Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anytime Arepa

review star

No reviews yet

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Arepa GF
Beef Arepa (Shredded Brisket) GF
Veggie Arepa GF

Venezuelan Arepas

Bread made out of white corn with a choice of fillings
Beef Arepa (Shredded Brisket) GF

Beef Arepa (Shredded Brisket) GF

$13.99

Traditional shredded beef Arepa

Chicken Arepa GF

Chicken Arepa GF

$12.99

Traditional chicken Arepa

Pork Arepa GF

Pork Arepa GF

$12.99Out of stock

Traditional slow cooked pork Arepa

Veggie Arepa GF

Veggie Arepa GF

$12.99

Black beans and fried sweet plantains

Queen Arepa / Reina Pepiada GF

Queen Arepa / Reina Pepiada GF

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken and Avocado salad

Breakfast Arepa GF

Breakfast Arepa GF

$12.99Out of stock

Scrambed eggs and bacon

Ham and Cheese Arepa GF

$12.99Out of stock

Cooked ham and Gouda cheese

Widow Arepa / La Viuda

Widow Arepa / La Viuda

$6.00

Solely the Arepa bread. Fresh and cooked from the griddle. No stuffings at all.

Cheese Arepa

Cheese Arepa

$11.99

Any combination of cheeses

Venezuelan Empanadas

Deep fried Empanadas, made out of white corn, GF.
Ground Beef Empanada GF

Ground Beef Empanada GF

$6.99

Traditional ground beef Empanada

Chicken Empanada GF

Chicken Empanada GF

$6.99

Traditional chicken Empanada Choice of Salsa is included in.

Shredded Beef Empanada GF

Shredded Beef Empanada GF

$6.99Out of stock

Empanada de Carne Mechada Choice of Salsa is included in.

Cheese Empanada GF

Cheese Empanada GF

$6.99

Traditional Cheese Empanada Choice of Salsa is included in.

Domino Empanada GF

Domino Empanada GF

$6.99

Black beans and White cheese Choice of Salsa is included in.

Pabellon Empanada GF

Pabellon Empanada GF

$6.99

Beef, Sweet Plantains and Beans Choice of Salsa is included in.

Mini Empanadas GF

Mini Empanadas GF

$17.99

2 Cheese, 2 Chicken, 2 Beef Choice of two Salsas is included in.

Venezuelan Cravings

Tostones & Salsa GF

Tostones & Salsa GF

$11.99

6 pieces Basket with Salsa

Pastelitos NOT GF

Pastelitos NOT GF

$11.99

3 Chicken, 3 Beef Pastelitos Choice of two Salsas is included in.

Tequenos NOT GF

Tequenos NOT GF

$11.99Out of stock

6 pieces Basket with Pink Salsa

Nutella Bites (Tequenos) NOT GF

Nutella Bites (Tequenos) NOT GF

$11.99Out of stock

6 pieces Basket

Extras & Sides

Extra Garlic Salsa 1.5Oz

Extra Garlic Salsa 1.5Oz

$1.00

Mayo Based garlic salsa, GF

Extra Avocado Salsa 1.5Oz

Extra Avocado Salsa 1.5Oz

$1.00

V, VG, GF All greens mixed in house

Extra Spicy Salsa 1.5Oz

Extra Spicy Salsa 1.5Oz

$1.00

V, VG, GF Fresh tomatoes based/Smoky

Extra Pink Salsa1.5Oz

$1.00

Mayo based, original salsa, GF

Side Of Sweet Fried Plantains 8Oz GF

Side Of Sweet Fried Plantains 8Oz GF

$4.99

Sweet fried plantains

Side Of Black Beans 8Oz GF

Side Of Black Beans 8Oz GF

$4.99

Black beans with sofrito base

Side of Pork 8Oz

$4.99

Shredded Pork

Side of Queen/Reina Pepiada Salad 8Oz

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken and Avocado salad

Drinks

Passion Fruit Juice 16 Oz GF

$4.99

100% Natural juice from pulp

Iced Tea 16Oz GF

$4.99

Sweet Tea with Lemon Flavor

Coconut Water 17Oz GOYA

$4.99

Coconut water with pulp

Boxed Water 500ml

$4.00

Purified water pH neutral

Boxed Watwer LEMON flavor 500ml

$4.00

Purified water pH neutral. Lemon Flavor

Malta Maltin

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Anytime Arepa is offering an authentic Venezuelan food experience to Milwaukee. Come and taste our fresh Arepas and empanadas, all Gluten free. Feel the Caribbean, enjoy the flavors.

Website

Location

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Dish Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Milwaukee
orange star4.2 • 2,211
714 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Make Waves
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Flourchild
orange starNo Reviews
722 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston