ANZIE BLUE

2111 Belcourt Avenue

101

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

Beignets
Grilled Cheese
Build Your Own Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast

Beignets

Beignets

$12.00

deep fried to perfection and coated with powdered sugar

Breakfast Chicken Board

Breakfast Chicken Board

$40.00

fried chicken, waffles, biscuits, gravy, bacon, fruit with jellies, honey and cream cheese

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00
Breakfast Sausage Board

Breakfast Sausage Board

$40.00

french toast sticks, silverdollar pancakes, country sausage, Conecuh sausage and fruit served with blueberry syrup, strawberry syrup and chocolate chips

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

$20.00

Choose 2 meat choices (Bacon, Conecuh, Country sausage, Chicken sausage, Lox), 2side items, 2 eggs your way with (toast, biscuit, or bagel) & Jam

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

choice of meat, choice of bread, choice of egg and choice of side

Build Your Own Breakfast Tacos

Build Your Own Breakfast Tacos

$18.00

choice of meat flour or corn tortilla scrambled eggs and shredded cheese with choice of side

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$18.00

choose 3 mushrooms,spinach,tomato,pepper and onion mix, feta, swiss, cheddar, ham, bacn, counrty sausage, chicken sausage, conecuh sausage,or Lox each additional item $1 served with toast or biscuit &jam

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

2 breaded chicken fillets fluffy belgian waffle serverd with honey butter and syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$17.00

custard french toast with Belle Meade Burbon drunken berries

Nutella Toast

$16.00

wheat bread with nutella topped with bananas blueberries and strawberries drizzled with honey

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

smoked gouda grits and blackened shrimp served with peppers, onions, bacon, and conecuh sausage in a Lafitte sauce

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Breakfast Sides

3 biscuit App

$12.00

Avocado

$3.00

Avocado Butter

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00
Buttermilk Pancake

Buttermilk Pancake

$5.00
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Chicken Fried

$7.00
Chicken Grilled

Chicken Grilled

$7.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Conecuh Sausage

Conecuh Sausage

$6.00
Country Sausage

Country Sausage

$6.00
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$7.00
Gravy

Gravy

$4.00
Half French Toast

Half French Toast

$7.00
Half Waflle

Half Waflle

$7.00

Lox

$9.00
Muffins

Muffins

$5.00
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.00

Salmon

$9.00

Sauces

$1.25
Scones

Scones

$5.00

Shrimp Grilled

$8.00

Steak

$9.00

Toast or Biscuit & Jam

$4.00
Two Eggs Your Way

Two Eggs Your Way

$5.00
Waffle

Waffle

$7.00
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Kids Breakfast Menu

Small portions for Small Humans

Kids 1 Egg & 1 Meat

$5.00
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$7.00
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$6.00
Kids Waffle

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Desserts

Dessert Special

$8.00
Mason Jar Banana Pudding

Mason Jar Banana Pudding

$8.00

Appetizers

AB Quesadilla

AB Quesadilla

$14.0