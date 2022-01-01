Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson

review star

No reviews yet

1650 S Harbor Blvd,

Suite C

Anaheim, CA 92802

Order Again

Popular Items

Spam Musubi
Chicken Katsu
Teriyaki Chicken

Combos

Teri Combo

$18.99
Teri Trio

Teri Trio

$21.99
Feast

Feast

$24.49
Teri Beef & Shrimp

Teri Beef & Shrimp

$20.49
Teri Chicken & Shrimp

Teri Chicken & Shrimp

$17.49
Teri Pork & Shrimp

Teri Pork & Shrimp

$17.49
Seafood Mix

Seafood Mix

$22.49

Panko-crisp Mahi Mahi & Butterfly Shrimp

Locomoco

Locomoco

$15.49

Specials

Hawaiian Plate

Hawaiian Plate

$17.99

Pork LauLau & Kalua Pork with Cabbage

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$14.99
Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.99
Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$17.49
Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$15.49

Pork Adobo

$15.49
Vegetable Stir Fry w/Tofu

Vegetable Stir Fry w/Tofu

$15.99

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$18.49
Mahimahi

Mahimahi

$18.49

Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$16.99
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.99

Pork

Pork Teriyaki

Pork Teriyaki

$15.99
Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$16.49
Pork Laulau

Pork Laulau

$16.99

Beef

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$19.99

Saimin

Regular Saimin

Regular Saimin

$11.99
Special Saimin

Special Saimin

$12.99

Musubi

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.29
Portuguese Sausage Musubi

Portuguese Sausage Musubi

$3.29
Hawaiian Hot Dog Musubi

Hawaiian Hot Dog Musubi

$3.29
Chicken Musubi

Chicken Musubi

$3.29
Beef Musubi

Beef Musubi

$3.99
Pork Musubi

Pork Musubi

$3.29
Shrimp Musubi

Shrimp Musubi

$3.99
Shanghai Lumpia Musubi

Shanghai Lumpia Musubi

$3.99

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Pupus

Shanghai Rolls

Shanghai Rolls

$5.99
Vegetable Rolls

Vegetable Rolls

$5.99
Manapua

Manapua

$2.99+
Anytime Fries

Anytime Fries

$12.99

All Day Breakfast

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$10.49
Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$10.49
Vienna Sausage & Eggs

Vienna Sausage & Eggs

$10.49
Island Breakfast Combo

Island Breakfast Combo

$12.49

Sides

White Rice

$2.49

Mac Salad

$4.99

Side Of Fries

$6.99

Kim Chi

$4.49
Lomi Lomi Salmon

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$4.49
Kalua Pork (Side)

Kalua Pork (Side)

$12.99
Pork Laulau (Side)

Pork Laulau (Side)

$12.99

Sauces

Brown Gravy Side

$3.50

Katsu Sauce

$1.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$2.89
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69

Water Bottle

$2.69
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.49
Red Bull Regular

Red Bull Regular

$4.49

Coconut Juice Drink w/Pulp

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food

1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Suite C, Anaheim, CA 92802

