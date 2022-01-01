A map showing the location of Anzio's Food Truck 3View gallery

Anzio's Food Truck 3

review star

No reviews yet

10010 Shops Way

Northborough, MA 01532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Margarita

$17.00

12" Il Prosciutto

$17.00

12" Spinaci Pollo

$17.00

12" BBQ Chick & Bacon

$17.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Roasted Veggie

$17.00

12" Supremo

$18.00

Cheese slice

$5.00

Roni Slice

$6.00

Speciality Slice

$7.00

12" Build Your Own

Small Cheese

$14.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please be sure you are ordering from the CORRECT location. We have multiple food trucks on the road.

Location

10010 Shops Way, Northborough, MA 01532

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kumar's
orange star3.1 • 206
8110 Shops Way Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Anzios Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.2 • 358
10010 Shops Way Suite Q Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
orange starNo Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
orange star4.5 • 894
369 West Main St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
299 west main st northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Thai & I - Shrewsbury
orange starNo Reviews
274 South St Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northborough

Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
orange star4.5 • 894
369 West Main St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Anzios Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.2 • 358
10010 Shops Way Suite Q Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
C'est la Vie Bistro - Northboro
orange star5.0 • 99
30 Main St Northboro, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu - 43 Hudson St
orange star4.7 • 74
43 Hudson St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Peppers Artful Events - Online Ordering
orange star4.7 • 74
43 Hudson St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northborough
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston