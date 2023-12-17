- Home
- /
- Newport News
- /
- Anya Thai Cuisine - 12454 Warwick Blvd
Anya Thai Cuisine 12454 Warwick Blvd
No reviews yet
12454 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA 23606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- A1 Satay$8.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- A2 Fresh Summer Rolls$6.95
Rice paper wrapped around fresh green leave, bean sprout, cucumber, carrot, basil leaves, steamed shrimp, served with homemade peanut dip
- A3 Crispy Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A4 Crab Rangkoon$6.95
Crabstick, celery, white onion, carrot, cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins.
- A5 Thai Dumpling <Steamed or Fried>$6.95
Chicken, pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>
- A6 Anya Dumpling$7.95
Steamed dumplings in red curry sauce
- A7 Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom, served with homemade sweet chili sauce
- A8 Crispy Tofu$5.95
Deep-fried fresh tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and toasted peanut
- A9 Money Bags$7.95
Crispy wonton wrapped and stuffed with chicken, carrots, com and peanuts served with sweet and sour sauce
- A10 Crispy Sea Salt Calamari$10.95
Deliciously deep-fried calamari, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A11 Fried Wonton$6.95
Crispy fried Thai wontons stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
- A12 Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Crispy shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
- A13 Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.95
Marinated chicken, stir-fried with green onion, water chestnut, topped with crispy rice, served with homemade peanut sauce.
- A14 Crispy Shrimp Roll$7.95
Wonton roll, filled with shrimp and deep fried to crispy perfection and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A15 Steamed Mussels$9.95
Hoy-op steamed mussels, garnished with basil, red onion and lemongrass, then served with a side of Thai seafood sauce.
Soup
- S7 Tom Yum Soup$6.95
Spicy lemongrass soup, filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and lime, then finished with your choice of meat.
- S8 Tom Kha Soup$6.95
Coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, scallion, lime leaf, galangal, and fresh lemongrass.
- S9 Clear Crystal Noodle Soup$6.95
Fragrant broth filled crystal noodles, mixed veggies and choice of meat
- S10 Wonton Soup$6.95
Chicken and pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with mixed vegetables, roasted garlic and a sprinkle of pepper in a savory, clear broth.
- S11 Rice Soup$6.95
Simple, but savory broth filled with fresh ginger, garlic, celery, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Salad
- S1 House Salad$8.95
Lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy wonton skin, and tofu, serve with homemade peanut sauce
- S2 Papaya Salad, Thai or Lao Style$8.95
Julienned green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, tomatoes, tossed with homemade, spicy lime dressing.
- S3 Larb, Chicken or Beef$8.95
A traditional Thai salad with minced meat, mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, cilantro, aromatic kaffir lime and mint leaves.
- S4 Yum Seafood$12.95
Seafood salad filled with shrimp, calamari, mussels and crabstick, mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro.
- S5 Yum Yum$10.95
Your choice of chicken, prok or beef, mixed with spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
- S6 Yum Woon Sen$12.95
Shrimp, mussels, and squid mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
Stir-Fried Dishes
- F1 Pad Ka Pow$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with chili garlic, white onions, bell pepper, carrots, green beans and fresh basil leaves in light brown sauce
- F2 Sweet & Sour$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with carrots, onions, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomatoes in sweet and sour tomato sauce
- F3 Best Ginger$13.95
Choice of meat, shredded, fresh ginger, mushrooms, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper in ginger black bean sauce
- F4 Garlic Flavor$13.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried in light garlic sauce, black pepper, carrots, onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
- F5 Broccoli Lover$13.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with fresh, steamed broccoli in a light brown sauce
- F6 Vegetable Delight$13.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried with mixed vegetables and mushrooms in a light brown sauce
- F7 Thai Cashew$13.95
Choice of meat sautéed with onion, scallions, mushrooms, carrot, bell pepper, and cashews in a savory, homemade sauce
- F8 Anya Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken breast with homemade garlic chili sauce, green bean, and carrots
- F9 Rama$13.95
Choice of meat, streamed mixed vegetable mixed in special peanut sauce
Fried Rice
- R1 Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat, or veggie stir-fried rice with, tomato, onion, scallions, and egg
- R2 Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Choice of meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
- R3 Basil Fried Rice with Ground Chicken! Yum!!$13.95
- R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp and chicken stir-fried with rice, egg, pineapple, raisins, carrot, and cashew nut
- R5 Curry Fried Rice - Red or Green$13.95
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice and your choice of red or green curry in coconut milk
- R6 Crab Meat Fried Rice$17.95
Crab meat stir fried with jasmine rice, egg scallions and white onion
- R7 Kow Pad Prik Pow$13.95Out of stock
Choice of meat, stir-fried with rice, onion, mushroom, carrot and fresh basil leaves, all in a chili paste sauce.
