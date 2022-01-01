Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach

295 Reviews

$$

1252 Beryl St

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Teri Combo
Garlic Chicken

Combos

Teri Combo

$15.99

Teri Trio

$18.99

Feast

$22.99

Teri Beef & Shrimp

$17.49

Teri Chicken & Shrimp

$15.49

Teri Pork & Shrimp

$15.49

Seafood Mix

$19.99

Locomoco

$13.99

Specials

Aloha Friday

Aloha Friday

$16.99

Pork LauLau with Pork Kalua Cabbage and LomiLomi

Vegetable Curry

$14.49

$13.89

Chicken Katsu Curry

$15.99

Shrimp Curry

$16.49

Chicken Adobo

$15.49Out of stock

Pork Adobo

$15.49Out of stock

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Mahimahi

$17.99

Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Pork

Pork Teriyaki

$13.99

Kalua Pork

$14.99

Pork Laulau

$14.99

Beef

Beef Teriyaki

$18.99

Saimin

Regular Saimin

$11.99

Special Saimin

$12.99

Musubi

Spam Musubi

$2.99

Portuguese Sausage Musubi

$2.99

Hawaiian Hot Dog Musubi

$2.99

Chicken Musubi

$2.99

Beef Musubi

$3.99

Pork Musubi

$2.99

Shrimp Musubi

$3.99

Shanghai Lumpia Musubi

$3.99

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Pupus

Shanghai Rolls

$5.99

Vegetable Rolls

$5.99
Manapua

Manapua

$2.99+
Anytime Fries

Anytime Fries

$10.99

All Day Breakfast

Spam & Eggs

Spam & Eggs

$10.49
Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

Portuguese Sausage & Eggs

$10.49
Vienna Sausage & Eggs

Vienna Sausage & Eggs

$10.49

Island Breakfast Combo

$12.49

Desserts

Malasadas

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Bread Ala-Mode

$9.99Out of stock

Assorted Cakes & Cookies

$5.89

Sides

White Rice

$2.49

Mac Salad

$3.99

Pork Laulau (Side)

$9.99

Kalua Pork (Side)

$9.99

Side Of Fries

$3.99

Kim Chi

$4.49

Scoop of Aloha

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$4.49Out of stock

Sauces

Brown Gravy Side

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Aioli Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Snacks

Hawaiian Host "HELLO KITTY"

$5.89Out of stock

Hawaiian Host "SURFER"

$5.89Out of stock

Kauai Kookies "CHOCO CHIP/ MAC"

$5.89

Kauai Kookies "COCONUT KRISPIES"

$5.89

Kauai Kookies "GUAVA MACADAMIA"

$5.89

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

$2.89

Fountain Soda

$2.69

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.49

Red Bull Regular

$4.49

Superstrong Energy

$4.49Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food

Website

Location

1252 Beryl St, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

