Anvil Meat Market and Deli
453 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Anvil Meat Market and Deli is a new addition to a long tradition of meat shops in the heart of Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village. We offer quality Beef, Pork,Poultry, and Seafood with a focus on traditional smoked meats and Czech specialties with a decidedly laid back deli vibe.
Location
92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids
PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurant
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids - NewBo
4.1 • 1,042
1125 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurant
More near Cedar Rapids