Curry
- C1 Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C2 Green Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C3 Panang Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, homemade curry pastes in coconut milk, with bell pepper, and basil leaves
- C4 Massaman Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, mixed with slow-cooked onions and potatoes, in coconut milk and massaman curry paste, with carrots, and peanuts
Noodles
- N1 Pad Thai$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarind sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
- N2 Drunken Noodles$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, basil leaves, onion, tomato, and bell pepper
- N3 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, broccoli and egg in a sweet soy sauce
- N4 Pad Woon Sen$13.95
Crystal noodles stir-fried with carrot, onion, scallion, baby corn, tomatoes, and egg and choice of meat
- N5 Lo Mein$13.95
Lo mein noodles stir-fried with you choice of meat, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onion, scallion, and mushroom
- N6 Cashew Noodles$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, and broccoli. Topped with your choice of meat and fried wonton
- N7 Anya Yummm Noodles$13.95
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, fried garlic, and crispy fried wonton with your choice of meat in homemade spicy sweet soy sauce
- N8 Thai Noodle Soup$13.95
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, with your choice of meat and broth <Beef or Chicken Broth>
Sides
Drinks
Dessert
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- A1 Satay$8.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Curry Puffs$6.95
2 pieces. Golden deep-fried curry puffs stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions, tomatoes. Served with cucumber sauce
- A2 Fresh Summer Rolls$6.95
Rice paper wrapped around fresh green leave, bean sprout, cucumber, carrot, basil leaves, steamed shrimp, served with homemade peanut dip
- A3 Crispy Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage, and carrot. Served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A4 Crab Rangkoon$6.95
Crabstick, celery, white onion, carrot, cream cheese wrapped in wonton skins.
- A5 Thai Dumpling <Steamed or Fried>$6.95
Chicken, pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>
- A6 Anya Dumpling$7.95
Steamed dumplings in red curry sauce
- A7 Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom, served with homemade sweet chili sauce
- A8 Crispy Tofu$5.95
Deep-fried fresh tofu, served with sweet chili sauce and toasted peanut
- A9 Money Bags$7.95
Crispy wonton wrapped and stuffed with chicken, carrots, com and peanuts served with sweet and sour sauce
- A10 Crispy Sea Salt Calamari$10.95
Deliciously deep-fried calamari, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
- A11 Fried Wonton$6.95
Crispy fried Thai wontons stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
- A12 Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Crispy shrimp tempura served with sweet and sour sauce
- A13 Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.95
Marinated chicken, stir-fried with green onion, water chestnut, topped with crispy rice, served with homemade peanut sauce.
- A14 Crispy Shrimp Roll$7.95
- A15 Steamed Mussels$9.95
Soup
- S7 Tom Yum Soup$6.95
Spicy lemongrass soup, filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and lime, then finished with your choice of meat.
- S8 Tom Kha Soup$6.95
Coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, scallion, lime leaf, galangal, and fresh lemongrass.
- S9 Clear Crystal Noodle Soup$6.95
Fragrant broth filled crystal noodles, mixed veggies and choice of meat
- S10 Wonton Soup$6.95
Chicken and pork, wrapped in wonton skin, served with mixed vegetables, roasted garlic and a sprinkle of pepper in a savory, clear broth.
