Fries

$13.00

Reuben Fries

$13.00

Magic Mushroom Fries

$12.00

Hot Shrimp Frys

$13.00

Brisket Fries

$13.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Anvil Fries

$8.00

SALADS

Orchard Salad

$15.00

Crisp greens with carrots, tomatoes, onions, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles and pecans, topped with seasoned grilled chicken.

Chipotle Chicken

$15.00

Crisp greens with shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, topped with grilled chipotle seasoned chicken breast, fire roasted salsa and avocado on the side.

Beef & Bleu

$18.00

Crisp greens with tomatoes, red onions, pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles and seasoned & grilled steak.

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Our house-made chicken salad-shredded chicken, chopped apples, grapes, craisins, red onion, celery & mayo on a bed of crisp greens.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Our house-made albacore tuna salad with chunks of dill pickle onions, celery, & our creole beer mustard mayonnaise.

Pot Salad Side

$2.50

SOUPS

French Onion

$6.00+

Voted best soup in 96 counties! Savory red wine and red onion based vegetarian soup, topped with a sourdough crouton & melted Swiss cheese.

French onion

$7.00

Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda

$7.00

French Crock

$7.00

Roasted Cup

$7.00

Specail Soup

$7.00

BURGERS

Darby Burger

$15.75

Our beef patty topped with avocado, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato & honey mustard on a toasted sourdough bun.

Patty Melt

$15.75

Our beef patty with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and our signature reuben sauce on rye bread.

Plain Jane Burger

$15.75

Our beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onion on a toasted sourdough bun.

Texas Burger

$15.75

Our beef patty topped with our smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, red onion, and house-made BBQ sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.75

Our beef patty topped with sautéed cabernet mushrooms, Swiss cheese & garlic aioli.

Paleo Burger

$15.75

Beef patty on a bed of spring mix, topped with avocado and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with sweet potato fries.

Bettie Burger

$15.75

SAMICHES

Reuben

$17.00

Rye bread piled high with corned beef pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our signature Reuben sauce.

Brisket Sammich

$14.50

House smoked brisket & BBQ sauce topped with red onion, pickles, & coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Sammich

$14.00

Chicken Salad, goat cheese, chopped apples, grapes, craisins, red onion and mayo on a toasted croissant.

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Toasted sourdough bread loaded with tuna salad, sliced tomatoes & melted cheddar cheese.

Magic Mushroom Sammich

$14.00

Sourdough bun with red wine mushrooms, goat cheese crumbles & our balsamic glaze.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$14.50

Sliced green tomatoes hand-breaded in our seasoned flour and deep-fried with lettuce, & bacon with Texas remoulade sauce drizzled on toasted sourdough bread.

Kristins Best Sammi

$14.75

Byrons Plain Chicken Sammi

$14.75

ENTREES

Brisket Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Green Chili pepper beer cheese macaroni topped with smoked brisket, served with a side of house-made BBQ sauce.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken breast and fluffy sugar pearl waffles served with butter and our signature whiskey syrup.

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Seasoned & grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, and roasted red peppers.

Reuben Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Green Chili pepper beer cheese macaroni topped with diced corned beef and pastrami, homemade sauerkraut, our signature Reuben sauce and melted Swiss cheese.

Shrimp & Gouda Grits

$16.99

A new twist on a hometown favorite. Barbecue glazed shrimp with house-made gouda cheese grits.

Salmon

$26.00

STEAK

Ribeye Boneless

$27.99

Bone In Ribeye

$26.99

Ny Strip

$24.99

12oz TBone

$24.99

Poor Mans Steak

$19.99

PETITE FILET

$24.99

KIDDOS

Kids Chicken Bites & Fries

$9.00

Served with one canned soda.

Kids Corn Dog & Fries

$9.00

Served with one canned soda.

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Served with one canned soda.

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Waffles & Chicken Bites

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pretzel

$5.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing

Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream and house made Root Beer

Stout Float

$9.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$8.00

4 Alarm

$9.00Out of stock

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Hot Bourbon Vin

$0.50

Creamy Balsamic

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

House-Made BBQ

$0.50

Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

BEER

9oz

9oz Cerveza

$4.00Out of stock

9oz Esb

$4.00Out of stock

9oz Hump

$2.00Out of stock

9oz Chocolate Stout

$5.00

9oz Colonial Porter

$5.00Out of stock

9oz Cherry Chocolate Stout

$5.00Out of stock

9oz Brown Ale

$4.00Out of stock

9oz IPA Double

$7.00Out of stock

9oz IPA

$7.00Out of stock

9oz Wheat

$4.00Out of stock

16oz

16oz Cerveza

$6.00

16oz Esb

$6.00

16oz Hump

$6.00

16oz Chocolate Stout

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Colonial Porter

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Cherry Chocolate Stout

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Brown Ale

$6.00

16oz Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Other Drafts

ready peggy

$5.00

6th floor porter

$6.00

machete

$6.00Out of stock

coco anejo

$7.00

dopplebock

$6.00

dbl berry cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

locust blackberry

$6.00

patio pounder

$6.00Out of stock

Draft DosEquis

$6.00

Draft Coors Light

$6.00

Draft Modelo

$6.00

Draft Shiner

$6.00

Draft Yeungling

$6.00

Draft Miller Light

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Mic Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Can Beer

Cider

$6.00

Seltzer

$5.00

WINE

Wine by the GLS

GLS MURPHY

$8.00

GLS House Cab

$7.00

GLS Way Maker

$8.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Sauv. Blanc

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

GLS House Sparkling

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Pina Colada Mimosa

$9.00

Stella Moscato Glass

$6.00

Wimberly Valley Sweet Red

$7.00

GLS Brut

$7.00

Cava

$8.00

Sparkling Rose

$7.00

$5'Mimosa

$5.00

Wine by the BTL

BTL Bonanza Cab

$30.00

BTL Way Maker

$32.00

BTL Malbec

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Stella Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Sauv. Blanc

$30.00

BTL Prosecco

$32.00

BTL House Sparkling

$28.00

Mocato Bottle

$22.00

Wimberly Valley Sweet

$29.00

Sparkling Rose

$28.00

NA BEVERAGES

RS Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr P

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Leamonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Kids Beverage

MERCH

Growlers

Growler 64oz

$8.00

Anvil Mug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

232 E Main St, Royse City, TX 75189

Directions

