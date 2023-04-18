Restaurant header imageView gallery

pizzaioli

7402 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Caesar Salad


Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$18.00

14" Sour Dough Pizza Crushed Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Aged Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.00

14" Sour Dough Pizza Crispy Pepperoni, Roasted Garlic, Aged Mozzarella

Four Cheese White

Four Cheese White

$20.00

14" Sour Dough Pizza Roasted Garlic Fondue, Herbs, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan

Not Your Grandmas Pie

Not Your Grandmas Pie

$28.00

Sesame Seed Lined and Pan Baked, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Sausage & Hot Cherry Pepper

Sausage & Hot Cherry Pepper

$24.00

14" Sour Dough Pizza Pickled Swank Farm Cherry Peppers, La Boite Spiced Pork Sausage, Crushed Tomatoes,Fontina, Mozzarella

Corn & Poblano

Corn & Poblano

$22.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Fermented Poblano, Black Beans, Cotija Crumble, Corn Infused Creme, Locally Grown Cilantro, Fresh Lime

Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.50

Roasted Corn, Poblano, Black Beans, Cilantro, Ctija, Locally Grown Greens, Avocado Buttermilk Dressing

Dessert

aioli Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Drinks

Boylans Cola

$3.00

Boylans Root Beer

$3.00

Boylnas Cherry Cola

$3.00

Boylans Ginger Ale

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

Sauce

NOT SO HOT SAUCE

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

High Hydration Sour Dough Pizza

Location

7402 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

