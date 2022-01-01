No Joke Pizza
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Appetizers
Bruschetta
4 piece. Dice tomato with red onion basil in balsamic vinaigrette in light brown garlic.
Garlic Bread
Served with side of marinara.
Garlic Bread (With Cheese)
Served with side of marinara.
Garlic Knots (6)
Soft-baked knots with a blend of herb and Parmesan cheeses with a side of marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
6 Sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with Marinara Sauce
Jumbo Wings (12)
Your choice of our homemade sauce. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ, Butter and Garlic Parmesan, Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Jumbo Wings (6)
Your choice of our homemade sauce. Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ, Butter and Garlic Parmesan, Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Caprese
Sliced, fresh mozzarella and tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze, black pepper, flaky salt, and basil garnish.
Jumbo Pretzel (1)
Parmesan or flaky salt coating. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Pretzels (4)
Parmesan or flaky salt coating. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Meatballs
Salads
NJP House Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion.
Chef Salad
Greens Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, and House Made Croutons.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Hardboiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumble.
Greek Salad
Greens Blend, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan and House Made Croutons. Served with Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Fried Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese
Spinach Salad
Roma Tomatoes, Warm Bacon, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Tossed Salad (Side Salad)
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Onions
Caesar Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions with Caesar Dressing
Pizza
Build Your Own
Enjoy our perfect cheese pizza with No Joke Sauce and our house made Mozzarella Cheese blend. OR Mix it up with any different bases or toppings you would like!
Where's the Beef? (All Meat)
No Joke Sauce, Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Ham, Bacon, and Garlic
Where's the Veggie? (Vegetarian)
No Joke Sauce, Our Mozzerella Cheese Blend, and Your Choice of up to 5 Veggies.
Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
Oh, Margherita!
No Joke Sauce, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Tomatoes. Finished Off With a Garnish of Full Basil Leaves.
Chix of Brotherly Love (Chicken Philly)
Olive Oil and Garlic, Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Green Peppers and Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. All Garnished with Fresh Chives.
Steak of Brotherly Love (Steak Philly)
Olive Oil and Garlic Base, Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Steak, Sauteed Green Peppers and Red Onions and Provolone Cheese. All Garnished with Fresh Chives.
Cheese the Day (4 Cheese)
They don't come cheesier than this. No Joke Sauce with our Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano, Provolone Cheese, and our House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend.
Garden Pie
We've loaded this one up for our veggie lovers! No Joke Sauce, Spinach, Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Cremini Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers and Fresh Garlic. Finished with a Garnish of Fresh Chives.
The Fun Guy (Fungi)
Mushroom Lovers! We built this one just for you! Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend over an Oilive Oil & Garlic Base. Topped with Button Mushrooms, Cremini Mushrooms & Portobellow Mushrooms. Garnished after bake with our house made Garlic-Pepper Aioli, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Fresh Chives.
Italian Stallion
One of Our Most Popular Flagship Pies. Olive Oil & Garlic Base with Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sliced Pepperoncini Peppers & Sprinkled with Fresh Minced Garlic. Garnished After Bake With Fresh Basil and Drizzled With House Balsamic Glaze.
Science Experiment
We Got a Little Out There With This One, But You'll Be Surprised How Well it Comes Together! Our House Made Pesto Base Covered in Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Topped With Spinach, Cremini Mushrooms, Portobello Mushrooms, Jalapenos, Feta Cheese and Finished Off With Fresh Chives After Baking.
Pollo of Parm (Chicken Parm Pie)
The Classic Italian Entrée, Now Atop One of Our Specialty Pies. Our House Made Marinara Sauce covered with Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Topped with Fried & Sliced Chicken Breast, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Sliced Provolone Cheese and Garnished with Fresh Basil After Baking.
Jamaican Me Crazy
Get Funky With One of Our Most Popular Pies! Our House Made Pesto Sauce Base Covered in Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. All Topped with Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Garnished with Fresh Chives After Baking.
Buffalo Chicken
Wings Meet Pizza! Olive Oil & Garlic Base Covered in Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Topped with Sliced Grilled Chicken Coated in Our House Made Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Red Onion. After Baking, You Choose Between a Ranch or Bleu Cheese Drizzle and We Finish it Off with Fresh Thin Sliced Celery.
Customer Naming Contest (BBQ Chicken)
HELP US NAME THIS PIE!! Olive Oil and Garlic Base Covered In Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Topped with Sliced Grilled Chicken smothered in Our House Made BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Red Onion & Cheddar Cheese.
Spuds Mackenzie (Potato Pie)
Savory is an Understatement! Olive Oil & Garlic Base Covered in Our Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Topped With House Roasted Red Potatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese. Drizzled with our House Made Chive Crema and Fresh Chives After Baking.
Sammies
Italian Sammy
Honey Ham/Salami, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, and Italian Vinegar Basil & Chive Garnish. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Buffalo Chicken. Sammy
Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Mozzarella. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sammy
Grilled Chicken with Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Green Peppers & Red Onions,, Pineapple, and Provolone Chive Garnish. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Philly Cheesesteak Sammy
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Chicken Philly Sammy
Grilled Chicken, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Chicken Cuban Sammy
Roasted Chicken, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Yellow Mustard, Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles, Chive Garnish. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Meatball Parmesan Sammy
House Marinated Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pecorino Cheeses. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Eggplant Parmesan. Sammy
Fried Eggplant breaded in a House Made Breadcrumb Mixture, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pecorino Cheeses. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Chicken Parmesan. Sammy
Fried Chicken breaded in a House Made Breadcrumb Mixture, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Pecorino Cheeses. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
Calzone & Stromboli
Pasta
BYO Pasta
Choice of Pasta and Sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast in a House Made Breadcrumb Mixture, topped with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano, baked atop of Spaghetti (or pasta of choice) and garnished with Parsley.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried Eggplant slices in a house made Breadcrumb Mixture, topped with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano, baked atop a bed of Spaghetti (or pasta of choice) and garnished with Parsley.
Chicken Piccata
Angel Hair Pasta with Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast and a Lemon Butter, White Wine Sauce with Capers, Garnished with Parsley.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, House Made Alfredo, Pecorino Romana, Garnished with Pecorino Romana and Parsley.
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli, House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romana Baked, Garnished with Parsley.
Beef Ravioli
Beef Ravioli, House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano baked, Garnished with Parsley.
Baked Ziti
Ziti with House Made Marinara, Garlic, Ricotta, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese Blend and Pecorino Romana baked, Garnished with Parsley.
Sausage Penne Bake
Penne Pasta with House Made Marinara, Garlic, Onions, Shredded Italian Sausage, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese Blend and Pecorino Romano, Baked then Garnished with Parsley.
Chicken Francese
Chicken lightly fried covered in a Lemon Butter, White Wine Sauce served Spinach over Linguine garnished with Pecorino Romano and Parsley.
Pesto Penne
Penne Pasta, house Basil Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley.
Linguini Carbonara
Linguine Pasta with a House Made Cream Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Bacon, Pecorino Romana, Garnished with Pecorino Romana and Parsley.
Beef Stroganoff
Fettucine, House Made Cream Sauce, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cremini Mushrooms, White Onion, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley.
Kids
Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