- S11 Rice Soup$6.95
Simple, but savory broth filled with fresh ginger, garlic, celery, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Salad
- S1 House Salad$8.95
Lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy wonton skin, and tofu, serve with homemade peanut sauce
- S2 Papaya Salad, Thai or Lao Style$8.95
Julienned green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, tomatoes, tossed with homemade, spicy lime dressing.
- S3 Larb, Chicken or Beef$8.95
A traditional Thai salad with minced meat, mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, cilantro, aromatic kaffir lime and mint leaves.
- S5 Yum Yum$10.95
Your choice of chicken, prok or beef, mixed with spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
- S6 Yum Woon Sen$12.95
Shrimp, mussels, and squid mixed with fresh, spicy lime juice, tomatoes, onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro.
Lunch Stir-Fried Dishes
- Pad Ka Pow$10.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with chili garlic, white onions, bell pepper, carrots, green beans and fresh basil leaves in light brown sauce
- Sweet & Sour$10.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with carrots, onions, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple, tomatoes in sweet and sour tomato sauce
- Best Ginger$10.95
Choice of meat, shredded ginger, mushroom, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper in ginger black bean sauce
- Garlic Flavor$10.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried in light garlic sauce, black pepper, carrots, onions, and bell pepper, mushroom
- Broccoli Lover$10.95
Choice of meat, sautéed with fresh steamed broccoli in light brown sauce
- Vegetable Delight$10.95
Choice of meat, stir-fried with mixed vegetable and mushroom in light brown sauce
- Thai Cashew$10.95
Choice of meat sautéed with onion, scallion, mushroom, carrot, bell pepper, and cashew nut in savory homemade sauce
- Anya Chicken$12.95
Crispy chicken breast with homemade garlic chili sauce, green bean, and carrot
- F9 Rama$13.95
Choice of meat, streamed mixed vegetable mixed in special peanut sauce
Lunch Fried Rice
- R1 Thai Fried Rive$10.95
Choice of meat, or veggies stir-fried rice with, tomatoes, onions, scallions, and egg
- R2 Basil Fried Rice$10.95
Choice of meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
- R3 Basil Fried Rice with Ground Chicken$10.95
- R4 Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp and chicken stir-fried rice with egg, pineapples, raisins, carrot, and cashew nut
- R5 Curry Fried Rice$10.95
Choice of meat stir-fried rice with your choice of curry in coconut milk
- R6 Crab Meat Fried Rice$14.95
- R7 Kow Pad Prik Pow$10.95Out of stock
Lunch Curry
- Red Curry$10.95
Choice of meat, red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoot, basil leaves, and bell pepper
- Green Curry$10.95
Choice of meat, green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves
- Yellow Curry$10.95
Choice of meat, yellow curry paste in coconut milk, with pineapple, carrot, potatoes, and onion
- Panang Curry$10.95
Choice of meat, homemade curry pastes in coconut milk, with bell pepper, basil leaves
- Massaman Curry$10.95
Choice of meat, orions & potatoes well-cooked in coconut milk and massaman curry paste, carrot, and peanut
Lunch Noodle
- Pad Thai$10.95
Stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat in a tangy tamarind sauce along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
- Drunken Noodles$10.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, basil leaves, onion, tomatoes, and bell pepper
- Pad See Ew$10.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg in sweet soy sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$10.95
Stir-fried crystal noodles with choice of meat, carrot, onion, scallion, baby com, tomatoes, and egg
- Lo Mein$10.95
Stir-fried lo mein noodles with choice of meat, broccoli, carrot, baby com, onion, scallion, and mushroom
- Cashew Noodles$10.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of meat, cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, broccoli. Topped with fried wonton
- Anya Yummm Noodles$10.95
Steamed thin rice noodles, choice of meat, bean sprouts, scallion, fried garlic, and crispy fried wonton in homemade sweet soy sauce
- Thai Noodle Soup$13.95
Steamed thin rice noodles with your choice of meat and broth, bean sprouts, scallion, ground peanut
Sides
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving a variety of Thai dishes, with an emphasis on achieving cultural authenticity through traditional Thai cuisine.
12454 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606