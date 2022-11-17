ANZIE BLUE
2111 Belcourt Avenue
101
Nashville, TN 37212
Popular Items
Breakfast
Beignets
deep fried to perfection and coated with powdered sugar
Breakfast Chicken Board
fried chicken, waffles, biscuits, gravy, bacon, fruit with jellies, honey and cream cheese
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Sausage Board
french toast sticks, silverdollar pancakes, country sausage, Conecuh sausage and fruit served with blueberry syrup, strawberry syrup and chocolate chips
Build Your Own Breakfast
Choose 2 meat choices (Bacon, Conecuh, Country sausage, Chicken sausage, Lox), 2side items, 2 eggs your way with (toast, biscuit, or bagel) & Jam
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
choice of meat, choice of bread, choice of egg and choice of side
Build Your Own Breakfast Tacos
choice of meat flour or corn tortilla scrambled eggs and shredded cheese with choice of side
Build Your Own Omelette
choose 3 mushrooms,spinach,tomato,pepper and onion mix, feta, swiss, cheddar, ham, bacn, counrty sausage, chicken sausage, conecuh sausage,or Lox each additional item $1 served with toast or biscuit &jam
Chicken and Waffles
2 breaded chicken fillets fluffy belgian waffle serverd with honey butter and syrup
French Toast
custard french toast with Belle Meade Burbon drunken berries
Nutella Toast
wheat bread with nutella topped with bananas blueberries and strawberries drizzled with honey
Shrimp and Grits
smoked gouda grits and blackened shrimp served with peppers, onions, bacon, and conecuh sausage in a Lafitte sauce