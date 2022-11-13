A map showing the location of Anwars Kitchen Culver CityView gallery

Anwars Kitchen Culver City

review star

No reviews yet

6000 Sepulveda Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pita

Pita, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions with Parsley. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma & Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Lettuce, Hummus, & Tahini Sauce.
Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$15.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$15.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$14.95

Pita, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic & tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$13.95

Pita, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Wrap

Tortilla, Tomato, Pickles, Onions. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Lettuce, Hummus, and Tahini Sauce.
AK Ultimate Vegan Wrap

AK Ultimate Vegan Wrap

$16.95

Tortilla, Falafel, Cauliflower, Eggplant, Fries, Pickled Turnips, Tomato, Hummus. Served with Hummus & Pita chips or Seasoned Fries.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$15.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$15.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$14.95

Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.95

Tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Includes hummus and tahini sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.

Plate

Hummus, Salad (Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette), Yellow Rice, Pita Bread. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Pickled Turnip and Tahini Sauce.

Falafel Plate

$15.95

Served on a bed of mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, pickled veggies, hummus, pita bread, and tahini sauce.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$17.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Gyro Plate

$16.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Grilled Veggie Plate

$15.95

Mushroom, Zucchini, Squash, White Onion, Red & Green Peppers. Served with Yellow Rice, Salad (Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, and Balsamic Vinaigrette), Tahini, Hummus, and Pita Bread.

Combo Plate/Beef and Chicken Shawarma

$17.95

served with rice, hummus and salad

Combo Plate/Gyro and Chicken Shawarma

$17.95

Combo Plate/Beef Shawarma and Gyro

$17.95

Anwar Style

Choice of meat served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeño, and parsley.
Anwar Style Beef Shawarma

Anwar Style Beef Shawarma

$15.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of tahini and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Gyro

Anwar Style Gyro

$15.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of tzatziki and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Chicken Shawarma

Anwar Style Chicken Shawarma

$14.95

Served on a bed of seasoned fries, pita chips, thousand island, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, and parsley. Includes a side of garlic and spicy sauce.

Anwar Style Falafel

$14.95

Salad Bowls

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Beef Shawarma includes Tahini Sauce. Chicken Shawarma includes Garlic Sauce. Gyro includes Tzatziki Sauce. Falafel includes Tahini Sauce.
Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl

Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl

$15.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.

Gyro Salad Bowl

Gyro Salad Bowl

$15.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl

Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl

$14.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.

Falafel Salad Bowl

Falafel Salad Bowl

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and tahini sauce.

Greek Salad Bowl

Greek Salad Bowl

$13.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Sides

Cheese Barak

$8.95Out of stock

Kibbeh (3Pieces)

$8.95
Hummus & Pita Bread

Hummus & Pita Bread

$6.95

Hummus drizzled with olive oil, paprika, and parsley. Served with warm pita bread.

Side of Falafel (3 Pieces)

3 pieces. Served w/ Tahini.

House Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side of Seasoned Fries

Side of Seasoned Fries

$5.50

Side of Pita (4 Pieces)

$1.95

Side of Pita Chips

$1.95

Side of Yellow Rice

$4.95

Side of Beef Shawarma

$8.95

Side of Chicken Shawarma

$7.95

Side of Gyro

$8.95

Side of Grilled Veggies

$8.95

Side of Pickled Veggies

$3.95

Side of Pickles 2oz

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers 2oz

$1.00

Side of Jalapeños 2oz

$1.00

Dessert

Two Pistachio or Walnut Made in-house fresh daily. (Pictured: Walnut Baklava)

Pistachio Baklava

$6.95
Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$6.50

Two Pieces. Made fresh in-house daily.

Pistachio Stuffed Dates

$6.95

Walnut Stuffed Dates

$6.25

Sauces

2oz

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Hummus

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Roasted Red Tomato Salsa

$0.75

Tomatillo Green Salsa

$0.75

Red Chili Sauce

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

RAMADAN 2022

Adult

$29.95

Kids

$12.95

Beverage

Organic Hibiscus Tea

$4.95

IZZE Sparkling Blackberry

$3.50

IZZE Sparkling Peach

$3.50Out of stock

IZZE Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.50Out of stock

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

Bottled Coke

16 oz

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

16 oz

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

16 oz

Bottled Orange Fanta

$2.50

16 oz

Bottled Water

$2.50

Tree Top Apple Juice

$2.50

Sultan Cola (White)

$4.00Out of stock

Sultan Lemon (Blue)

$4.00Out of stock

Sultan Orange (Orange)

$4.00Out of stock

Sultan Power (Black)

$4.00Out of stock

Merch

Aprons

$20.00

Beanies

$15.00

Face Mask

$5.00

Hats

$17.00

Hoodies

$25.00

T-Shirts

$30.00

Catering Platters

Mediterranean Platter

$79.00

Arabic Style Wraps

$75.00

AK Shawarma Tacos

$70.00

Baklava Platter

$67.00

Kibbeh Platter

$40.00

Cheese Barak Platter

$38.00

Grilled Vegetables Platter

$30.00

Hummus Platter w/ Pita Bread

$21.00

Falafel Platter

$21.00

Catering Sides

Fattoush Salad

$39.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$28.00

Greek Salad

$35.00

Yellow Rice

$30.00

Babaghanoush

$24.00

House-made Marinated Olives

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Herbie Burger - 5660 Selmaraine Drive K05
orange starNo Reviews
5660 Selmaraine Drive K05 Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Winsome Café
orange starNo Reviews
6080 Center Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
6081 Center Drive #203 Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
The Court Café - 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5496 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Mike's New York Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 608
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D Los Angeles, CA 90056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston