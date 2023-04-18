pizzaioli
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
High Hydration Sour Dough Pizza
7402 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
