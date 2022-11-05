Restaurant header imageView gallery

ANZO

review star

No reviews yet

970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130

BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33426

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowls
Wraps
Kids Meal

Cold & Sweet Bowl

Choose a cold base, 4 toppings and a drizzle.

Bowl

$6.95

Warm & Savory

Make it your own. Pick your base, add a protein and finish it off with your choice of toppings & crunch.
Bowls

Bowls

$10.95

Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2

Wraps

Wraps

$9.95

Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$6.95

1 Base, 1/2 Protein, 1 Spread, 1 Sauce, Pita Crisps

Sides & Sweets

Spread Sampler w/ Crisps

Spread Sampler w/ Crisps

$6.00
Crisps (V)

Crisps (V)

$1.85Out of stock
Walnut Baklava (VG)

Walnut Baklava (VG)

$1.95Out of stock
Vegan Baklava

Vegan Baklava

$1.95Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

1 Kubba Empanada

$2.85

2 Kubba Empanadas

$5.00

2 Grape Leaves ( V, GF)

$1.95

4pc Falafel (V, GF)

$5.00

Pistachio Baklava (VG)

$1.95Out of stock

Red Lentil Quinoa Soup

$3.95

Drinks

All-Natural Craft Soda

$2.59Out of stock

Fountain Beverages

$2.59

Bottled Water

$2.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130, BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33426

Directions

Gallery
ANZO image
Banner pic
ANZO image

