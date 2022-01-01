Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

453 Reviews

$$

92 16th Ave SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Popular Items

Craft Your Deli Sandwich
Italian
Waffle Fries

Cold Sandwiches

Craft Your Deli Sandwich

$7.95

All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.

BLT

$7.95

House Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough, Marble Rye, Gluten-Free Bread or Low Carb Wrap.

Chicken/Tuna Salad

$9.95

Choice of Anvil Chicken or Ahi Tuna Salad on Sourdough, Marble Rye, Gluten-Free Bread or Low Carb Wrap.

Harvester

$9.95Out of stock

Cooked Ham, Roast Beef, Bologna and Roasted Turkey on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.

House Club

$11.95Out of stock

Roast Turkey, Pit Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, House Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Anvil Dill Spread on a Sub, Sourdough, Marble Rye, Gluten-Free Bread or Low Carb Wrap.

Italian

Italian

$9.49

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.

Russian

$8.95Out of stock

• 12” white or wheat sub with Turkey, Bologna and Coleslaw • Comes with your choice of toppings and Russian dressing

Seafood Spectacular

$6.75+

Anvil Seafood Salad Sub Sandwich. (Ask for Anvil Dill Spread!)

Make it a Combo!

$2.95

Hot Sandwiches

• Anvil Czech Sausage Patty (6oz) (Snouts, Tongue, Liver!) with beer caramelized onions, Kraut, whole grain mustard on toasted sourdough or marble rye bread

Iowa-Size Pastrami

$12.95Out of stock

8 oz Anvil Pastrami. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread with Whole Grain Mustard and your choice of side. (Don’t ask us for mayo without a Nebraska ID!)

Anvil-Size Pastrami

$18.95Out of stock

16 oz Anvil Pastrami. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread with Whole Grain Mustard and your choice of side. (Don’t ask us for mayo without a Nebraska ID!)

Iowa-Size Corned Beef

$12.95Out of stock

8 oz Anvil Corned Beef. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread with Whole Grain Mustard and your choice of side. (Don’t ask us for mayo without a Nebraska ID!)

Anvil-Size Corned Beef

$18.95Out of stock

• 16oz Anvil Corned Beef. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread with Whole Grain Mustard and your choice of side. (Don’t ask us for mayo without a Nebraska ID!)

Polish or Andouille Sausage

$9.95

House-Smoked split and griddled Polish or Spicy Andouille Sausage, served with Beer Caramelized Onions, Kraut, and Whole Grain Mustard on a French Roll.

The Cuban

$11.95Out of stock

House Pulled Pork, Pit Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Honey Beer Mustard on a French Roll.

Butcher Loaf

$8.95Out of stock

Anvil Czech Meatloaf sandwich with Kraut, and melted Swiss. Served on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free bread.

Reuben or Rachel

$9.95Out of stock

Anvil Corned Beef or Deli Roasted Turkey with Kraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.

Philly

$9.95Out of stock

Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Grilled Peppers and Beer Caramelized Onions with American Cheese on a French Roll.

French Dip

$9.95Out of stock

Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.

BBQ pulled pork or Jackfruit

$8.95

Smoked Citrus Chipotle Pork or Jackfruit with BBQ sauce on a Squishy Bun

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Anvil Roasted Ahi Tuna Steak Salad, Caramelized Onions, and Swiss Cheese on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.

Monster Grilled Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Two slices each of Cheddar, Gouda, and Havarti on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.

Make it a Combo!

$2.95

Combos and Specials

Carolina Fries Combo

Carolina Fries Combo

$11.95Out of stock

Generous portion of Waffle fries, Citrus Chipotle pulled pork, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion with a large side of Ranch and a Fountain Drink.

Gyro - a la carte

$5.99
Gyros Combo

Gyros Combo

$7.95

Gyro with Tzatziki, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lettuce. Choose your chips and fountain drink

Smoked Brisket Sandwich Combo

Smoked Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.95Out of stock

Chopped brisket sammich! Generous portion of smoked brisket with our house rub, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, giant pickle, waffle fries and a fountain drink.

Salads and Desserts

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Anvil Roasted Chicken Breast, Croutons, Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing.

Chef

$10.95

Turkey, Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of Dressing.

Cobb

$11.95

Romaine, Ham, Anvil Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Choice of Dressing.

Crab Louie

$11.95Out of stock

Lump Crabmeat, Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Anvil Bacon, Lemon, Signature Crab Louie Dressing.

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Lady! Comes with choice of fruit sauce.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

New York Style Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Lady! Comes with Dulce de Leche

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Waffle Fries

$3.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Whole Deli Pickle

$1.00

Hickory Barbeque

$1.75

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.75

Original Kettle Chips

$1.75

Sea Salt Vinegar

$1.75

Sour Cream Chive

$1.75

Potato Salad

$2.95

Pasta Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Whole Deli Pickle

$1.00

Side of Extra Dressing

Side of Dill Spread

$0.75

Soup

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$5.95

Chicken Noodle Cup

$3.50

Soup of the Day Bowl - Tomato Herb

$5.95Out of stock

Soup of the Day Cup - Tomato Herb

$3.50Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Fountain

$1.95

Monster Energy

$2.95

Monster Energy Zero

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anvil Meat Market and Deli is a new addition to a long tradition of meat shops in the heart of Cedar Rapids' Czech Village. We offer quality Beef, Pork,Poultry, and Seafood with a focus on traditional smoked meats and Czech specialties with a decidedly laid back deli vibe.

Website

Location

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Directions

Anvil Meat Market and Deli image
Anvil Meat Market and Deli image
Anvil Meat Market and Deli image

