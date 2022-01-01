Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anzios Brick Oven Pizza

358 Reviews

$$

10010 Shops Way Suite Q

Northborough, MA 01532

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Small Cheese
Fall Salad

2 Liters

Coke 2 ltr

$3.99

Sprite 2 ltr

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 ltr

$3.99

Appetizers

Bruschetta Trio

$14.00

Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Chef's Grazing Board

$18.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.00

Coccoli

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Ricotta & Eggplant Involtini

$15.00

Sauteed Artichokes

$14.00

Wings

$15.00

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cannoli

$9.00

Flourless Choc Cake (GF)

$8.00

Gelato Flight

$9.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Tirimisu

$8.00

Two Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Dough / Flour To Go

KIDS Dough

$1.25

LG Dough To Go

$3.75

SM Dough To Go

$1.75

APF 1 pound

$2.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$27.00

Casarecce Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan Combo

$35.00

Chicken Fontina

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Chicken Romano

$27.00

Cotoletta alla Bolognese

$29.00

Crispy Chicken Picatta

$27.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Five Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Lasagna

$28.00

Linguine & Marinara

$16.00

Linguine & Meatballs (4)

$24.00

Parmesan Risotto w/ Choice of Protein

$17.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$23.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cavateli & Sausage Ragu

$26.00

Rigatoni Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Rigatoni, Broccoli, Chk Alfredo

$26.00

Rigatoni, Broccoli, Chk White Wine

$26.00

Rigatoni, Broccoli, Shrimp, Alfredo

$27.00

Rigatoni, Broccoli, Shrimp, White Wine

$27.00

Rigatoni, Shrimp Broc Alfredo

$27.00

Shrimp Sorrento

$27.00

Stuffed Rigatoni

$25.00

Tortellini Bosciaola

$24.00

Veal Marsala

$31.00

Veal Parmesan

$29.00

Veal Picatta

$29.00

Gluten Free

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.50

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.50

GF Il Prosciutto

$17.50

GF Margarita

$17.50

GF Napoleon

$18.50

GF Roasted Veggie

$17.50

GF Sausage E Pepe

$17.50

GF Shrimp Scampi

$18.50

GF Sienna

$17.50

GF Spinaci Pollo

$17.50

GF Supremo

$18.50

GF Chicken Bruschetta

$17.50

GF Vesuvius

$17.50

GF Fall Pizza

$17.50

Gluten Free Pasta

GF Bolognese

$27.00

GF Ricotta Sausage Ragu

$26.00

GF Boscaiola

$24.00

GF Shrimp Sorrento

$27.00

Kids

Kid Chicken Salad

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kid Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Large

LG BBQ Chk & Bacon

$24.00

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

LG Fall Pizza

$24.00

Lg Il Prosciutto

$24.00

Lg Margarita

$24.00

LG Melanzana

$24.00

Lg Napoleon

$25.00

LG Piccante

$24.00

Lg Roasted Veggie

$24.00

Lg Sausage E Pepe

$24.00

LG Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Lg Sienna

$24.00

Lg Spinaci Pollo

$24.00

LG Summer

$24.00Out of stock

Lg Supremo

$25.00

LG Vesuvius

$24.00

Salads

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caprino Salad

$12.00

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Fall Salad

$13.00

Mista Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Milano Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Steak And Cheese

$16.00

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$18.00

Sausage & Meatball Parmigiana

$16.00

Sides

Anchovies

$2.00

Breaded Chicken

$7.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Marinara

Side of meatball (2)

$6.00

Side of sausage

$5.00

French Frys

$6.00

Quart of Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Side of Steamed Veggies

$7.00

Size Pizza

Small Cheese

$14.00

Large Cheese

$18.00

Gluten Free Cheese

$14.00

Small

Sm BBQ Chk & Bacon

$17.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Sm Fall Pizza

$17.00

Sm Il Prosciutto

$17.00

Sm Margarita

$17.00

Sm Melanzana

$17.00

Sm Napoleon

$18.00

Sm Piccante

$17.00

Sm Roasted Veggie

$17.00

Sm Sausage E Pepe

$17.00

Sm Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Sm Sienna

$17.00

Sm Spinaci Pollo

$17.00

Sm Summer

$17.00Out of stock

Sm Supremo

$18.00

Sm Tuscan Pizza

$17.00

Sm Vesuvius

$17.00

Soup

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Fare, house made pasta, sauces and dough, fresh roasted vegetables, and local produce when available

Website

Location

10010 Shops Way Suite Q, Northborough, MA 01532

Directions

