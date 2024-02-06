Born Bohemian Pils

$7.00

Denizens, MD, 4.9%, 12oz can This Czech style pilsner is straw in color and light in body finishing with a round mouthfeel. Light toasty malt is complemented by a floral and spicy hop character throughout leaving you with a balanced and refreshing beer. Born Bohemian received a 91 rating by Beer Connoisseur and an exceptional and world class 96 rating by Craft Beer & Brewing.